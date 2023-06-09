Advanced search
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
2023-06-09
13.11 USD   +0.54%
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/09/2023
9 June 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.870p. The highest price paid per share was 522.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,711,932 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,325,057. Rightmove holds 12,017,091 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

483

522.200

16:12:30

1310

522.200

16:12:30

6

522.200

16:12:30

1486

522.200

16:12:30

1620

522.200

16:12:30

19

521.600

16:04:17

1520

521.600

16:04:17

1549

521.800

16:03:06

1399

521.800

16:03:06

1626

521.600

15:57:54

1636

521.400

15:53:46

1567

521.000

15:50:12

895

521.000

15:45:20

671

521.000

15:45:20

1534

521.400

15:41:06

1625

521.600

15:38:03

1622

521.400

15:34:36

1591

521.600

15:34:03

1409

521.600

15:34:03

1476

521.600

15:31:16

1611

521.200

15:25:54

1538

520.800

15:15:31

1642

521.000

15:14:43

754

520.400

15:08:17

629

520.400

15:08:17

1360

520.200

15:07:48

1595

520.200

15:04:20

1423

520.400

15:03:25

726

520.600

15:00:03

639

520.600

15:00:03

1443

520.600

15:00:03

1463

520.600

14:59:30

208

520.200

14:57:06

1550

520.200

14:57:06

1451

519.800

14:52:23

1981

519.600

14:50:26

1445

519.200

14:43:12

484

518.200

14:37:29

1065

518.200

14:37:29

155

518.400

14:36:54

1234

518.400

14:36:54

1330

518.400

14:31:53

1335

518.400

14:31:53

1433

518.400

14:28:23

1402

518.800

14:24:15

1490

518.400

14:15:51

1029

518.600

14:15:06

400

518.600

14:15:06

1451

518.600

14:15:06

16

518.800

14:14:48

1478

517.400

13:57:47

1426

518.200

13:55:06

1453

517.800

13:47:00

94

517.800

13:47:00

1053

518.000

13:43:03

445

518.000

13:43:03

210

518.200

13:42:59

1878

518.200

13:42:59

1561

518.200

13:34:00

1375

518.600

13:29:12

1590

518.400

13:14:37

1477

518.600

13:03:43

1453

519.000

12:55:28

169

518.800

12:45:19

1290

518.800

12:45:19

206

519.000

12:30:23

1274

519.000

12:30:23

1559

519.800

12:25:31

1531

519.800

12:24:37

1432

519.200

12:15:28

1494

517.600

12:04:18

1574

518.800

11:53:21

1414

519.200

11:42:31

1622

520.200

11:29:31

738

520.000

11:15:09

164

520.000

11:15:09

489

520.000

11:15:09

1570

520.200

11:07:36

1446

519.800

10:54:24

1327

520.400

10:47:12

1496

520.600

10:33:52

948

521.200

10:15:17

636

521.200

10:15:17

511

521.400

10:12:55

869

521.400

10:12:55

1598

521.600

10:06:32

1458

520.600

09:43:36

488

519.200

09:29:45

926

519.200

09:29:45

15

519.200

09:29:45

1377

519.000

09:03:46

1513

518.400

08:45:20

1326

518.600

08:35:25

1481

519.600

08:28:07

1633

519.800

08:19:00

1430

519.400

08:13:15

567

518.600

08:06:41

1009

518.600

08:06:41

1601

518.400

08:04:33

 



