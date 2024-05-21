21 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 553.140p. The highest price paid per share was 555.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,061,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,455,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
149
552.600
16:13:10
326
552.600
16:13:10
195
552.200
16:12:44
1210
552.200
16:11:10
1258
552.000
16:09:05
433
552.000
16:07:36
56
552.200
16:06:00
749
552.200
16:06:00
34
552.200
16:06:00
632
552.200
16:06:00
495
552.200
16:06:00
251
552.200
16:06:00
1416
552.200
16:05:40
1315
552.000
15:56:55
144
551.800
15:56:13
500
551.800
15:56:13
524
551.800
15:56:13
509
551.800
15:54:01
733
551.800
15:54:01
1211
552.000
15:50:49
1214
552.400
15:49:05
805
552.600
15:48:50
1172
552.400
15:47:11
1252
552.400
15:44:04
1218
552.200
15:39:57
84
552.200
15:39:57
1095
552.200
15:38:04
1200
552.400
15:35:42
1223
552.400
15:30:13
114
552.400
15:27:58
1003
552.400
15:27:58
1224
552.200
15:22:52
1402
552.400
15:21:35
1292
552.000
15:11:21
1171
552.200
15:10:44
311
552.000
15:06:12
985
552.000
15:06:12
402
552.200
15:06:12
762
552.200
15:06:12
1218
551.400
14:59:26
1261
551.400
14:53:19
1394
551.200
14:51:12
750
551.400
14:50:41
217
551.400
14:50:41
343
551.000
14:44:16
899
551.000
14:44:16
1077
551.600
14:42:49
68
551.600
14:42:49
1126
552.600
14:37:59
1260
552.800
14:36:21
1116
553.200
14:36:19
626
552.600
14:31:55
521
552.600
14:31:55
1150
553.200
14:29:20
1310
554.200
14:29:01
36
554.200
14:29:01
815
554.400
14:28:24
5
554.400
14:28:24
1
554.400
14:28:24
7
554.400
14:28:24
2
554.400
14:28:24
1163
554.400
14:22:00
1184
554.400
14:19:39
1150
554.400
14:13:30
1097
554.600
14:07:16
63
554.600
14:07:16
218
554.400
14:00:02
1130
554.400
14:00:02
1222
554.400
14:00:02
295
554.600
13:57:40
234
554.600
13:57:40
597
554.600
13:57:40
369
554.200
13:38:12
307
554.200
13:38:12
435
554.200
13:38:12
1279
554.800
13:31:31
394
554.800
13:31:31
791
554.800
13:31:31
645
554.600
13:20:29
567
554.600
13:20:29
1128
554.800
13:10:07
705
555.200
12:57:17
23
555.200
12:57:17
266
555.200
12:56:46
356
555.200
12:56:42
572
555.200
12:38:29
562
555.200
12:38:29
1100
554.600
12:18:34
193
554.600
12:18:34
783
554.400
12:14:30
353
554.400
12:14:30
74
554.600
12:13:42
111
554.600
12:13:42
483
554.200
12:05:43
680
553.600
12:00:27
146
553.600
12:00:27
444
553.600
12:00:27
331
553.600
11:47:04
769
553.600
11:47:04
366
553.600
11:39:42
311
553.600
11:39:42
1236
553.800
11:29:07
1308
554.000
11:18:07
1151
554.200
11:07:32
1375
554.000
11:04:40
984
552.600
10:59:56
206
552.600
10:59:56
58
553.400
10:56:49
1131
553.400
10:56:49
1226
553.200
10:42:23
179
553.000
10:32:50
1128
553.000
10:32:50
1139
552.800
10:18:04
1175
553.000
10:15:03
1348
552.400
09:50:26
1334
553.200
09:44:20
1100
553.800
09:32:38
1028
554.200
09:26:53
67
554.200
09:26:53
158
554.600
09:26:53
1070
554.600
09:26:53
142
553.800
09:19:28
1131
553.800
09:05:04
1248
553.600
09:00:18
50
553.400
09:00:03
1036
553.400
09:00:03
417
553.000
08:55:55
680
553.000
08:55:55
294
553.000
08:54:20
980
553.000
08:54:20
1069
552.800
08:46:43
196
552.800
08:46:43
1335
553.800
08:31:49
1237
554.000
08:29:00
77
554.000
08:29:00
1324
553.600
08:18:05
1119
552.600
08:09:39
635
554.000
08:05:12
462
554.000
08:05:12