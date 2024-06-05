Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the operation of the Rightmove platforms, which has an audience of any United Kingdom property portal. The Company's segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on Rightmoveâs platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on Rightmoveâs platforms. The Other segment comprises overseas and commercial property advertising services, non-property advertising services of third-party advertising and data services and the mortgages business. It also provides valuation services and comprehensive property data and provides a free, professional training programmer for estate agents. Its customers are primarily estate agents, lettings agents and new homes developers advertising properties for sale and to rent in the United Kingdom.

Sector Internet Services