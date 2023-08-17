17 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.613p. The highest price paid per share was 559.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 552.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0150% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,225,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,830,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1477

555.20

 08:09:13

1461

554.80

 08:09:13

1227

554.40

 08:13:33

471

556.00

 08:20:07

902

556.00

 08:20:07

457

555.80

 08:20:19

917

555.80

 08:20:19

897

553.40

 08:25:55

256

553.40

 08:25:55

203

553.40

 08:25:55

1263

554.00

 08:30:10

1436

555.20

 08:35:35

54

555.20

 08:35:35

1161

555.20

 08:35:35

1410

555.20

 08:50:42

1470

554.80

 08:53:18

1467

555.60

 09:06:45

1343

555.40

 09:09:27

750

556.00

 09:14:30

1271

556.00

 09:17:50

1453

556.20

 09:25:06

519

558.20

 09:34:56

885

558.20

 09:34:56

597

559.00

 09:43:23

60

559.00

 09:43:23

1464

558.80

 09:45:16

1281

557.80

 09:54:31

1241

558.40

 10:05:49

75

557.80

 10:14:32

1119

557.80

 10:14:32

1394

558.00

 10:21:19

142

558.40

 10:27:13

596

558.40

 10:27:13

514

558.40

 10:27:13

1339

558.00

 10:30:24

339

558.40

 10:46:07

180

558.40

 10:46:23

590

558.40

 10:46:23

105

558.40

 10:46:23

363

558.40

 10:46:23

192

558.40

 10:46:23

66

558.00

 10:54:10

597

558.00

 10:54:10

530

558.00

 10:54:10

154

557.80

 10:59:26

1239

558.00

 11:01:52

1461

558.00

 11:11:55

248

559.80

 11:16:00

596

559.80

 11:16:00

590

559.80

 11:16:00

205

558.40

 11:28:01

1466

558.20

 11:28:13

1318

557.40

 11:38:41

600

558.00

 11:44:53

178

558.00

 11:44:53

1391

557.20

 11:49:51

264

557.20

 11:59:46

1034

557.20

 11:59:46

742

557.40

 12:08:27

496

557.40

 12:08:27

1428

557.20

 12:17:22

1450

556.80

 12:27:22

525

557.40

 12:38:33

590

557.40

 12:38:33

259

557.40

 12:38:33

590

557.20

 12:50:34

213

557.20

 12:50:34

478

557.40

 12:53:23

505

557.40

 12:53:23

238

557.40

 12:53:23

1368

557.00

 13:01:12

780

556.20

 13:11:48

651

556.20

 13:11:48

161

556.80

 13:18:24

1398

556.60

 13:20:18

668

555.20

 13:26:22

547

555.20

 13:26:22

1461

556.20

 13:31:45

1364

555.60

 13:33:47

1474

556.60

 13:43:30

193

556.60

 13:49:26

596

556.60

 13:49:27

194

556.60

 13:49:27

139

556.40

 13:52:45

1118

556.40

 13:52:45

563

556.40

 14:00:46

817

556.40

 14:00:46

1439

556.20

 14:02:15

750

556.20

 14:08:20

1483

556.40

 14:15:07

1271

556.40

 14:20:31

858

555.40

 14:28:40

468

555.40

 14:28:40

1314

555.80

 14:29:35

33

556.00

 14:30:38

597

556.00

 14:30:38

738

556.00

 14:30:38

477

555.40

 14:32:05

750

555.40

 14:32:05

1219

555.40

 14:34:39

264

555.40

 14:37:01

1347

555.20

 14:37:03

1474

555.40

 14:43:17

1436

555.40

 14:43:31

596

554.40

 14:46:06

590

554.40

 14:46:06

110

554.60

 14:46:06

1211

554.60

 14:49:44

54

554.40

 14:52:25

590

554.40

 14:52:25

597

554.40

 14:52:25

136

553.20

 14:55:24

590

553.20

 14:55:24

597

553.20

 14:55:24

1420

553.00

 14:59:06

34

553.60

 15:01:34

689

553.80

 15:04:19

629

553.80

 15:04:19

111

553.80

 15:04:19

405

553.80

 15:04:19

241

553.80

 15:04:19

597

553.80

 15:04:19

1198

553.40

 15:08:54

847

553.40

 15:10:21

618

553.40

 15:10:21

1425

554.20

 15:15:43

269

554.00

 15:17:29

597

554.00

 15:17:29

590

554.00

 15:17:29

596

553.80

 15:21:37

750

553.80

 15:21:37

254

553.40

 15:27:20

1445

553.40

 15:28:20

1271

553.40

 15:30:48

488

553.60

 15:30:48

590

553.60

 15:30:48

311

553.60

 15:30:48

235

552.60

 15:40:05

390

552.60

 15:40:05

1380

553.00

 15:41:20

418

553.40

 15:44:01

590

553.40

 15:44:01

263

553.40

 15:44:01

499

553.20

 15:47:01

175

553.40

 15:49:25

1256

553.40

 15:49:25

94

553.80

 15:52:28

1124

553.80

 15:52:28

149

554.20

 15:55:54

1147

554.20

 15:55:54

155

554.20

 15:55:54

1217

554.00

 15:59:15

1238

554.20

 16:02:13

461

554.20

 16:05:14

1208

554.00

 16:06:59

409

554.00

 16:08:48

339

554.00

 16:08:48

596

554.00

 16:08:48

245

552.60

 16:12:17

596

552.60

 16:12:17

597

552.60

 16:12:17

125

553.20

 16:15:23

597

553.20

 16:15:23

590

553.20

 16:15:23

995

553.00

 16:19:35

466

553.00

 16:19:35

418

552.80

 16:22:07

380

552.80

 16:22:07

 