 

21 September 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.394p. The highest price paid per share was 569.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0235% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,355,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,700,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

334

562.60

 08:11:31

1536

563.00

 08:13:39

1770

562.60

 08:13:40

1411

562.40

 08:14:41

1557

562.20

 08:19:52

1610

562.20

 08:19:52

1200

560.80

 08:24:59

371

560.80

 08:24:59

422

563.80

 08:30:13

260

563.80

 08:30:13

708

563.80

 08:30:13

1379

562.00

 08:31:33

1467

562.80

 08:35:03

1475

562.80

 08:38:30

1448

563.60

 08:47:10

750

563.60

 08:47:10

22

563.80

 08:47:10

367

563.80

 08:47:10

521

563.80

 08:47:10

174

563.80

 08:47:10

1458

564.20

 08:53:20

1509

564.60

 08:58:31

663

564.60

 09:03:55

896

564.60

 09:03:55

1634

565.20

 09:10:04

195

564.60

 09:11:54

1410

564.60

 09:11:54

1527

563.40

 09:18:17

786

563.80

 09:23:15

815

563.80

 09:23:15

1618

565.00

 09:30:22

1652

564.40

 09:33:45

1316

564.20

 09:41:36

238

564.20

 09:41:36

66

564.20

 09:41:36

1347

564.00

 09:45:27

185

563.20

 09:52:22

1448

563.20

 09:52:22

166

563.60

 09:59:55

1458

563.60

 09:59:55

198

563.60

 10:01:18

767

563.60

 10:01:18

386

563.60

 10:01:18

540

564.00

 10:06:54

837

564.00

 10:06:54

1505

563.60

 10:12:13

26

563.60

 10:12:13

1663

563.60

 10:17:15

1372

563.20

 10:19:43

194

563.40

 10:26:40

562

563.40

 10:31:40

394

563.40

 10:31:40

562

563.40

 10:31:40

1164

563.40

 10:31:40

807

564.20

 10:41:44

825

564.20

 10:41:44

490

563.80

 10:55:14

361

563.80

 10:55:14

148

563.80

 10:55:14

1439

563.80

 10:55:14

248

563.60

 10:59:11

1337

563.60

 10:59:11

3

563.80

 10:59:53

56

563.80

 10:59:53

1331

563.80

 11:00:26

1612

564.40

 11:05:40

438

564.20

 11:18:02

1065

564.20

 11:18:02

385

564.20

 11:18:02

520

564.20

 11:18:02

1579

564.40

 11:22:25

1588

564.00

 11:27:20

1021

564.20

 11:36:02

454

564.20

 11:36:02

1540

563.80

 11:42:02

1359

564.00

 11:50:42

1377

564.40

 11:58:02

1534

567.00

 12:00:32

1637

569.60

 12:07:17

1403

567.00

 12:16:00

1502

566.80

 12:21:35

80

566.80

 12:21:35

1632

567.60

 12:29:19

1461

567.40

 12:38:02

49

566.80

 12:46:22

1299

566.80

 12:46:22

1579

565.80

 12:52:05

1614

565.00

 12:56:06

1484

565.40

 13:06:15

151

565.40

 13:06:15

374

565.40

 13:06:15

425

565.40

 13:06:15

380

565.40

 13:06:15

199

565.40

 13:06:15

120

565.40

 13:06:15

437

564.20

 13:18:30

489

564.20

 13:18:30

535

564.20

 13:18:30

763

564.20

 13:23:28

254

564.20

 13:23:28

569

564.20

 13:23:28

1603

565.20

 13:29:28

461

565.00

 13:29:42

42

565.00

 13:29:45

963

565.00

 13:29:45

1601

565.00

 13:33:02

1352

564.40

 13:35:20

1455

564.20

 13:41:42

1568

564.60

 13:43:29

1591

564.20

 13:48:25

1200

563.20

 13:53:02

288

563.20

 13:53:02

1442

563.80

 13:57:04

1490

564.40

 14:01:01

1646

564.20

 14:04:38

750

563.00

 14:07:22

856

564.00

 14:10:24

506

564.00

 14:10:24

1383

563.80

 14:19:02

603

563.80

 14:19:02

371

563.80

 14:19:02

162

563.80

 14:19:02

426

563.80

 14:19:02

45

563.60

 14:24:27

610

563.60

 14:24:27

591

563.40

 14:25:14

590

563.40

 14:25:14

1644

563.80

 14:29:58

400

563.60

 14:29:58

447

563.60

 14:29:58

1794

563.60

 14:32:15

1005

563.40

 14:33:24

419

563.40

 14:33:24

9

564.00

 14:36:21

1276

564.00

 14:36:23

248

564.00

 14:36:23

1378

564.40

 14:38:07

396

564.40

 14:38:07

1197

564.40

 14:38:07

363

564.00

 14:39:32

591

564.00

 14:39:32

574

564.00

 14:39:32

1438

564.00

 14:42:24

1412

564.00

 14:44:20

232

563.60

 14:45:21

591

563.60

 14:45:21

750

564.00

 14:46:46

175

564.00

 14:46:46

498

564.00

 14:46:46

409

563.40

 14:49:04

1077

563.40

 14:49:04

618

563.20

 14:54:02

897

563.20

 14:54:02

1347

563.00

 14:54:53

1551

561.60

 14:57:23

221

561.20

 14:59:31

746

561.20

 14:59:31

628

561.40

 15:00:26

941

561.40

 15:00:26

1508

560.80

 15:02:02

1403

560.20

 15:05:12

1000

559.60

 15:05:31

350

559.60

 15:05:31

670

560.60

 15:08:47

1592

560.60

 15:11:50

1344

560.40

 15:12:45

500

560.00

 15:13:22

408

560.00

 15:13:22

592

560.00

 15:13:22

1378

559.60

 15:16:32

681

559.60

 15:18:50

699

559.60

 15:18:50

364

559.80

 15:20:50

591

559.80

 15:20:50

405

559.60

 15:24:31

746

559.60

 15:24:31

1359

559.20

 15:25:17

1522

558.20

 15:26:51

191

556.80

 15:29:52

1260

556.80

 15:29:52

1419

556.40

 15:31:52

43

558.00

 15:35:35

522

558.00

 15:35:35

531

558.20

 15:36:22

1393

558.00

 15:36:46

77

558.00

 15:40:30

591

558.00

 15:40:30

387

558.00

 15:40:30

162

558.00

 15:40:30

331

558.00

 15:40:30

181

558.00

 15:40:30

77

558.00

 15:42:50

377

558.00

 15:42:50

591

558.00

 15:42:50

510

558.00

 15:42:50

561

557.60

 15:45:08

63

557.60

 15:45:08

1461

557.40

 15:45:31

750

557.60

 15:48:27

162

557.60

 15:48:27

1486

557.40

 15:50:23

101

557.00

 15:53:01

1545

557.00

 15:53:01

36

556.80

 15:54:57

1376

556.80

 15:54:57

162

557.40

 15:57:12

252

557.40

 15:57:12

1200

557.20

 15:57:51

302

557.20

 15:57:51

1391

557.60

 16:02:40

1588

557.60

 16:02:51

550

557.40

 16:03:53

591

557.40

 16:03:53

162

557.40

 16:03:53

1511

557.00

 16:06:05

1470

556.60

 16:09:07

1473

556.40

 16:11:08

1343

556.00

 16:12:12

132

556.00

 16:12:12

519

555.60

 16:14:57

80

555.60

 16:14:57

791

555.60

 16:15:17

371

555.40

 16:16:24

591

555.40

 16:16:24

550

555.40

 16:16:24

25

555.40

 16:16:24

436

555.40

 16:18:44

232

555.60

 16:19:01

135

555.60

 16:19:01

289

555.60

 16:19:01

8

555.80

 16:20:01

319

556.00

 16:20:03

386

556.20

 16:20:25

423

556.20

 16:20:25

120

556.20

 16:20:25

1143

555.80

 16:22:14

 