22 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 127,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.538p. The highest price paid per share was 542.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0156% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,603,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,452,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                   

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

3

542.60

 08:09:58

303

542.60

 08:09:58

1100

542.60

 08:14:01

381

542.60

 08:14:01

1399

541.40

 08:25:23

1230

539.40

 08:28:53

1268

539.60

 08:32:37

1498

539.40

 08:33:17

1526

540.00

 08:40:16

1312

539.60

 08:43:07

215

539.60

 08:43:07

1169

539.60

 08:53:32

58

539.60

 08:54:10

1569

540.60

 09:10:22

606

540.40

 09:10:22

607

540.40

 09:10:22

1350

539.80

 09:18:48

1420

540.20

 09:29:33

742

540.60

 09:49:08

229

540.60

 09:49:08

606

541.60

 09:52:51

609

541.60

 09:52:51

607

541.60

 09:52:51

336

541.60

 09:52:51

1376

541.20

 09:56:43

1497

540.20

 10:02:55

664

540.40

 10:16:14

767

540.40

 10:16:14

1293

540.20

 10:32:03

550

540.60

 10:53:07

141

540.60

 10:53:07

764

540.60

 10:53:07

1382

540.40

 10:57:55

284

540.20

 11:11:40

1162

540.20

 11:11:40

85

540.60

 11:33:28

607

540.60

 11:33:28

162

540.60

 11:33:28

1312

540.40

 11:46:50

1386

540.00

 11:51:12

1362

540.20

 11:54:36

1508

541.00

 11:57:45

344

541.60

 11:59:37

1013

541.60

 12:02:33

984

541.60

 12:02:33

318

541.60

 12:02:33

1285

541.60

 12:03:03

1317

541.60

 12:19:34

1350

541.80

 12:27:39

166

541.80

 12:27:39

6

541.20

 12:34:56

1368

541.20

 12:34:56

361

541.00

 12:44:15

1124

541.00

 12:44:15

212

540.60

 12:47:02

1272

540.60

 12:47:02

1444

540.00

 12:56:44

818

540.40

 13:15:16

545

540.40

 13:15:16

607

540.80

 13:20:45

1100

540.40

 13:24:51

173

540.40

 13:24:51

1440

540.40

 13:41:06

1507

540.20

 13:43:12

1459

540.00

 13:44:38

1387

540.20

 13:52:27

1285

540.80

 14:04:01

1321

540.80

 14:07:26

141

540.80

 14:10:10

1333

540.80

 14:10:10

1518

540.20

 14:14:27

1409

540.60

 14:25:42

1487

540.40

 14:25:43

895

540.80

 14:34:32

160

540.80

 14:34:32

131

540.80

 14:34:32

200

540.80

 14:34:32

321

540.80

 14:35:13

606

540.80

 14:35:13

609

540.80

 14:35:13

607

540.80

 14:35:13

1457

540.60

 14:35:26

667

540.40

 14:36:59

600

540.40

 14:36:59

1436

540.20

 14:41:07

269

540.40

 14:46:20

609

540.40

 14:46:20

890

541.00

 14:48:28

219

541.00

 14:49:08

529

541.00

 14:49:08

609

541.00

 14:49:08

1386

540.80

 14:50:00

999

540.20

 14:53:05

498

540.20

 14:53:05

28

539.60

 14:55:00

1281

539.60

 14:55:13

1374

539.60

 14:59:59

41

539.60

 14:59:59

461

540.00

 15:02:24

159

540.00

 15:02:24

612

540.00

 15:02:24

240

540.60

 15:05:18

1160

540.60

 15:05:18

233

540.60

 15:09:35

606

540.60

 15:09:35

607

540.60

 15:09:35

1523

540.20

 15:09:54

700

540.60

 15:14:32

572

540.60

 15:14:32

95

540.60

 15:14:32

1354

540.40

 15:14:38

1251

540.40

 15:20:21

374

540.60

 15:22:58

508

540.40

 15:23:01

934

540.40

 15:23:01

606

540.40

 15:30:51

1578

540.20

 15:30:54

1257

540.00

 15:31:18

1337

539.40

 15:33:55

732

539.00

 15:40:38

527

539.00

 15:40:38

1601

539.00

 15:40:38

1319

539.20

 15:45:02

754

539.20

 15:45:02

76

539.20

 15:45:02

33

539.20

 15:45:02

14

539.20

 15:45:02

164

539.20

 15:45:02

30

539.20

 15:45:02

693

539.60

 15:46:27

1371

539.60

 15:47:03

1087

539.40

 15:48:47

420

539.40

 15:48:47

11

539.80

 15:51:30

1227

539.80

 15:52:06

57

539.80

 15:52:06

369

540.60

 15:57:39

191

540.60

 15:57:39

82

540.60

 15:57:39

89

540.60

 15:57:39

410

540.60

 15:59:10

293

540.60

 15:59:10

117

540.60

 15:59:10

771

540.60

 15:59:11

155

540.60

 15:59:11

255

540.60

 15:59:11

106

540.60

 15:59:14

790

540.60

 15:59:14

1296

540.40

 15:59:44

1449

541.20

 16:03:25

1027

541.80

 16:07:23

417

541.80

 16:07:23

606

541.80

 16:07:23

750

541.80

 16:07:23

1356

541.80

 16:11:05

193

542.00

 16:13:56

606

542.00

 16:13:56

607

542.00

 16:13:56

327

542.00

 16:13:56

148

542.00

 16:13:56

333

541.80

 16:15:53

725

541.80

 16:15:53

270

542.00

 16:18:17

607

542.00

 16:18:17

511

542.00

 16:18:17

771

541.20

 16:20:00

500

541.20

 16:20:00

850

541.40

 16:22:47

780

541.40

 16:22:47

 