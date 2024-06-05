5 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.800p. The highest price paid per share was 560.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.20p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,131,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,436,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1099
559.200
16:17:31
133
559.200
16:17:31
1318
559.000
16:15:20
110
559.200
16:14:47
21
559.200
16:14:47
590
559.200
16:14:47
591
559.200
16:14:47
255
558.800
16:13:41
354
558.800
16:13:36
312
559.200
16:09:29
923
559.200
16:09:29
1342
559.600
16:07:01
590
559.800
16:06:40
591
559.800
16:06:40
447
559.400
16:03:22
941
559.400
16:03:22
1205
559.200
15:59:46
451
559.000
15:57:42
1000
559.000
15:57:42
1456
558.800
15:50:19
1366
559.200
15:46:13
1600
559.800
15:43:58
1341
560.000
15:39:01
944
558.800
15:34:12
283
558.800
15:34:12
1307
558.400
15:32:33
412
557.200
15:27:23
1392
557.200
15:27:23
443
557.400
15:26:06
313
557.000
15:23:58
579
557.000
15:22:29
726
556.600
15:17:43
602
556.600
15:17:43
1384
556.600
15:14:51
6
556.600
15:13:38
1202
556.200
15:03:30
268
555.600
15:00:00
1000
555.600
15:00:00
1439
556.200
14:57:05
1602
556.400
14:56:18
600
555.600
14:50:10
280
555.600
14:50:10
531
555.600
14:50:10
1389
555.600
14:48:39
595
555.800
14:47:38
387
555.800
14:47:38
611
555.800
14:45:38
129
555.800
14:44:38
591
555.800
14:44:38
380
555.800
14:44:34
415
556.000
14:35:01
1044
556.000
14:34:30
1298
556.000
14:33:26
1368
556.000
14:33:26
1439
556.200
14:28:58
2
556.200
14:28:58
86
556.600
14:24:12
1000
556.600
14:24:12
98
556.600
14:24:12
1451
557.000
14:14:12
1466
556.200
14:05:29
1277
556.000
14:00:15
1442
555.400
13:53:00
1221
556.400
13:46:16
231
556.400
13:46:16
1380
556.400
13:35:20
1462
556.400
13:29:49
765
556.400
13:23:02
590
556.400
13:23:02
1258
555.600
13:11:15
136
555.600
13:11:15
1451
555.600
12:57:10
1187
555.200
12:54:10
1332
554.800
12:30:41
1199
554.000
12:19:54
360
554.600
12:12:01
852
554.600
12:12:01
737
553.600
12:01:24
586
553.600
12:01:24
1328
553.400
11:50:19
1276
553.400
11:49:45
805
553.400
11:49:36
498
553.400
11:49:36
1340
553.400
11:44:42
1160
554.200
11:44:26
197
554.200
11:44:26
939
554.600
11:38:10
475
554.600
11:38:10
1264
555.200
11:28:31
198
555.200
11:28:31
1319
555.400
11:21:20
1217
553.800
11:12:39
242
553.400
11:03:48
964
553.400
11:03:48
801
553.400
10:51:57
539
553.400
10:51:57
1265
552.200
10:50:08
1237
552.000
10:39:48
79
552.000
10:39:48
712
552.400
10:28:21
481
552.400
10:28:21
1458
552.000
10:24:34
1342
551.400
10:16:46
1371
551.800
10:16:38
982
552.000
10:08:42
277
552.000
10:08:42
1134
551.600
10:02:35
121
551.600
10:02:35
1442
551.200
09:57:03
1429
551.200
09:45:56
1264
550.400
09:37:09
1342
550.400
09:34:40
1286
548.800
09:18:38
39
548.800
09:18:38
12
549.200
09:13:50
994
550.400
09:04:55
341
550.400
09:04:55
1179
551.000
08:54:37
1308
550.000
08:44:53
1286
550.600
08:37:12
1165
550.600
08:35:09
100
550.600
08:35:09
1224
549.200
08:31:46
1730
549.400
08:30:40
71
549.600
08:30:25
71
549.600
08:30:25
71
549.600
08:30:25
1170
549.600
08:30:25
142
549.600
08:30:25
614
548.200
08:24:20
723
548.200
08:24:20
1329
548.200
08:05:23
83
548.200
08:05:21