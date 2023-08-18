18 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 547.113p. The highest price paid per share was 550.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0152% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,349,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,706,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1113

549.40

 08:13:29

243

549.40

 08:13:29

1374

549.40

 08:16:33

1276

549.40

 08:16:33

1373

550.00

 08:21:09

1461

550.00

 08:28:17

1526

549.60

 08:33:27

1507

547.60

 08:40:02

1528

549.20

 08:49:41

1376

548.60

 09:00:09

750

548.80

 09:05:08

750

548.80

 09:05:08

1517

549.20

 09:16:05

1470

548.40

 09:22:20

90

547.00

 09:29:47

1170

547.80

 09:32:20

259

547.80

 09:32:20

869

548.00

 09:42:18

389

548.00

 09:42:18

1443

547.80

 09:58:11

1374

548.00

 09:59:50

750

549.00

 10:07:42

674

548.60

 10:15:23

5352

548.60

 10:15:23

9607

548.60

 10:15:23

795

548.00

 10:16:14

333

548.00

 10:16:14

427

547.60

 10:17:21

596

547.60

 10:17:21

353

547.60

 10:17:21

1126

546.20

 10:29:16

336

546.20

 10:29:16

338

546.40

 10:29:16

600

546.40

 10:29:16

315

546.40

 10:29:16

1470

549.40

 10:57:23

504

549.40

 11:00:15

326

549.40

 11:00:15

445

549.40

 11:00:15

1293

550.00

 11:09:01

781

549.20

 11:14:13

584

549.20

 11:14:16

1252

549.40

 11:24:12

778

549.20

 11:40:14

632

549.20

 11:40:14

1276

549.20

 11:43:33

750

548.80

 11:54:35

131

548.80

 11:54:35

1478

548.60

 12:06:29

188

548.40

 12:16:58

1465

548.20

 12:21:44

1249

548.20

 12:25:15

1489

547.60

 12:38:00

1277

547.80

 12:46:45

1491

548.20

 13:01:18

35

548.20

 13:01:18

1515

548.00

 13:07:38

115

548.40

 13:26:05

633

548.40

 13:26:05

589

548.40

 13:26:05

1487

548.20

 13:29:09

596

547.80

 13:37:52

499

547.80

 13:37:52

223

547.80

 13:37:52

247

547.80

 13:37:52

208

547.80

 13:37:52

596

547.80

 13:37:52

623

547.80

 13:37:52

48

547.80

 13:37:52

1246

546.80

 13:45:37

1527

546.40

 13:54:33

891

546.20

 14:00:02

613

546.20

 14:00:02

1253

547.00

 14:08:51

1347

547.20

 14:15:26

1249

546.80

 14:23:51

1305

546.60

 14:26:19

1462

545.60

 14:30:19

1349

543.80

 14:32:11

441

543.40

 14:34:05

997

543.40

 14:34:05

1484

544.60

 14:38:00

1332

545.00

 14:41:30

1338

543.80

 14:44:07

383

542.80

 14:48:03

600

542.80

 14:48:03

262

542.80

 14:48:03

1405

544.40

 14:50:54

1248

543.80

 14:55:21

1352

543.20

 14:57:45

718

542.60

 15:01:29

663

542.60

 15:01:29

373

541.00

 15:03:34

600

541.00

 15:03:34

151

541.00

 15:03:34

311

541.00

 15:03:34

1076

542.20

 15:09:07

388

542.20

 15:09:07

1474

543.00

 15:12:12

1317

544.00

 15:15:43

105

544.80

 15:22:54

490

544.80

 15:22:54

333

544.80

 15:22:54

170

544.80

 15:22:54

1421

544.60

 15:22:59

198

543.80

 15:26:47

1310

543.80

 15:26:47

99

543.60

 15:34:34

186

543.60

 15:34:34

175

543.60

 15:34:34

44

543.60

 15:34:34

53

543.60

 15:34:34

274

543.60

 15:34:36

610

544.60

 15:36:58

612

544.60

 15:36:58

73

544.60

 15:36:58

294

544.80

 15:38:34

987

544.80

 15:38:34

240

545.00

 15:42:10

418

545.00

 15:42:10

105

545.00

 15:42:10

58

545.00

 15:42:10

1383

545.20

 15:45:36

47

546.00

 15:52:36

1271

545.80

 15:52:51

1243

545.80

 15:52:51

1532

547.40

 16:01:22

750

547.40

 16:01:22

530

547.40

 16:01:22

1247

547.40

 16:05:26

1425

547.40

 16:08:50

1283

547.60

 16:11:52

5

547.60

 16:15:07

99

547.60

 16:15:07

186

547.60

 16:15:07

298

547.60

 16:15:07

651

547.60

 16:15:07

700

547.80

 16:18:10

550

547.80

 16:18:10

210

547.80

 16:18:10

444

547.60

 16:22:06

196

547.60

 16:22:06

81

547.60

 16:22:06

105

547.60

 16:22:06

621

547.60

 16:23:07

 