18 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 547.113p. The highest price paid per share was 550.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0152% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,349,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,706,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1113
549.40
08:13:29
243
549.40
08:13:29
1374
549.40
08:16:33
1276
549.40
08:16:33
1373
550.00
08:21:09
1461
550.00
08:28:17
1526
549.60
08:33:27
1507
547.60
08:40:02
1528
549.20
08:49:41
1376
548.60
09:00:09
750
548.80
09:05:08
750
548.80
09:05:08
1517
549.20
09:16:05
1470
548.40
09:22:20
90
547.00
09:29:47
1170
547.80
09:32:20
259
547.80
09:32:20
869
548.00
09:42:18
389
548.00
09:42:18
1443
547.80
09:58:11
1374
548.00
09:59:50
750
549.00
10:07:42
674
548.60
10:15:23
5352
548.60
10:15:23
9607
548.60
10:15:23
795
548.00
10:16:14
333
548.00
10:16:14
427
547.60
10:17:21
596
547.60
10:17:21
353
547.60
10:17:21
1126
546.20
10:29:16
336
546.20
10:29:16
338
546.40
10:29:16
600
546.40
10:29:16
315
546.40
10:29:16
1470
549.40
10:57:23
504
549.40
11:00:15
326
549.40
11:00:15
445
549.40
11:00:15
1293
550.00
11:09:01
781
549.20
11:14:13
584
549.20
11:14:16
1252
549.40
11:24:12
778
549.20
11:40:14
632
549.20
11:40:14
1276
549.20
11:43:33
750
548.80
11:54:35
131
548.80
11:54:35
1478
548.60
12:06:29
188
548.40
12:16:58
1465
548.20
12:21:44
1249
548.20
12:25:15
1489
547.60
12:38:00
1277
547.80
12:46:45
1491
548.20
13:01:18
35
548.20
13:01:18
1515
548.00
13:07:38
115
548.40
13:26:05
633
548.40
13:26:05
589
548.40
13:26:05
1487
548.20
13:29:09
596
547.80
13:37:52
499
547.80
13:37:52
223
547.80
13:37:52
247
547.80
13:37:52
208
547.80
13:37:52
596
547.80
13:37:52
623
547.80
13:37:52
48
547.80
13:37:52
1246
546.80
13:45:37
1527
546.40
13:54:33
891
546.20
14:00:02
613
546.20
14:00:02
1253
547.00
14:08:51
1347
547.20
14:15:26
1249
546.80
14:23:51
1305
546.60
14:26:19
1462
545.60
14:30:19
1349
543.80
14:32:11
441
543.40
14:34:05
997
543.40
14:34:05
1484
544.60
14:38:00
1332
545.00
14:41:30
1338
543.80
14:44:07
383
542.80
14:48:03
600
542.80
14:48:03
262
542.80
14:48:03
1405
544.40
14:50:54
1248
543.80
14:55:21
1352
543.20
14:57:45
718
542.60
15:01:29
663
542.60
15:01:29
373
541.00
15:03:34
600
541.00
15:03:34
151
541.00
15:03:34
311
541.00
15:03:34
1076
542.20
15:09:07
388
542.20
15:09:07
1474
543.00
15:12:12
1317
544.00
15:15:43
105
544.80
15:22:54
490
544.80
15:22:54
333
544.80
15:22:54
170
544.80
15:22:54
1421
544.60
15:22:59
198
543.80
15:26:47
1310
543.80
15:26:47
99
543.60
15:34:34
186
543.60
15:34:34
175
543.60
15:34:34
44
543.60
15:34:34
53
543.60
15:34:34
274
543.60
15:34:36
610
544.60
15:36:58
612
544.60
15:36:58
73
544.60
15:36:58
294
544.80
15:38:34
987
544.80
15:38:34
240
545.00
15:42:10
418
545.00
15:42:10
105
545.00
15:42:10
58
545.00
15:42:10
1383
545.20
15:45:36
47
546.00
15:52:36
1271
545.80
15:52:51
1243
545.80
15:52:51
1532
547.40
16:01:22
750
547.40
16:01:22
530
547.40
16:01:22
1247
547.40
16:05:26
1425
547.40
16:08:50
1283
547.60
16:11:52
5
547.60
16:15:07
99
547.60
16:15:07
186
547.60
16:15:07
298
547.60
16:15:07
651
547.60
16:15:07
700
547.80
16:18:10
550
547.80
16:18:10
210
547.80
16:18:10
444
547.60
16:22:06
196
547.60
16:22:06
81
547.60
16:22:06
105
547.60
16:22:06
621
547.60
16:23:07