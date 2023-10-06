 

6 October 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 575.944. The highest price paid per share was 579.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 570.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,533,181 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,524,076. Rightmove holds 11,996,823 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1230

572.40

 08:10:00

852

573.60

 08:17:00

461

573.60

 08:17:00

1135

574.60

 08:20:02

40

573.80

 08:35:04

1258

573.80

 08:35:04

1399

573.20

 08:37:19

1187

574.00

 08:40:34

201

573.40

 08:48:57

1162

573.40

 08:48:57

1302

572.40

 09:02:32

1164

572.00

 09:03:53

1214

572.00

 09:07:17

1144

571.40

 09:13:54

1340

571.60

 09:21:21

666

570.60

 09:33:55

720

570.60

 09:33:55

1174

571.20

 09:45:15

505

571.00

 09:57:01

700

571.00

 09:57:01

1252

571.80

 09:58:08

340

571.80

 10:02:42

828

571.80

 10:02:42

1205

573.60

 10:19:05

423

573.80

 10:19:05

750

573.80

 10:19:05

1646

576.60

 10:26:19

549

576.60

 10:26:27

446

576.60

 10:26:27

243

576.60

 10:26:27

1212

576.60

 10:28:59

1279

577.60

 10:32:27

1433

577.60

 10:32:27

1174

577.40

 10:32:27

1261

577.40

 10:44:57

1305

577.20

 10:50:19

1289

577.80

 11:04:26

702

578.20

 11:17:46

434

578.20

 11:17:46

1191

577.40

 11:30:42

1298

577.80

 11:48:21

1391

578.00

 12:00:27

356

577.60

 12:15:12

842

577.60

 12:15:12

175

577.60

 12:15:12

1190

578.00

 12:22:34

1386

577.00

 12:30:13

1183

576.40

 12:37:45

182

576.80

 12:41:46

948

576.80

 12:42:03

676

576.60

 12:49:29

576

576.60

 12:49:29

1274

577.40

 12:52:35

1135

578.00

 13:00:37

188

579.00

 13:06:00

1057

579.00

 13:06:00

1396

578.60

 13:09:49

209

579.00

 13:19:25

1129

579.00

 13:19:25

1306

578.60

 13:25:22

1154

578.40

 13:27:52

1154

578.40

 13:30:01

1298

578.20

 13:30:04

1387

575.60

 13:32:23

227

574.80

 13:32:35

941

574.80

 13:32:35

1207

574.20

 13:34:15

1382

574.00

 13:34:22

1369

575.40

 13:38:45

501

576.60

 13:42:00

648

576.60

 13:42:00

1291

575.60

 13:46:02

1280

574.40

 13:48:23

1278

572.80

 13:52:25

1307

574.00

 13:59:23

1314

574.60

 14:04:41

754

574.60

 14:09:22

644

574.60

 14:09:22

1206

575.80

 14:20:25

1134

576.00

 14:23:20

1298

575.60

 14:28:01

750

575.60

 14:30:46

1330

576.40

 14:31:54

58

576.40

 14:31:54

1180

576.80

 14:35:27

1309

576.60

 14:37:35

1171

576.60

 14:44:36

1148

576.60

 14:44:36

1125

577.60

 14:47:24

481

577.40

 14:49:15

663

577.40

 14:49:15

1342

576.00

 14:52:02

413

575.60

 14:56:00

859

575.60

 14:56:00

1186

575.40

 15:00:02

1335

575.40

 15:01:32

91

574.60

 15:03:31

577

574.60

 15:03:31

577

574.60

 15:03:31

1323

574.40

 15:06:59

671

574.60

 15:14:03

141

574.60

 15:14:03

500

574.60

 15:14:03

1338

574.40

 15:14:43

1196

574.60

 15:20:01

1380

575.80

 15:27:39

1399

576.60

 15:34:23

1353

576.60

 15:34:23

1175

577.40

 15:39:35

1149

577.20

 15:40:01

195

577.40

 15:42:48

927

577.40

 15:42:48

1268

577.60

 15:48:38

397

577.60

 15:51:53

987

577.60

 15:51:53

1187

577.80

 15:56:10

1123

578.20

 16:01:24

1174

578.20

 16:01:24

1197

579.00

 16:05:20

1233

579.00

 16:09:31

1146

578.80

 16:10:38

74

578.40

 16:14:07

1200

578.40

 16:14:07

1256

578.60

 16:15:44

577

578.60

 16:19:04

1397

578.80

 16:21:32

584

578.60

 16:22:32

269

578.60

 16:22:32

102

578.60

 16:22:32

 