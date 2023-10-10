10 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.365. The highest price paid per share was 585.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 580.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,767,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,399,890. Rightmove holds 11,887,009 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
773
584.00
08:22:05
384
584.00
08:22:05
1367
583.80
08:22:17
1270
584.00
08:30:39
1189
584.20
08:31:43
1720
584.80
08:36:46
1202
584.80
08:37:50
782
584.40
08:38:39
495
584.40
08:38:39
1178
583.60
08:51:07
105
584.40
09:00:10
572
584.40
09:00:10
572
584.40
09:00:10
1392
583.40
09:13:56
421
583.20
09:14:24
939
583.20
09:14:24
416
583.00
09:27:45
769
583.00
09:27:45
129
582.80
09:37:40
1043
582.80
09:37:40
1329
583.00
09:52:23
1134
583.60
09:56:16
377
583.60
10:07:48
942
583.60
10:07:48
1229
583.80
10:19:21
1379
583.00
10:24:46
1212
582.60
10:30:21
1258
581.60
10:48:27
1379
582.40
10:55:40
1358
581.60
10:56:41
1320
582.40
11:12:35
1329
582.40
11:20:17
1191
582.20
11:27:26
1217
581.00
11:41:41
169
580.60
11:51:17
454
582.20
11:58:46
893
582.20
11:58:46
100
581.80
11:58:46
169
581.80
11:58:46
135
581.80
11:58:46
214
581.80
11:58:46
636
581.80
11:58:46
1283
582.80
12:09:59
64
581.60
12:11:54
771
582.20
12:21:52
628
582.20
12:21:52
1260
582.00
12:27:35
704
582.80
12:41:28
464
582.80
12:41:28
1341
583.00
12:46:40
1141
581.80
12:52:32
1393
581.80
13:00:38
1359
581.60
13:04:15
1337
582.20
13:13:25
1330
581.80
13:15:58
41
581.80
13:15:58
1537
582.00
13:18:01
1177
582.00
13:18:48
1356
582.40
13:19:36
140
582.20
13:20:43
1007
582.20
13:20:43
1178
583.20
13:35:25
258
583.00
13:36:42
319
583.00
13:37:34
582
583.00
13:37:34
1125
582.80
13:37:35
450
582.20
13:43:32
478
582.20
13:44:22
247
582.20
13:44:27
131
582.40
13:51:52
1248
582.40
13:51:52
1399
583.60
13:56:38
1241
582.60
14:06:16
1192
582.60
14:10:50
43
583.20
14:16:32
810
583.60
14:19:22
318
583.60
14:21:12
1148
583.60
14:23:21
1137
583.00
14:28:12
288
583.20
14:28:50
915
583.20
14:28:50
1288
583.20
14:30:52
1313
583.40
14:32:25
887
583.20
14:34:22
388
583.20
14:34:37
1201
582.80
14:36:39
1219
582.40
14:38:49
1397
581.40
14:43:09
25
581.00
14:45:17
1200
581.00
14:45:17
934
581.80
14:46:50
308
581.80
14:46:50
1166
582.40
14:50:32
1224
582.60
14:52:01
579
583.60
14:58:32
468
583.80
14:58:32
450
583.80
14:58:32
1221
585.40
15:04:00
700
585.40
15:04:00
658
585.40
15:04:00
1155
584.80
15:05:36
1189
584.20
15:09:21
1275
584.00
15:11:54
1269
584.60
15:16:28
1371
584.60
15:21:14
1131
584.80
15:23:08
1227
584.60
15:26:28
1223
584.60
15:30:38
473
584.60
15:34:49
700
585.60
15:38:49
584
585.60
15:38:49
1368
585.40
15:38:59
409
584.80
15:39:45
561
584.80
15:39:45
135
584.80
15:39:45
139
585.00
15:39:45
841
584.60
15:43:46
354
584.60
15:43:46
187
584.60
15:43:46
731
584.20
15:47:26
476
584.20
15:47:26
1131
584.60
15:51:37
594
584.40
15:54:54
711
584.40
15:54:54
298
584.20
15:57:10
135
584.20
15:57:10
700
584.20
15:57:10
181
584.20
16:00:04
1017
584.20
16:00:04
28
584.20
16:03:43
1153
584.40
16:05:45
82
584.60
16:05:45
560
584.60
16:05:45
700
584.60
16:05:45
1299
584.60
16:09:14
58
584.80
16:13:14
700
584.80
16:13:48
422
584.80
16:14:34
843
585.00
16:17:04
409
585.00
16:17:26
57
585.00
16:17:26
422
585.20
16:19:44
933
585.20
16:19:44
560
585.60
16:22:11
561
585.60
16:22:11
1040
585.20
16:22:23