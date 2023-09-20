 

20 September 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.546p. The highest price paid per share was 564.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0235% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,165,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,890,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

298

561.60

 08:07:46

1203

561.60

 08:07:46

1468

561.80

 08:07:46

251

561.20

 08:07:51

1195

561.20

 08:07:51

1505

559.60

 08:10:18

1606

559.00

 08:13:31

1550

558.00

 08:17:38

107

557.20

 08:23:45

1407

557.20

 08:23:45

750

557.20

 08:23:45

686

557.20

 08:27:22

860

557.20

 08:27:22

509

558.20

 08:30:42

844

558.20

 08:30:42

308

558.40

 08:33:12

1350

558.40

 08:33:12

589

558.60

 08:33:12

590

558.60

 08:33:12

394

559.20

 08:39:37

1091

559.20

 08:39:37

1517

558.40

 08:44:19

37

558.00

 08:48:14

869

558.00

 08:48:14

682

558.00

 08:48:14

323

557.60

 08:53:03

589

557.60

 08:53:03

590

557.60

 08:53:03

323

558.20

 09:01:53

1270

558.20

 09:01:53

688

558.20

 09:04:35

909

558.20

 09:04:35

198

559.00

 09:12:29

1437

559.00

 09:12:29

750

559.00

 09:12:29

768

559.00

 09:12:29

124

559.80

 09:19:58

1262

559.80

 09:19:58

1585

560.00

 09:27:55

1369

559.60

 09:28:01

1354

559.40

 09:36:51

750

559.80

 09:42:43

1520

559.80

 09:44:53

1191

559.40

 09:45:33

424

559.40

 09:45:33

1173

560.00

 09:57:49

225

560.00

 09:57:49

1557

559.60

 10:02:51

394

559.40

 10:02:51

91

559.60

 10:02:51

589

559.60

 10:02:51

590

559.60

 10:02:51

147

559.60

 10:17:12

1637

559.80

 10:17:25

1229

560.00

 10:19:51

271

560.00

 10:19:51

1396

559.80

 10:24:36

254

559.80

 10:24:36

1412

559.80

 10:30:01

1534

560.00

 10:30:31

3

560.20

 10:30:31

300

560.20

 10:30:31

590

560.20

 10:30:31

531

560.20

 10:30:31

483

560.20

 10:48:32

421

560.20

 10:48:32

589

560.20

 10:48:32

590

560.20

 10:48:32

162

560.00

 10:57:36

1200

560.00

 10:57:36

1502

560.00

 11:00:35

1633

560.00

 11:10:28

1601

560.00

 11:14:43

590

560.00

 11:16:06

461

560.00

 11:16:06

7

559.80

 11:19:37

1

559.80

 11:19:37

49

559.80

 11:30:25

1423

559.80

 11:30:25

546

559.80

 11:30:25

425

559.80

 11:30:25

70

559.80

 11:30:25

589

560.00

 11:38:19

590

560.00

 11:38:19

120

560.00

 11:44:19

590

560.00

 11:44:19

589

560.00

 11:44:19

371

560.00

 11:44:19

1535

559.60

 11:44:19

3

559.80

 11:44:19

279

559.80

 11:44:19

188

559.80

 11:44:19

589

559.80

 11:44:19

590

559.80

 11:44:19

1514

560.00

 12:03:29

705

560.00

 12:12:16

813

560.00

 12:12:16

61

560.00

 12:12:16

781

560.00

 12:12:33

337

560.20

 12:16:16

50

560.20

 12:17:16

228

560.20

 12:17:16

788

560.20

 12:29:58

667

560.20

 12:29:58

677

560.40

 12:35:17

757

560.40

 12:35:17

1530

560.20

 12:37:06

750

560.00

 12:37:06

1348

559.80

 12:43:49

2008

561.20

 12:59:50

2080

562.20

 13:12:10

458

562.00

 13:12:10

232

562.00

 13:12:10

1571

561.80

 13:12:13

409

562.80

 13:23:00

1237

562.80

 13:23:00

750

562.80

 13:23:24

155

562.80

 13:29:58

590

562.80

 13:29:58

364

562.80

 13:29:58

248

562.80

 13:29:58

83

562.80

 13:29:58

590

562.80

 13:29:58

500

562.80

 13:29:58

590

562.80

 13:30:00

25

562.80

 13:30:00

589

562.80

 13:30:00

203

562.80

 13:30:00

1344

562.20

 13:33:59

2

562.60

 13:37:01

284

562.60

 13:37:01

1200

562.60

 13:37:01

117

562.60

 13:37:01

513

563.80

 13:49:05

1404

563.80

 13:49:05

1129

563.80

 13:49:05

750

563.60

 13:54:26

37

563.60

 13:54:36

86

563.60

 13:54:36

796

563.60

 13:54:41

912

564.00

 13:58:18

584

564.00

 13:58:18

326

564.40

 14:02:18

1198

564.40

 14:02:18

1464

564.20

 14:02:19

995

564.00

 14:10:49

355

564.00

 14:10:49

650

563.80

 14:11:02

750

563.80

 14:11:02

1632

563.80

 14:19:02

1599

563.80

 14:24:22

1655

563.60

 14:27:22

750

563.40

 14:27:56

750

563.80

 14:29:21

590

563.80

 14:31:51

298

563.80

 14:32:32

1203

563.80

 14:32:32

587

563.80

 14:32:45

453

563.80

 14:32:45

566

563.80

 14:32:45

750

564.40

 14:35:13

1570

564.80

 14:36:54

750

564.80

 14:36:54

513

564.80

 14:36:54

1489

564.80

 14:39:09

16

564.80

 14:40:40

1508

564.80

 14:41:15

1526

564.40

 14:43:35

386

564.00

 14:44:07

1200

564.00

 14:44:07

44

563.40

 14:48:05

590

563.40

 14:48:05

589

563.40

 14:48:05

345

563.40

 14:48:05

300

563.20

 14:53:32

1474

563.20

 14:53:41

1094

563.20

 14:53:41

168

563.20

 14:53:41

48

563.20

 14:53:41

589

563.20

 14:53:41

590

563.20

 14:53:41

1379

562.60

 14:57:59

755

562.40

 14:58:36

792

562.40

 14:58:36

674

562.60

 15:00:53

589

562.60

 15:00:53

168

562.60

 15:00:53

1094

562.20

 15:02:30

335

562.20

 15:02:30

412

562.20

 15:05:06

397

562.20

 15:05:06

168

562.20

 15:05:06

536

562.20

 15:05:06

1098

562.60

 15:09:49

372

562.60

 15:09:49

1073

562.40

 15:11:16

471

562.40

 15:11:16

1490

562.20

 15:11:16

359

561.40

 15:13:21

1200

561.40

 15:13:21

8

561.80

 15:17:58

230

562.00

 15:18:29

176

562.00

 15:18:29

762

562.60

 15:21:09

570

562.60

 15:21:09

205

562.60

 15:21:09

1391

562.60

 15:21:09

1477

562.40

 15:24:09

206

562.60

 15:26:56

8

562.60

 15:26:56

137

562.60

 15:26:56

682

562.60

 15:26:56

606

562.60

 15:27:06

175

562.60

 15:30:21

1200

562.60

 15:30:21

677

562.60

 15:30:21

189

562.80

 15:31:06

1482

562.60

 15:31:09

1339

563.00

 15:37:16

133

562.60

 15:37:35

1428

562.60

 15:37:35

194

562.60

 15:40:07

1200

562.60

 15:40:07

103

562.80

 15:43:09

168

562.80

 15:43:09

590

562.80

 15:43:09

589

562.80

 15:43:09

589

562.60

 15:44:51

682

562.80

 15:45:31

824

562.80

 15:47:31

572

562.80

 15:47:31

1136

563.00

 15:49:59

1620

562.80

 15:50:09

168

562.80

 15:52:38

750

562.80

 15:52:38

200

563.00

 15:55:24

100

563.00

 15:55:25

1291

563.00

 15:55:26

1142

563.20

 15:58:30

494

563.20

 15:58:30

1384

563.20

 16:01:36

1403

563.20

 16:02:55

1425

563.00

 16:04:10

1446

563.00

 16:07:41

1384

563.00

 16:12:05

1519

563.00

 16:12:05

589

563.00

 16:12:05

590

563.00

 16:12:05

234

563.00

 16:15:05

1179

563.00

 16:15:05

666

563.00

 16:16:13

716

563.00

 16:16:13

579

563.20

 16:18:12

656

563.20

 16:19:12

843

563.20

 16:19:12

600

563.20

 16:20:55

927

563.20

 16:22:40

 