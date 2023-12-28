 

28 December 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

 

Rightmove plc Share Incentive Plan Award of Free Shares

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Award of Free shares under the Company’s all employee Share Incentive Plan. The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

GBP 5.634

600

GBP 3,380.40

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Price

Volume

Total

 

 

 

e)

Date of transaction

21 December 2023

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alison Dolan

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Award of Free shares under the Company’s all employee Share Incentive Plan. The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

GBP 5.634

600

GBP 3,380.40

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Price

Volume

Total

 

 

 

e)

Date of transaction

21 December 2023

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

 