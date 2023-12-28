Rightmove Plc (Rightmove) is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company's segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on Rightmove's platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on Rightmove's platforms. The Other segment consist of overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services which include its third party advertising and data Services; and the new mortgages business. The Company offers its services through estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers and overseas homes agents offering properties outside the United Kingdom but interested in advertising to the United Kingdom-based home hunters.

Sector Internet Services