3 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.736. The highest price paid per share was 568.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,044,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,003,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

293

562.60

 08:14:29

970

562.60

 08:14:29

1191

562.20

 08:15:00

1212

561.80

 08:17:01

700

561.20

 08:24:32

325

561.20

 08:24:32

1073

562.40

 08:26:05

1259

562.60

 08:28:43

1101

563.60

 08:38:03

1189

563.40

 08:38:30

1067

562.80

 08:38:53

1208

563.80

 08:47:19

1089

562.40

 08:50:44

1006

561.80

 08:56:43

67

561.80

 08:56:43

1113

561.40

 09:05:25

1050

561.80

 09:09:02

964

561.40

 09:17:34

88

561.40

 09:17:34

94

561.40

 09:17:34

315

564.00

 09:23:54

916

564.00

 09:23:54

1222

562.80

 09:32:40

1174

562.20

 09:41:55

1169

561.80

 09:42:30

1089

562.40

 09:48:15

1177

562.40

 09:58:47

834

562.40

 10:03:49

191

562.40

 10:03:49

1107

563.40

 10:14:02

1257

563.00

 10:25:07

1173

563.60

 10:37:21

1143

563.60

 10:45:39

1215

564.60

 11:02:07

586

564.80

 11:03:37

625

564.80

 11:03:37

1240

564.60

 11:03:45

375

564.80

 11:15:18

887

564.80

 11:15:18

1219

564.80

 11:30:04

438

564.40

 11:44:44

1137

564.80

 11:52:03

1143

564.80

 11:52:03

1070

564.00

 11:59:58

1050

566.80

 12:05:07

1046

566.80

 12:17:27

1114

567.60

 12:18:19

1081

567.40

 12:27:49

1195

568.60

 12:35:24

1200

567.20

 12:49:37

1085

566.20

 12:51:13

1146

565.20

 12:57:42

1233

565.20

 13:10:58

511

565.20

 13:15:32

548

565.20

 13:15:32

434

564.80

 13:20:49

1158

564.60

 13:24:06

3

564.00

 13:28:09

57

564.40

 13:31:01

316

564.40

 13:31:01

656

564.40

 13:31:01

1238

564.00

 13:32:01

1104

564.60

 13:41:55

585

565.20

 13:45:25

1068

565.20

 13:49:25

816

565.40

 13:51:10

1110

565.20

 13:52:12

342

565.40

 13:55:03

598

565.40

 13:55:03

267

565.40

 13:55:03

700

565.00

 14:04:35

531

565.00

 14:04:35

600

565.00

 14:04:35

464

565.00

 14:04:35

1107

565.00

 14:12:37

1213

564.80

 14:26:49

1146

564.60

 14:26:50

1266

564.60

 14:29:40

1139

564.60

 14:29:40

288

565.00

 14:33:32

586

565.00

 14:33:32

593

565.00

 14:33:32

196

564.80

 14:34:45

1049

564.80

 14:34:45

1107

565.60

 14:37:27

1094

565.80

 14:39:27

159

565.80

 14:39:27

1267

565.80

 14:40:10

912

565.80

 14:42:57

171

565.80

 14:42:57

1067

565.00

 14:44:02

1070

564.80

 14:45:45

1221

565.40

 14:48:17

1159

565.80

 14:53:30

1036

566.40

 14:55:55

903

566.00

 14:58:50

318

566.00

 14:58:50

653

566.00

 15:02:18

407

566.00

 15:02:18

1054

565.80

 15:02:50

1195

565.80

 15:09:02

1183

565.60

 15:10:19

328

566.00

 15:11:54

812

566.00

 15:11:54

1061

565.80

 15:15:40

117

565.80

 15:21:13

1111

565.80

 15:21:13

244

565.80

 15:21:13

700

565.80

 15:21:13

149

565.80

 15:21:13

1074

565.60

 15:22:19

1033

565.00

 15:26:36

277

565.00

 15:29:43

962

565.00

 15:29:43

1139

565.40

 15:31:40

479

565.40

 15:37:01

711

565.40

 15:37:01

378

565.40

 15:37:01

586

565.40

 15:37:01

102

565.40

 15:37:01

1182

566.20

 15:44:00

1022

566.20

 15:45:24

69

566.20

 15:48:35

120

566.20

 15:48:35

69

566.20

 15:48:35

153

566.20

 15:48:35

861

566.20

 15:48:35

450

566.00

 15:48:38

621

566.00

 15:48:38

1142

566.20

 15:51:39

871

565.60

 15:55:28

252

565.60

 15:55:28

586

565.20

 16:02:07

191

565.20

 16:02:07

1007

565.20

 16:02:07

1021

565.00

 16:02:09

1239

565.40

 16:04:02

120

565.40

 16:07:08

149

565.40

 16:07:08

814

565.40

 16:07:08

411

565.60

 16:08:27

1170

565.40

 16:09:14

310

565.40

 16:12:32

557

565.40

 16:12:32

342

565.40

 16:12:32

1089

565.40

 16:12:32

1033

565.20

 16:15:04

586

565.40

 16:17:52

439

565.40

 16:17:52

585

565.20

 16:18:49

586

565.20

 16:18:49

17

565.20

 16:18:49

570

565.60

 16:20:57

541

565.60

 16:20:57

986

565.40

 16:22:32

 