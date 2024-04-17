 

17 April 2024

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 514.353p. The highest price paid per share was 518.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,243,628 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,252,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

138

513.000

16:20:04

648

513.000

16:20:04

267

513.000

16:20:04

340

513.000

16:20:04

146

513.000

16:20:04

1645

513.200

16:19:04

1475

513.000

16:16:35

1663

513.200

16:16:05

1691

513.800

16:12:55

308

513.800

16:12:00

1187

513.800

16:12:00

1922

514.000

16:10:41

1561

513.800

16:09:21

543

513.800

16:06:01

981

513.800

16:06:01

836

513.600

16:05:02

717

513.600

16:05:02

770

514.000

16:02:00

691

514.000

16:02:00

1431

513.200

16:00:29

41

513.200

16:00:29

678

513.200

15:58:45

762

513.200

15:58:08

1618

513.400

15:56:15

1667

513.000

15:54:09

1469

513.400

15:51:32

270

513.800

15:49:33

212

513.800

15:49:33

770

513.800

15:49:33

394

513.800

15:49:33

80

513.400

15:45:40

138

513.400

15:45:40

648

513.400

15:45:40

648

513.400

15:45:40

1465

513.800

15:45:00

810

513.600

15:43:27

600

513.600

15:43:27

899

513.600

15:43:27

1689

513.400

15:39:05

1728

515.000

15:34:27

206

514.800

15:32:49

1500

514.800

15:32:49

1289

514.800

15:30:06

310

514.800

15:30:06

986

514.600

15:26:53

654

514.600

15:26:53

1716

513.200

15:22:31

940

513.400

15:22:20

650

513.400

15:22:20

392

513.400

15:16:28

1301

513.400

15:16:28

220

514.000

15:14:33

1387

514.000

15:14:33

1473

513.800

15:12:20

126

514.000

15:08:43

648

514.000

15:08:43

648

514.000

15:08:43

1676

514.200

15:08:43

703

514.200

15:05:45

1000

514.200

15:05:45

1613

513.600

15:04:19

1495

514.400

15:00:16

962

514.600

14:56:51

650

514.600

14:56:51

33

515.200

14:54:19

1406

515.200

14:54:19

1558

516.000

14:51:59

1149

516.200

14:50:37

394

516.200

14:50:37

1640

515.400

14:47:26

1535

515.000

14:45:09

1710

515.600

14:41:17

1414

516.000

14:39:20

596

516.200

14:38:10

850

516.200

14:38:10

1664

516.200

14:37:24

1292

515.800

14:33:29

99

515.800

14:33:29

1511

516.200

14:32:24

1500

516.200

14:31:24

18

516.200

14:31:24

1521

516.600

14:30:01

1598

516.800

14:28:00

1256

516.000

14:21:42

258

516.000

14:21:42

1677

515.400

14:17:53

62

515.200

14:13:39

1368

515.200

14:13:39

791

515.200

14:04:05

786

515.200

14:04:05

1488

514.800

13:58:29

1556

515.000

13:53:54

468

515.000

13:48:14

1207

515.000

13:48:14

94

515.200

13:48:13

344

515.200

13:48:13

648

515.200

13:48:13

648

515.200

13:48:13

1288

514.000

13:36:10

352

514.000

13:36:10

1402

514.200

13:31:15

1114

513.800

13:28:37

547

513.800

13:28:37

1424

514.600

13:23:29

1246

515.200

13:20:05

212

515.200

13:20:05

889

513.600

13:10:04

837

513.600

13:10:04

1465

513.400

13:02:14

1621

515.600

13:01:08

1649

515.000

12:51:28

1590

514.400

12:43:21

1050

514.800

12:34:19

534

514.800

12:34:19

1475

514.200

12:25:02

1441

514.800

12:16:14

271

515.200

12:10:11

1380

515.200

12:10:11

1456

515.400

12:10:07

112

515.400

12:10:07

1587

516.000

11:57:18

1468

518.000

11:50:09

985

518.000

11:44:58

694

518.000

11:44:58

1653

517.600

11:35:13

1394

518.000

11:26:32

1679

517.600

11:19:56

1511

517.200

11:11:27

1674

517.000

11:00:50

1722

516.800

10:57:15

800

516.200

10:55:23

648

516.200

10:55:23

212

516.200

10:55:23

1235

515.600

10:52:10

38

515.600

10:52:10

372

515.600

10:52:10

1393

515.400

10:46:50

26

515.400

10:46:50

1394

515.200

10:45:46

1256

515.000

10:35:39

228

515.000

10:35:39

733

514.400

10:27:46

786

514.400

10:27:46

484

514.800

10:26:43

1050

514.800

10:26:43

1362

514.400

10:22:51

220

514.400

10:22:51

340

515.000

10:12:30

1276

515.000

10:12:30

1504

515.000

10:10:00

18

515.000

10:09:27

1594

513.400

10:04:15

1581

513.800

10:00:00

209

514.000

09:51:10

1490

514.000

09:51:10

1500

514.000

09:46:37

101

514.000

09:46:37

1558

514.000

09:35:58

1423

513.200

09:31:00

1604

513.400

09:27:08

1576

512.800

09:18:27

563

512.000

09:13:25

843

512.000

09:13:25

1459

511.000

09:03:41

568

510.000

08:55:01

1012

510.000

08:55:01

1500

510.200

08:48:13

218

510.200

08:48:13

1708

510.200

08:42:14

1683

510.200

08:35:23

1568

510.400

08:27:05

1633

510.200

08:24:12

1017

511.600

08:12:25

405

511.600

08:12:25

1441

511.200

08:07:56

1419

512.200

08:04:57

 