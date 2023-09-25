 

25 September 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 188,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.647p. The highest price paid per share was 571.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,733,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,322,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

328

564.80

 08:10:30

188

566.00

 08:13:26

1140

566.00

 08:13:26

1392

566.20

 08:22:43

1514

566.20

 08:22:43

1486

566.20

 08:22:43

431

565.80

 08:31:35

1147

565.80

 08:31:35

1385

566.40

 08:33:42

727

566.00

 08:38:07

656

566.00

 08:38:07

1406

565.60

 08:39:32

1612

565.80

 08:50:14

1577

565.00

 09:01:32

1575

564.80

 09:06:16

1487

564.00

 09:12:55

106

564.20

 09:14:30

354

564.20

 09:14:30

916

564.00

 09:15:27

599

564.00

 09:15:27

1388

563.20

 09:17:32

1586

562.80

 09:20:18

807

562.80

 09:21:15

792

562.80

 09:21:15

1655

562.40

 09:22:33

1367

562.20

 09:27:11

249

562.00

 09:28:31

1200

562.00

 09:28:31

1350

561.40

 09:30:51

1557

560.80

 09:34:00

684

560.40

 09:35:04

785

560.40

 09:35:04

1404

559.60

 09:41:01

1445

559.80

 09:42:21

1051

559.00

 09:43:26

497

559.00

 09:43:26

1585

558.40

 09:45:56

523

559.60

 09:51:19

1054

559.60

 09:51:19

1446

559.00

 09:56:12

134

559.40

 10:00:12

1200

559.40

 10:00:12

1439

559.20

 10:04:59

751

559.80

 10:13:34

158

559.80

 10:13:34

750

559.80

 10:13:34

1082

560.80

 10:16:11

292

560.80

 10:16:11

1425

561.00

 10:19:31

889

561.80

 10:22:26

554

561.80

 10:22:26

8

563.00

 10:28:20

8

563.00

 10:28:20

1146

562.80

 10:28:23

431

562.80

 10:28:23

733

562.60

 10:29:16

880

562.60

 10:29:16

1398

562.20

 10:35:19

1443

561.60

 10:41:48

358

561.40

 10:44:12

1200

561.40

 10:44:12

1476

561.80

 10:52:26

1361

562.20

 10:59:00

1439

562.40

 11:03:43

447

562.00

 11:07:58

1032

562.00

 11:07:58

1419

563.60

 11:23:01

742

563.60

 11:23:01

750

563.60

 11:23:01

1521

564.60

 11:32:04

148

564.40

 11:32:04

1234

564.40

 11:32:04

372

564.60

 11:32:04

750

564.60

 11:32:04

1200

563.40

 11:40:50

369

563.40

 11:40:50

146

564.20

 11:49:56

1200

564.20

 11:49:56

1567

565.00

 11:57:21

590

564.60

 12:01:20

799

564.60

 12:01:20

777

565.20

 12:06:53

720

565.20

 12:06:53

1602

566.00

 12:17:00

725

566.60

 12:31:19

719

566.60

 12:31:19

1489

566.60

 12:31:19

1549

566.40

 12:34:02

1623

566.40

 12:44:46

1511

565.80

 12:56:10

1552

564.80

 12:57:12

266

564.60

 12:57:23

960

564.60

 12:57:23

122

564.60

 12:57:23

1355

564.60

 13:01:51

6

566.00

 13:06:47

1465

565.80

 13:07:12

59

565.80

 13:07:12

1477

565.80

 13:10:01

1493

565.60

 13:15:04

983

565.20

 13:21:03

656

565.20

 13:21:03

1443

566.60

 13:35:54

1478

567.60

 13:37:42

1563

567.80

 13:39:10

1503

568.60

 13:42:41

1421

568.40

 13:42:41

485

568.00

 13:43:30

316

568.00

 13:43:30

1613

567.60

 13:46:11

1566

568.40

 13:54:44

1326

568.00

 13:55:45

311

568.00

 13:55:45

1647

567.60

 13:59:32

1455

566.80

 14:02:22

895

566.00

 14:08:27

101

566.00

 14:08:27

517

566.00

 14:08:27

10

566.00

 14:12:07

1504

566.00

 14:12:07

182

567.00

 14:17:08

1200

567.00

 14:17:08

1608

566.80

 14:22:26

1499

567.00

 14:29:06

1474

566.60

 14:31:45

1406

566.60

 14:31:45

349

566.80

 14:37:23

1200

566.80

 14:37:23

8

566.80

 14:37:23

395

566.80

 14:37:23

500

566.80

 14:37:23

750

566.80

 14:37:23

1331

568.80

 14:40:45

155

568.60

 14:41:13

1285

568.60

 14:41:13

1540

569.60

 14:44:54

1358

569.00

 14:45:41

1342

570.00

 14:49:24

1348

570.80

 14:53:05

1377

571.00

 14:56:22

101

570.80

 14:57:09

1200

570.80

 14:57:09

161

570.80

 14:57:09

1392

570.00

 14:59:30

1454

569.80

 15:02:05

1404

570.00

 15:04:43

218

570.00

 15:04:43

1446

569.80

 15:06:47

1532

569.60

 15:08:29

574

569.40

 15:10:33

991

569.40

 15:10:33

586

569.20

 15:15:01

294

569.20

 15:15:01

119

569.20

 15:15:01

216

569.20

 15:15:01

168

569.20

 15:15:01

1614

570.40

 15:17:41

1553

569.80

 15:18:44

1349

569.40

 15:24:56

1487

569.40

 15:24:56

1138

568.40

 15:26:07

300

568.40

 15:26:07

584

568.20

 15:30:07

328

568.20

 15:30:07

1512

568.40

 15:31:31

1652

568.60

 15:35:12

1137

567.80

 15:38:21

220

567.80

 15:38:21

1540

567.80

 15:38:21

750

568.00

 15:43:00

763

568.00

 15:43:00

584

568.00

 15:45:57

584

568.00

 15:45:57

209

568.00

 15:45:57

1567

567.60

 15:47:50

199

567.40

 15:50:05

1436

567.40

 15:50:05

152

566.20

 15:55:18

829

566.20

 15:55:18

158

566.20

 15:55:18

313

566.20

 15:55:18

364

566.80

 15:58:12

79

566.80

 15:58:12

1062

566.80

 15:58:12

127

567.00

 16:02:17

1200

567.00

 16:02:17

252

567.00

 16:02:17

1621

567.00

 16:05:05

958

567.00

 16:05:27

692

567.00

 16:05:27

614

567.40

 16:08:24

1018

567.40

 16:08:24

1596

566.60

 16:11:38

328

566.80

 16:15:21

414

566.80

 16:15:21

515

566.80

 16:16:07

296

567.60

 16:18:57

584

567.60

 16:18:57

584

567.60

 16:18:57

1481

567.20

 16:18:57

83

567.80

 16:22:20

1299

567.80

 16:22:20

494

568.00

 16:23:05

584

568.00

 16:23:05

79

568.00

 16:23:05

 