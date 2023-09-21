21 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.394p. The highest price paid per share was 569.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0235% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,355,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,700,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
334
562.60
08:11:31
1536
563.00
08:13:39
1770
562.60
08:13:40
1411
562.40
08:14:41
1557
562.20
08:19:52
1610
562.20
08:19:52
1200
560.80
08:24:59
371
560.80
08:24:59
422
563.80
08:30:13
260
563.80
08:30:13
708
563.80
08:30:13
1379
562.00
08:31:33
1467
562.80
08:35:03
1475
562.80
08:38:30
1448
563.60
08:47:10
750
563.60
08:47:10
22
563.80
08:47:10
367
563.80
08:47:10
521
563.80
08:47:10
174
563.80
08:47:10
1458
564.20
08:53:20
1509
564.60
08:58:31
663
564.60
09:03:55
896
564.60
09:03:55
1634
565.20
09:10:04
195
564.60
09:11:54
1410
564.60
09:11:54
1527
563.40
09:18:17
786
563.80
09:23:15
815
563.80
09:23:15
1618
565.00
09:30:22
1652
564.40
09:33:45
1316
564.20
09:41:36
238
564.20
09:41:36
66
564.20
09:41:36
1347
564.00
09:45:27
185
563.20
09:52:22
1448
563.20
09:52:22
166
563.60
09:59:55
1458
563.60
09:59:55
198
563.60
10:01:18
767
563.60
10:01:18
386
563.60
10:01:18
540
564.00
10:06:54
837
564.00
10:06:54
1505
563.60
10:12:13
26
563.60
10:12:13
1663
563.60
10:17:15
1372
563.20
10:19:43
194
563.40
10:26:40
562
563.40
10:31:40
394
563.40
10:31:40
562
563.40
10:31:40
1164
563.40
10:31:40
807
564.20
10:41:44
825
564.20
10:41:44
490
563.80
10:55:14
361
563.80
10:55:14
148
563.80
10:55:14
1439
563.80
10:55:14
248
563.60
10:59:11
1337
563.60
10:59:11
3
563.80
10:59:53
56
563.80
10:59:53
1331
563.80
11:00:26
1612
564.40
11:05:40
438
564.20
11:18:02
1065
564.20
11:18:02
385
564.20
11:18:02
520
564.20
11:18:02
1579
564.40
11:22:25
1588
564.00
11:27:20
1021
564.20
11:36:02
454
564.20
11:36:02
1540
563.80
11:42:02
1359
564.00
11:50:42
1377
564.40
11:58:02
1534
567.00
12:00:32
1637
569.60
12:07:17
1403
567.00
12:16:00
1502
566.80
12:21:35
80
566.80
12:21:35
1632
567.60
12:29:19
1461
567.40
12:38:02
49
566.80
12:46:22
1299
566.80
12:46:22
1579
565.80
12:52:05
1614
565.00
12:56:06
1484
565.40
13:06:15
151
565.40
13:06:15
374
565.40
13:06:15
425
565.40
13:06:15
380
565.40
13:06:15
199
565.40
13:06:15
120
565.40
13:06:15
437
564.20
13:18:30
489
564.20
13:18:30
535
564.20
13:18:30
763
564.20
13:23:28
254
564.20
13:23:28
569
564.20
13:23:28
1603
565.20
13:29:28
461
565.00
13:29:42
42
565.00
13:29:45
963
565.00
13:29:45
1601
565.00
13:33:02
1352
564.40
13:35:20
1455
564.20
13:41:42
1568
564.60
13:43:29
1591
564.20
13:48:25
1200
563.20
13:53:02
288
563.20
13:53:02
1442
563.80
13:57:04
1490
564.40
14:01:01
1646
564.20
14:04:38
750
563.00
14:07:22
856
564.00
14:10:24
506
564.00
14:10:24
1383
563.80
14:19:02
603
563.80
14:19:02
371
563.80
14:19:02
162
563.80
14:19:02
426
563.80
14:19:02
45
563.60
14:24:27
610
563.60
14:24:27
591
563.40
14:25:14
590
563.40
14:25:14
1644
563.80
14:29:58
400
563.60
14:29:58
447
563.60
14:29:58
1794
563.60
14:32:15
1005
563.40
14:33:24
419
563.40
14:33:24
9
564.00
14:36:21
1276
564.00
14:36:23
248
564.00
14:36:23
1378
564.40
14:38:07
396
564.40
14:38:07
1197
564.40
14:38:07
363
564.00
14:39:32
591
564.00
14:39:32
574
564.00
14:39:32
1438
564.00
14:42:24
1412
564.00
14:44:20
232
563.60
14:45:21
591
563.60
14:45:21
750
564.00
14:46:46
175
564.00
14:46:46
498
564.00
14:46:46
409
563.40
14:49:04
1077
563.40
14:49:04
618
563.20
14:54:02
897
563.20
14:54:02
1347
563.00
14:54:53
1551
561.60
14:57:23
221
561.20
14:59:31
746
561.20
14:59:31
628
561.40
15:00:26
941
561.40
15:00:26
1508
560.80
15:02:02
1403
560.20
15:05:12
1000
559.60
15:05:31
350
559.60
15:05:31
670
560.60
15:08:47
1592
560.60
15:11:50
1344
560.40
15:12:45
500
560.00
15:13:22
408
560.00
15:13:22
592
560.00
15:13:22
1378
559.60
15:16:32
681
559.60
15:18:50
699
559.60
15:18:50
364
559.80
15:20:50
591
559.80
15:20:50
405
559.60
15:24:31
746
559.60
15:24:31
1359
559.20
15:25:17
1522
558.20
15:26:51
191
556.80
15:29:52
1260
556.80
15:29:52
1419
556.40
15:31:52
43
558.00
15:35:35
522
558.00
15:35:35
531
558.20
15:36:22
1393
558.00
15:36:46
77
558.00
15:40:30
591
558.00
15:40:30
387
558.00
15:40:30
162
558.00
15:40:30
331
558.00
15:40:30
181
558.00
15:40:30
77
558.00
15:42:50
377
558.00
15:42:50
591
558.00
15:42:50
510
558.00
15:42:50
561
557.60
15:45:08
63
557.60
15:45:08
1461
557.40
15:45:31
750
557.60
15:48:27
162
557.60
15:48:27
1486
557.40
15:50:23
101
557.00
15:53:01
1545
557.00
15:53:01
36
556.80
15:54:57
1376
556.80
15:54:57
162
557.40
15:57:12
252
557.40
15:57:12
1200
557.20
15:57:51
302
557.20
15:57:51
1391
557.60
16:02:40
1588
557.60
16:02:51
550
557.40
16:03:53
591
557.40
16:03:53
162
557.40
16:03:53
1511
557.00
16:06:05
1470
556.60
16:09:07
1473
556.40
16:11:08
1343
556.00
16:12:12
132
556.00
16:12:12
519
555.60
16:14:57
80
555.60
16:14:57
791
555.60
16:15:17
371
555.40
16:16:24
591
555.40
16:16:24
550
555.40
16:16:24
25
555.40
16:16:24
436
555.40
16:18:44
232
555.60
16:19:01
135
555.60
16:19:01
289
555.60
16:19:01
8
555.80
16:20:01
319
556.00
16:20:03
386
556.20
16:20:25
423
556.20
16:20:25
120
556.20
16:20:25
1143
555.80
16:22:14