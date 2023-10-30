30 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 489.271p. The highest price paid per share was 494.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 484.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0180% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,570,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,669,431. Rightmove holds 11,814,468 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1048
492.30
08:11:23
1045
492.70
08:13:07
1122
492.00
08:14:33
578
491.40
08:19:29
450
491.40
08:19:29
1082
492.10
08:21:49
1085
491.70
08:25:12
1202
492.10
08:29:20
275
491.80
08:32:39
957
491.80
08:32:39
1190
491.50
08:36:41
1251
491.60
08:40:32
226
490.10
08:46:50
870
490.10
08:46:50
1146
491.90
08:50:42
1157
492.20
08:56:01
1111
492.70
09:02:44
61
491.70
09:04:44
976
491.70
09:04:44
77
491.70
09:04:44
827
491.20
09:09:27
370
491.20
09:09:27
1215
492.70
09:15:27
1194
494.00
09:26:25
1058
493.80
09:26:34
1258
494.80
09:34:50
119
494.50
09:38:46
960
494.50
09:38:46
1211
494.50
09:45:18
1159
494.00
09:50:54
1176
493.00
10:00:36
1098
492.40
10:04:14
1003
493.00
10:08:15
238
493.00
10:08:15
1076
491.90
10:14:27
747
492.60
10:19:33
293
492.60
10:19:33
829
492.40
10:21:45
248
492.40
10:21:45
1037
492.90
10:31:18
1092
493.00
10:34:55
369
491.90
10:41:56
883
491.90
10:41:56
331
491.50
10:51:36
922
491.50
10:51:36
1042
491.90
10:56:41
1220
492.40
11:08:19
1272
491.70
11:12:32
539
491.40
11:13:28
526
491.40
11:13:28
1025
491.60
11:23:20
363
491.30
11:26:47
897
491.30
11:26:47
429
491.40
11:42:31
694
491.40
11:42:31
1121
491.30
11:43:09
1264
490.60
11:53:02
1140
490.90
12:01:48
587
490.60
12:04:08
581
490.60
12:04:08
1266
490.50
12:13:20
211
490.00
12:19:47
908
490.00
12:19:47
426
491.50
12:34:57
618
491.50
12:34:57
1255
491.50
12:34:57
1268
490.50
12:35:34
774
490.00
12:39:46
299
490.00
12:39:46
1198
490.30
12:49:13
1123
490.70
12:56:36
1169
491.30
13:05:37
151
491.10
13:08:33
650
491.10
13:08:33
457
491.10
13:08:33
183
490.60
13:16:36
982
490.60
13:17:02
172
490.90
13:29:41
878
490.90
13:29:41
1265
490.90
13:31:11
1163
490.60
13:31:19
560
489.80
13:34:31
590
489.80
13:34:31
672
489.90
13:35:22
387
489.90
13:35:22
1241
489.60
13:35:34
771
489.60
13:40:43
450
489.60
13:40:43
1141
489.80
13:43:05
1202
490.20
13:44:55
1099
490.50
13:50:01
1027
490.70
13:52:22
28
490.70
13:52:22
1200
490.70
13:52:22
1175
490.20
13:54:15
1207
490.00
13:54:15
69
489.10
13:59:09
1200
489.10
13:59:09
1059
489.20
14:01:23
1058
488.90
14:02:13
621
488.50
14:03:55
528
488.50
14:03:55
1097
487.70
14:05:04
436
487.50
14:10:46
687
487.50
14:10:46
1084
487.50
14:10:46
1223
487.50
14:15:50
935
487.20
14:16:02
187
487.20
14:16:02
1038
487.70
14:22:26
1027
487.70
14:23:11
342
487.40
14:23:29
111
486.90
14:25:05
866
486.90
14:25:14
300
486.90
14:25:14
191
485.50
14:29:08
929
485.50
14:29:08
638
487.20
14:32:50
503
487.20
14:32:50
1214
487.70
14:37:10
1134
488.30
14:40:21
267
488.30
14:41:30
777
488.30
14:41:30
62
488.30
14:41:30
64
487.90
14:42:05
1098
487.90
14:42:05
316
487.40
14:44:09
710
487.40
14:44:09
1251
488.00
14:48:56
1278
487.30
14:50:43
1047
487.10
14:52:57
1069
486.60
14:56:20
282
487.10
15:04:00
760
487.10
15:04:00
1629
487.10
15:04:00
1061
487.10
15:04:00
349
487.50
15:06:25
733
487.50
15:06:25
1188
487.60
15:09:33
1099
486.90
15:11:45
262
486.30
15:16:57
1003
486.30
15:16:57
273
486.20
15:18:58
818
486.20
15:18:58
953
485.20
15:20:51
145
485.20
15:20:51
1171
484.70
15:22:21
464
484.80
15:27:04
770
484.80
15:27:04
260
486.00
15:34:08
1050
485.90
15:34:08
1251
486.60
15:37:06
1113
486.60
15:37:06
599
486.40
15:37:12
527
486.40
15:37:12
662
485.50
15:40:01
385
485.60
15:40:01
1186
485.20
15:42:34
476
485.30
15:46:53
615
485.30
15:46:53
1257
485.30
15:51:01
1080
485.60
15:52:14
1264
485.20
15:54:00
1120
485.40
16:00:18
1044
485.40
16:00:41
1246
485.10
16:03:27
399
485.20
16:07:30
672
485.20
16:07:30
509
485.10
16:08:53
509
485.10
16:08:53
247
485.10
16:08:53
214
484.90
16:09:29
1010
484.90
16:09:29
1176
485.20
16:13:01
662
485.00
16:13:27
1376
484.90
16:16:55
1131
484.80
16:18:14
1066
484.40
16:20:44
103
484.60
16:22:15
11
484.60
16:22:15
1263
484.60
16:22:15
653
484.50
16:22:37