31 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.520p. The highest price paid per share was 566.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,567,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,488,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1247
565.00
08:15:16
1444
564.80
08:15:16
420
565.00
08:15:16
941
565.00
08:15:16
1481
566.20
08:20:17
1703
566.60
08:25:58
700
566.20
08:26:17
645
566.20
08:26:17
1417
566.00
08:29:48
1165
566.00
08:29:48
117
566.00
08:29:48
905
565.60
08:32:01
552
565.60
08:32:01
1368
565.60
08:32:01
728
564.60
08:35:49
703
564.60
08:35:49
858
564.00
08:42:35
510
564.00
08:42:35
341
564.40
08:49:49
1100
564.40
08:49:49
314
564.00
08:50:38
1148
564.00
08:50:38
424
564.20
08:59:33
810
564.20
08:59:33
1429
564.40
09:02:19
1340
564.00
09:03:04
408
564.20
09:08:12
1020
564.20
09:08:12
1259
563.80
09:13:18
1513
563.60
09:15:56
1541
563.80
09:30:25
534
563.80
09:30:25
958
563.80
09:30:25
1214
563.80
09:34:34
42
563.80
09:34:34
1489
563.80
09:37:27
399
564.00
09:42:59
933
564.00
09:42:59
1319
564.00
09:46:43
265
563.80
09:50:58
950
563.80
09:50:58
1492
563.00
09:59:51
259
563.60
10:05:57
1169
563.60
10:05:57
75
563.60
10:05:57
38
563.60
10:05:57
629
563.40
10:08:55
607
563.40
10:08:55
1471
563.60
10:21:21
700
563.60
10:21:21
1390
563.40
10:24:01
127
563.00
10:25:52
1100
563.00
10:25:52
159
563.00
10:25:52
442
563.80
10:32:29
844
563.80
10:32:29
1489
563.80
10:36:44
1369
563.60
10:44:57
1393
563.60
10:46:39
88
563.60
10:46:39
1300
563.20
11:00:00
1418
564.40
11:08:22
828
564.20
11:11:47
622
564.20
11:11:47
1412
564.00
11:15:19
1263
563.80
11:23:38
505
564.00
11:29:14
2
564.00
11:29:14
1495
563.80
11:30:40
1357
563.80
11:30:40
1263
563.00
11:35:30
664
562.80
11:43:03
664
562.80
11:43:03
1474
562.40
11:53:43
827
562.20
11:54:16
444
562.20
11:54:16
228
562.40
12:03:29
1088
562.40
12:03:29
53
562.40
12:03:29
178
562.40
12:03:29
178
562.40
12:03:29
402
562.40
12:03:29
500
562.40
12:03:29
1238
562.00
12:15:54
192
562.00
12:15:54
1369
562.00
12:16:36
1335
562.80
12:28:53
1700
563.80
12:45:07
450
563.60
12:47:03
1100
563.60
12:47:03
1139
564.00
12:55:00
325
564.00
12:55:00
896
564.00
12:55:00
373
564.00
12:55:00
1313
563.60
12:59:54
1377
563.60
13:05:34
1259
563.00
13:12:48
387
562.80
13:20:07
957
562.80
13:20:07
1387
562.60
13:21:35
412
563.00
13:29:18
1043
563.00
13:29:18
1332
562.80
13:30:08
669
563.40
13:32:17
731
563.40
13:32:17
493
563.80
13:36:56
774
563.80
13:36:56
1218
563.60
13:37:15
1094
562.80
13:42:03
381
562.80
13:42:03
1501
561.60
13:47:29
902
561.40
13:51:35
584
561.40
13:51:35
1326
561.20
13:55:47
130
561.40
14:01:55
1100
561.40
14:01:55
441
561.80
14:03:42
976
561.80
14:03:42
1471
562.00
14:12:45
586
561.60
14:18:37
586
561.60
14:18:37
35
561.60
14:18:37
1517
561.80
14:23:11
44
561.80
14:23:11
230
562.00
14:29:27
759
562.00
14:29:27
1146
562.00
14:29:27
1611
561.80
14:30:01
1308
562.60
14:31:47
156
562.60
14:31:47
1428
562.20
14:32:15
443
563.20
14:34:59
1021
563.20
14:34:59
1466
563.00
14:34:59
1401
563.20
14:38:20
444
563.40
14:42:00
1100
563.40
14:42:00
199
563.20
14:42:00
550
563.20
14:42:00
480
563.20
14:42:00
436
563.20
14:42:00
132
563.40
14:42:00
178
563.40
14:42:00
424
563.40
14:42:00
549
563.40
14:42:00
1469
563.20
14:47:14
652
563.40
14:48:33
773
563.40
14:48:33
1458
563.80
14:50:41
689
564.00
14:54:06
1387
564.40
14:56:46
139
564.80
14:59:59
1261
564.80
14:59:59
1362
564.80
14:59:59
519
564.40
15:00:01
1100
564.40
15:00:01
35
564.40
15:00:01
500
564.40
15:00:01
1363
564.60
15:02:12
1325
564.40
15:04:31
1341
564.20
15:07:11
315
564.40
15:10:07
1100
564.40
15:10:07
1383
564.20
15:10:50
339
564.80
15:16:14
67
565.20
15:16:47
605
565.20
15:16:57
32
565.20
15:16:57
1333
565.00
15:17:41
1225
565.00
15:17:41
1412
565.00
15:17:41
1392
564.60
15:22:33
354
564.20
15:23:22
1100
564.20
15:23:22
1427
564.20
15:25:17
587
564.20
15:29:47
711
564.20
15:29:47
97
564.20
15:29:47
586
564.20
15:32:06
23
564.20
15:32:06
35
564.20
15:32:06
711
564.20
15:34:06
383
564.20
15:35:06
256
564.20
15:35:06
3
564.20
15:35:06
35
564.20
15:35:06
1227
564.00
15:35:13
973
564.20
15:36:41
301
564.20
15:36:41
1511
564.20
15:40:54
1416
563.80
15:42:04
586
563.60
15:45:36
678
563.60
15:45:36
61
563.60
15:45:36
1422
563.60
15:49:36
1454
563.40
15:49:36
253
563.60
15:49:36
586
563.60
15:49:36
552
563.60
15:49:36
1427
563.20
15:54:42
391
563.20
15:55:53
391
563.20
15:55:53
706
563.20
15:55:53
1424
563.00
15:59:04
1340
562.80
16:00:11
543
562.40
16:03:26
149
562.40
16:03:58
636
562.40
16:04:02
1259
562.60
16:04:28
287
562.00
16:07:26
187
562.20
16:08:11
158
562.20
16:08:11
349
562.20
16:08:11
586
562.20
16:08:11
604
562.20
16:10:54
806
562.20
16:10:54
597
562.20
16:12:27
308
562.20
16:12:27
256
562.20
16:12:27
155
562.20
16:12:27
178
562.20
16:12:27
1317
562.20
16:13:17
577
562.00
16:16:09
586
562.00
16:16:09
307
562.00
16:16:09
35
561.80
16:18:07
36
561.80
16:18:07
2
561.80
16:18:07
2
561.80
16:18:07
51
561.80
16:18:11
195
561.80
16:18:11
2
561.80
16:18:11
1
561.80
16:18:12
46
561.80
16:18:57
1282
561.80
16:18:57
1357
561.40
16:19:29
1373
561.60
16:22:10
926
561.60
16:23:10