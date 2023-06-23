23 June 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 501.181p. The highest price paid per share was 503.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 496.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,921,932 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,123,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

-Ends-

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

