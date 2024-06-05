 

5 June 2024

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.800p. The highest price paid per share was 560.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.20p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,131,676 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,436,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1099

559.200

16:17:31

133

559.200

16:17:31

1318

559.000

16:15:20

110

559.200

16:14:47

21

559.200

16:14:47

590

559.200

16:14:47

591

559.200

16:14:47

255

558.800

16:13:41

354

558.800

16:13:36

312

559.200

16:09:29

923

559.200

16:09:29

1342

559.600

16:07:01

590

559.800

16:06:40

591

559.800

16:06:40

447

559.400

16:03:22

941

559.400

16:03:22

1205

559.200

15:59:46

451

559.000

15:57:42

1000

559.000

15:57:42

1456

558.800

15:50:19

1366

559.200

15:46:13

1600

559.800

15:43:58

1341

560.000

15:39:01

944

558.800

15:34:12

283

558.800

15:34:12

1307

558.400

15:32:33

412

557.200

15:27:23

1392

557.200

15:27:23

443

557.400

15:26:06

313

557.000

15:23:58

579

557.000

15:22:29

726

556.600

15:17:43

602

556.600

15:17:43

1384

556.600

15:14:51

6

556.600

15:13:38

1202

556.200

15:03:30

268

555.600

15:00:00

1000

555.600

15:00:00

1439

556.200

14:57:05

1602

556.400

14:56:18

600

555.600

14:50:10

280

555.600

14:50:10

531

555.600

14:50:10

1389

555.600

14:48:39

595

555.800

14:47:38

387

555.800

14:47:38

611

555.800

14:45:38

129

555.800

14:44:38

591

555.800

14:44:38

380

555.800

14:44:34

415

556.000

14:35:01

1044

556.000

14:34:30

1298

556.000

14:33:26

1368

556.000

14:33:26

1439

556.200

14:28:58

2

556.200

14:28:58

86

556.600

14:24:12

1000

556.600

14:24:12

98

556.600

14:24:12

1451

557.000

14:14:12

1466

556.200

14:05:29

1277

556.000

14:00:15

1442

555.400

13:53:00

1221

556.400

13:46:16

231

556.400

13:46:16

1380

556.400

13:35:20

1462

556.400

13:29:49

765

556.400

13:23:02

590

556.400

13:23:02

1258

555.600

13:11:15

136

555.600

13:11:15

1451

555.600

12:57:10

1187

555.200

12:54:10

1332

554.800

12:30:41

1199

554.000

12:19:54

360

554.600

12:12:01

852

554.600

12:12:01

737

553.600

12:01:24

586

553.600

12:01:24

1328

553.400

11:50:19

1276

553.400

11:49:45

805

553.400

11:49:36

498

553.400

11:49:36

1340

553.400

11:44:42

1160

554.200

11:44:26

197

554.200

11:44:26

939

554.600

11:38:10

475

554.600

11:38:10

1264

555.200

11:28:31

198

555.200

11:28:31

1319

555.400

11:21:20

1217

553.800

11:12:39

242

553.400

11:03:48

964

553.400

11:03:48

801

553.400

10:51:57

539

553.400

10:51:57

1265

552.200

10:50:08

1237

552.000

10:39:48

79

552.000

10:39:48

712

552.400

10:28:21

481

552.400

10:28:21

1458

552.000

10:24:34

1342

551.400

10:16:46

1371

551.800

10:16:38

982

552.000

10:08:42

277

552.000

10:08:42

1134

551.600

10:02:35

121

551.600

10:02:35

1442

551.200

09:57:03

1429

551.200

09:45:56

1264

550.400

09:37:09

1342

550.400

09:34:40

1286

548.800

09:18:38

39

548.800

09:18:38

12

549.200

09:13:50

994

550.400

09:04:55

341

550.400

09:04:55

1179

551.000

08:54:37

1308

550.000

08:44:53

1286

550.600

08:37:12

1165

550.600

08:35:09

100

550.600

08:35:09

1224

549.200

08:31:46

1730

549.400

08:30:40

71

549.600

08:30:25

71

549.600

08:30:25

71

549.600

08:30:25

1170

549.600

08:30:25

142

549.600

08:30:25

614

548.200

08:24:20

723

548.200

08:24:20

1329

548.200

08:05:23

83

548.200

08:05:21

 