24 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 546.490. The highest price paid per share was 549.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,361,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,155,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
209
544.600
16:13:01
3
544.600
16:13:01
291
544.400
16:12:31
193
544.400
16:12:31
174
544.200
16:12:09
528
544.200
16:12:09
296
544.600
16:10:09
607
544.600
16:10:09
277
544.600
16:10:09
173
544.400
16:07:19
93
544.400
16:07:19
607
544.400
16:07:19
277
544.400
16:07:19
216
544.400
16:07:19
1252
544.600
16:04:32
1236
544.400
16:02:32
1356
544.200
15:59:33
706
544.400
15:55:52
650
544.400
15:55:52
1242
544.400
15:55:52
1330
543.600
15:48:30
100
543.600
15:47:19
178
543.600
15:47:19
1263
543.200
15:44:46
1129
543.600
15:42:15
429
543.800
15:35:48
824
543.800
15:35:48
125
544.200
15:33:04
1238
544.200
15:33:04
239
544.200
15:32:09
238
544.200
15:32:09
162
544.200
15:32:09
35
544.200
15:32:09
1130
544.000
15:27:52
5
544.000
15:27:52
1319
544.200
15:23:20
1325
544.600
15:18:16
371
545.200
15:13:12
848
545.200
15:13:12
1339
546.600
15:09:35
433
547.400
15:05:56
743
547.400
15:05:56
1291
547.200
15:02:26
181
547.400
15:02:24
964
547.400
15:02:24
1150
547.600
15:01:43
1205
547.000
15:00:23
601
546.600
14:59:28
646
546.600
14:59:28
965
546.200
14:55:31
311
546.200
14:55:31
1161
546.200
14:53:05
971
546.200
14:48:38
213
546.200
14:48:38
905
546.200
14:47:32
363
546.200
14:47:32
64
546.200
14:45:28
607
546.200
14:45:28
1279
546.400
14:40:51
56
546.400
14:40:51
157
545.800
14:39:30
429
545.800
14:39:30
679
545.800
14:37:30
377
547.000
14:33:07
765
547.000
14:33:07
1127
547.400
14:31:08
893
547.400
14:26:54
480
547.400
14:26:30
733
547.600
14:22:11
632
547.600
14:20:06
175
548.800
14:14:33
947
548.800
14:14:33
153
548.800
14:10:07
1100
548.800
14:10:07
776
548.200
13:59:29
421
548.200
13:59:29
1191
548.200
13:52:25
688
548.000
13:41:59
436
548.000
13:41:59
2
548.000
13:34:30
1247
548.000
13:34:06
1118
548.000
13:33:12
270
548.000
13:33:12
1055
547.400
13:29:30
189
547.400
13:29:30
1388
547.400
13:19:50
1108
547.800
13:02:09
68
547.800
13:02:09
1167
547.800
12:56:39
741
547.600
12:52:09
531
547.600
12:52:09
569
547.000
12:31:40
306
546.800
12:31:40
326
546.800
12:31:40
1244
547.400
12:22:24
1154
547.800
12:14:22
322
546.400
11:54:20
639
546.400
11:52:50
335
546.400
11:52:44
64
546.200
11:43:03
282
546.200
11:43:03
1003
546.200
11:43:03
487
547.400
11:24:56
733
547.400
11:24:56
1191
547.800
11:18:40
883
548.000
11:10:27
233
548.000
11:10:27
1124
548.200
10:54:58
983
547.600
10:44:28
228
547.600
10:44:28
191
547.400
10:42:29
1008
548.400
10:37:26
230
548.400
10:37:26
384
548.800
10:34:01
420
548.800
10:34:01
346
548.800
10:34:01
1244
549.400
10:20:33
908
549.600
10:19:28
406
549.600
10:19:28
1159
548.600
10:11:14
329
548.400
10:00:33
873
548.400
10:00:33
1358
548.800
09:51:32
741
549.000
09:46:21
514
549.000
09:46:21
1357
548.000
09:34:50
1136
547.200
09:27:22
571
548.400
09:19:33
639
548.400
09:19:33
1233
547.600
09:10:39
186
547.600
09:02:45
203
547.600
09:02:45
803
547.600
09:02:45
101
547.800
08:50:33
1014
547.800
08:50:33
1186
547.800
08:50:33
1208
545.000
08:44:03
1061
544.800
08:34:45
223
544.800
08:34:45
1186
543.800
08:32:45
1345
543.600
08:26:49
280
542.400
08:20:54
950
542.400
08:20:54
929
543.000
08:17:04
461
543.000
08:17:04
734
543.600
08:16:56
450
543.600
08:16:56
262
547.800
08:02:54
1100
547.800
08:02:54