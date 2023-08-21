21 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 127,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.776p. The highest price paid per share was 542.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 536.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0156% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,476,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,579,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1172

541.00

 08:13:29

220

541.00

 08:13:29

916

540.40

 08:15:00

500

540.40

 08:15:00

1330

540.00

 08:16:05

1472

539.20

 08:20:19

1471

539.20

 08:25:42

1470

538.00

 08:36:10

1458

538.20

 08:44:21

359

538.00

 08:44:38

105

538.00

 08:44:38

1308

537.00

 08:46:04

1495

537.00

 08:54:06

11

537.00

 08:54:06

1423

537.80

 09:09:38

688

537.60

 09:11:24

763

537.60

 09:11:24

168

537.00

 09:33:14

1152

537.00

 09:33:14

1482

537.20

 09:43:34

1397

539.00

 09:55:11

1150

539.40

 10:11:09

141

539.40

 10:11:09

1260

539.80

 10:16:02

616

541.80

 10:21:38

617

541.80

 10:21:38

105

541.80

 10:21:38

1352

541.80

 10:21:58

1975

541.60

 10:21:58

852

541.60

 10:23:06

522

541.60

 10:23:06

1389

541.80

 10:37:42

1521

542.60

 10:52:00

477

541.20

 10:58:09

1033

541.20

 10:58:09

616

540.60

 11:09:34

1320

540.40

 11:11:17

1497

540.60

 11:27:56

200

540.80

 11:39:04

616

540.80

 11:39:04

157

540.80

 11:39:04

1486

540.60

 11:39:45

749

540.40

 11:48:33

495

540.40

 11:48:33

827

539.20

 12:02:43

602

539.20

 12:02:43

1247

539.00

 12:11:35

1430

539.40

 12:25:57

1325

539.20

 12:37:30

90

539.00

 12:42:40

1188

539.00

 12:42:40

1422

538.40

 12:53:45

1169

537.60

 13:04:25

376

537.60

 13:04:25

256

537.20

 13:14:44

53

537.20

 13:14:44

1300

537.00

 13:20:16

1240

536.80

 13:33:05

969

536.20

 13:59:51

549

536.20

 13:59:51

750

536.20

 13:59:51

258

536.20

 13:59:51

617

536.40

 13:59:51

616

536.40

 13:59:51

42

536.40

 13:59:51

1393

536.20

 14:27:45

1169

536.80

 14:30:50

318

536.80

 14:30:50

267

537.60

 14:33:05

617

537.60

 14:33:05

293

537.60

 14:34:02

616

537.60

 14:34:02

498

537.60

 14:34:02

1456

538.60

 14:36:59

1401

538.40

 14:36:59

616

538.40

 14:36:59

1527

538.20

 14:40:01

261

538.20

 14:43:34

616

538.20

 14:43:34

577

538.20

 14:43:34

750

538.00

 14:47:25

536

538.00

 14:47:25

616

538.00

 14:50:22

623

538.00

 14:50:22

1434

538.60

 14:52:28

1402

538.40

 14:55:10

414

539.60

 15:00:12

1030

539.60

 15:00:12

1326

540.40

 15:02:42

535

540.60

 15:02:42

750

540.60

 15:02:42

293

540.60

 15:02:42

379

540.60

 15:02:42

225

540.20

 15:03:49

617

540.20

 15:03:49

700

540.20

 15:03:49

594

540.00

 15:07:30

677

540.00

 15:07:30

1364

540.40

 15:12:15

137

540.80

 15:14:04

1157

540.80

 15:14:04

1255

540.80

 15:16:32

1290

540.80

 15:17:00

300

541.60

 15:19:36

616

541.60

 15:19:36

593

541.60

 15:19:36

1270

541.40

 15:24:56

149

541.40

 15:24:56

616

541.40

 15:25:50

617

541.40

 15:25:50

230

541.40

 15:25:50

617

541.40

 15:26:51

750

541.40

 15:26:51

5

541.40

 15:26:51

1524

540.80

 15:30:53

1294

541.00

 15:33:39

616

540.20

 15:33:39

616

540.20

 15:33:39

220

540.20

 15:33:39

1433

542.20

 15:45:54

363

542.60

 15:47:53

1963

542.40

 15:48:52

373

542.40

 15:48:52

616

542.40

 15:48:52

578

542.40

 15:48:52

279

542.20

 15:49:23

617

542.20

 15:49:23

490

542.20

 15:49:23

42

542.00

 15:51:50

750

542.00

 15:51:50

151

542.00

 15:51:50

377

542.00

 15:51:50

1468

541.80

 15:54:53

320

541.80

 15:59:08

617

541.80

 15:59:08

616

541.80

 15:59:08

1525

541.40

 16:00:31

227

541.20

 16:00:31

616

541.20

 16:00:31

616

541.20

 16:00:31

70

541.20

 16:00:31

1378

541.40

 16:06:12

1530

541.20

 16:07:45

1360

541.00

 16:10:40

683

541.00

 16:10:51

839

541.00

 16:10:51

385

541.20

 16:12:25

616

541.20

 16:12:25

424

541.20

 16:12:25

265

540.20

 16:13:19

987

540.20

 16:13:19

1318

539.80

 16:14:45

1520

540.20

 16:17:20

1542

540.00

 16:19:46

114

539.80

 16:19:46

742

539.80

 16:19:46

224

539.80

 16:19:46

45

539.80

 16:19:46

285

539.80

 16:19:46

221

539.60

 16:21:38

213

539.60

 16:22:09

153

539.60

 16:22:09

830

539.60

 16:22:09

625

539.80

 16:23:01

 