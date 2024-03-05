 

5 March 2024

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.682p. The highest price paid per share was 580.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 556.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 505,984,461 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,360,422. Rightmove holds 11,709,197 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

496

565.800

16:22:59

1487

565.800

16:22:50

1130

565.400

16:21:38

1088

565.200

16:20:02

57

565.200

16:19:00

1131

565.200

16:19:00

559

564.800

16:18:17

10

564.800

16:18:17

541

564.800

16:18:17

408

564.600

16:17:16

844

563.600

16:14:37

457

563.600

16:14:36

176

563.400

16:13:15

663

563.400

16:13:15

364

563.400

16:13:08

1294

564.000

16:10:08

1066

564.200

16:10:08

67

564.000

16:06:51

837

564.000

16:06:51

1

564.000

16:06:51

72

564.000

16:06:51

1038

564.200

16:06:51

1046

564.200

16:04:52

378

563.800

16:01:49

610

563.800

16:01:49

1016

564.000

16:01:36

216

563.600

16:00:33

213

564.000

15:58:05

423

564.000

15:58:04

145

564.000

15:58:04

127

564.000

15:58:04

146

564.000

15:58:04

1111

564.400

15:58:02

179

564.400

15:53:03

1130

564.400

15:53:03

1056

564.600

15:53:02

896

564.800

15:53:01

160

564.800

15:53:01

1041

565.000

15:48:19

1163

564.800

15:45:02

1002

565.600

15:45:02

1030

566.400

15:42:54

201

566.400

15:41:11

841

566.400

15:41:11

1027

565.800

15:40:16

1149

566.000

15:38:08

1001

566.200

15:36:42

1111

565.800

15:35:12

362

565.800

15:35:12

1165

566.200

15:27:37

1074

566.600

15:27:36

1012

566.600

15:25:15

349

567.800

15:23:26

797

567.800

15:23:25

454

568.000

15:23:25

677

568.000

15:23:25

1172

567.400

15:18:36

1176

567.400

15:18:36

1208

567.800

15:14:57

200

567.800

15:12:55

880

567.800

15:12:55

1033

568.200

15:12:06

703

569.000

15:08:52

282

569.000

15:08:52

1021

569.200

15:07:21

1127

569.600

15:04:55

138

569.600

15:04:55

1206

569.600

15:04:55

216

569.600

15:04:55

944

569.600

15:04:55

1130

567.200

15:00:34

29

567.200

15:00:34

158

567.000

14:56:53

842

567.000

14:56:53

163

567.000

14:56:53

1111

567.400

14:56:12

160

566.400

14:51:53

900

566.400

14:51:53

31

566.400

14:51:53

1212

566.600

14:50:48

441

565.600

14:47:15

667

565.600

14:47:15

1158

565.600

14:46:21

1064

566.200

14:44:50

659

566.200

14:42:15

147

566.200

14:42:15

200

566.200

14:42:15

1169

566.200

14:42:15

569

566.400

14:41:50

1269

566.400

14:41:50

925

565.200

14:37:14

1048

565.600

14:35:05

709

565.600

14:34:35

291

565.600

14:34:35

830

565.600

14:33:52

153

565.600

14:33:52

1437

565.800

14:32:18

1009

565.800

14:30:01

986

566.000

14:28:46

1184

565.800

14:22:17

1060

565.800

14:22:17

1136

565.600

14:16:45

1012

565.800

14:15:36

1203

565.600

14:12:00

1041

565.400

14:06:29

786

566.600

14:04:02

381

566.600

14:04:02

1160

567.000

14:01:16

1145

567.600

13:59:00

1113

567.800

13:59:00

1039

568.000

13:51:29

1003

568.200

13:51:27

980

567.600

13:42:34

1070

567.800

13:42:34

8

567.800

13:42:34

1024

567.800

13:40:00

1053

566.800

13:33:23

997

567.400

13:33:13

1001

567.000

13:22:48

1059

567.400

13:21:18

900

569.600

13:18:48

205

569.600

13:18:48

1013

569.800

13:18:48

1019

569.400

13:15:55

1128

569.400

13:15:55

713

568.800

13:03:46

461

568.800

13:03:46

146

567.800

13:00:14

1144

568.200

12:58:34

157

567.600

12:50:03

1047

567.600

12:50:03

978

567.600

12:45:04

5

567.600

12:45:03

916

568.000

12:43:45

74

568.000

12:43:45

1090

568.000

12:37:45

1152

568.000

12:36:25

1057

567.000

12:27:02

989

567.600

12:25:04

137

567.200

12:16:43

997

567.200

12:16:43

556

567.400

12:16:43

432

567.400

12:16:43

1058

568.000

12:09:00

1114

570.000

12:00:58

148

569.400

12:00:11

102

570.200

11:56:17

178

570.200

11:56:17

900

570.200

11:56:17

386

570.200

11:50:17

675

570.200

11:50:17

1128

570.400

11:50:02

997

570.600

11:41:46

1284

571.000

11:40:24

1075

571.600

11:40:24

84

571.600

11:40:24

212

572.000

11:28:00

900

572.000

11:28:00

1036

573.200

11:27:00

849

573.000

11:14:01

163

573.000

11:14:01

1028

572.600

11:05:22

383

571.800

10:57:43

667

571.800

10:57:43

116

571.200

10:51:54

866

571.200

10:51:54

1077

570.800

10:44:52

99

571.200

10:40:39

909

571.200

10:40:39

72

571.200

10:34:07

900

571.200

10:34:07

246

571.200

10:33:08

1096

571.600

10:28:57

680

572.400

10:26:46

358

572.400

10:24:36

1023

572.800

10:21:20

1110

572.200

10:18:50

663

571.400

10:16:02

444

571.400

10:16:02

309

571.800

10:14:20

726

571.800

10:14:20

1056

572.400

10:09:52

134

576.600

10:05:53

1004

576.600

10:05:53

486

578.000

10:02:19

722

578.000

10:02:19

978

579.000

09:59:02

518

580.800

09:56:38

557

580.800

09:56:38

985

580.000

09:55:08

1036

579.600

09:52:51

902

579.000

09:51:03

84

579.000

09:51:03

1217

578.400

09:48:55

779

576.400

09:43:23

413

576.400

09:43:23

998

576.000

09:42:18

387

574.600

09:36:32

701

574.600

09:36:32

1021

574.800

09:35:07

117

574.800

09:35:07

182

575.000

09:21:13

885

575.000

09:21:13

1153

574.600

09:19:01

1163

574.200

09:16:08

999

574.200

09:16:08

1187

574.200

09:08:53

1152

575.000

09:08:40

756

572.800

09:02:02

454

572.800

09:02:02

736

573.000

08:59:17

353

573.000

08:59:17

1160

574.200

08:56:24

878

573.800

08:53:14

313

573.800

08:53:14

606

574.200

08:50:44

395

574.200

08:50:44

1215

574.200

08:49:45

463

574.000

08:48:56

329

574.000

08:48:56

9

574.200

08:48:02

900

574.200

08:48:02

269

574.200

08:48:02

1003

573.400

08:44:04

507

573.400

08:44:04

172

573.800

08:43:47

1000

573.800

08:43:47

10

573.800

08:43:47

1207

574.200

08:39:24

1174

574.600

08:39:24

1183

574.600

08:34:48

1022

574.800

08:34:02

1172

575.000

08:33:48

1051

572.600

08:32:35

10

572.600

08:32:35

119

572.600

08:32:35

1023

571.000

08:28:50

1087

569.600

08:25:40

594

568.400

08:19:55

594

568.400

08:19:55

1153

568.200

08:19:55

498

567.000

08:18:50

594

567.000

08:18:50

1142

567.000

08:18:50

1106

567.600

08:17:50

286

563.800

08:14:00

119

563.800

08:14:00

763

563.800

08:14:00

1040

564.400

08:14:00

1183

561.000

08:11:40

1029

561.000

08:11:02

1312

560.800

08:10:38

1169

561.600

08:10:38

1144

561.600

08:10:38

975

557.200

08:07:45

1116

557.000

08:06:02

71

556.400

08:01:17

1021

556.400

08:01:17

 