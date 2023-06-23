23 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 501.181p. The highest price paid per share was 503.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 496.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,921,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,123,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
572
502.400
16:11:04
285
502.400
16:11:04
1022
502.400
16:11:04
1736
502.400
16:07:18
527
502.400
16:07:18
28
502.400
16:07:00
346
502.400
16:07:00
161
502.400
16:06:59
649
502.400
16:06:30
1502
502.400
16:01:17
191
502.400
16:01:15
1649
502.800
15:54:58
1478
503.000
15:51:55
48
503.000
15:51:55
1650
503.200
15:49:04
1822
503.400
15:43:12
659
503.600
15:42:00
659
503.600
15:42:00
659
503.600
15:41:35
1729
503.400
15:36:00
431
503.000
15:35:04
217
502.800
15:28:02
1400
502.800
15:28:02
12
502.800
15:27:49
235
503.000
15:21:59
659
503.000
15:21:59
659
503.000
15:21:59
1549
503.000
15:21:59
197
503.000
15:20:53
1618
502.600
15:15:01
1400
502.800
15:14:22
429
502.800
15:14:22
46
502.800
15:14:22
654
502.200
15:08:40
759
502.200
15:08:40
158
502.200
15:08:40
1699
501.800
15:04:16
1679
501.600
15:02:18
1694
501.400
14:58:44
1606
501.600
14:57:07
1766
501.600
14:56:16
711
501.600
14:49:12
898
501.600
14:49:12
1790
501.600
14:46:01
1564
501.400
14:42:34
1487
501.800
14:40:15
122
502.000
14:37:44
1435
502.000
14:37:44
1622
501.800
14:32:35
1648
502.000
14:32:27
180
502.000
14:32:27
700
502.000
14:29:52
122
502.000
14:29:52
1633
502.000
14:27:02
1713
502.200
14:22:32
732
502.400
14:15:11
1082
502.400
14:15:11
575
502.200
14:04:02
1164
502.200
14:03:09
160
501.800
13:59:21
4
501.800
13:59:21
1732
501.800
13:54:00
1650
501.800
13:45:01
800
502.000
13:40:01
1609
502.000
13:40:01
738
501.800
13:39:41
1576
502.000
13:32:11
1640
502.000
13:25:39
1528
502.000
13:22:53
1523
502.200
13:05:04
258
502.200
13:05:04
1782
502.600
12:48:28
5
502.600
12:47:31
1772
503.000
12:36:55
1250
503.200
12:19:02
429
503.200
12:19:02
436
503.000
12:17:03
544
502.000
12:00:30
193
502.000
12:00:30
838
502.000
12:00:30
1179
502.000
11:52:05
424
502.000
11:52:05
437
502.000
11:42:02
1200
502.000
11:42:02
966
501.600
11:29:39
744
501.600
11:29:39
1530
501.600
11:14:03
170
501.600
11:14:03
1737
501.800
11:06:40
1443
500.800
11:02:50
225
500.800
11:02:50
569
500.600
10:52:29
1018
500.600
10:52:29
1522
501.000
10:51:47
624
500.400
10:46:20
1194
500.400
10:46:20
350
499.900
10:32:01
1302
499.900
10:32:01
1702
499.800
10:29:33
1732
499.800
10:26:24
77
498.300
10:17:26
1617
498.300
10:17:26
1807
498.800
10:01:33
800
499.500
09:55:36
1766
499.800
09:44:11
1481
498.800
09:31:16
1593
499.600
09:18:14
1555
500.600
09:15:00
1615
499.100
09:09:39
1564
499.200
09:08:29
1765
498.000
09:05:32
874
497.800
08:59:08
952
497.800
08:59:08
1691
497.800
08:47:08
423
498.400
08:36:48
1336
498.400
08:36:48
553
499.100
08:30:30
976
499.100
08:30:30
1119
499.600
08:26:31
454
499.600
08:26:31
276
499.800
08:20:06
666
499.800
08:20:06
666
499.800
08:20:06
1695
500.000
08:17:26
1503
500.000
08:16:47
630
497.300
08:08:49
1176
497.300
08:08:49
1696
497.700
08:07:17
18
497.700
08:07:17
1704
496.900
08:03:07