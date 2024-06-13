13 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.049p. The highest price paid per share was 572.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,791,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,844,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
169
562.000
16:21:05
921
562.000
16:21:05
513
562.000
16:21:05
337
561.800
16:19:21
937
561.800
16:19:21
1495
560.400
16:16:34
1507
560.200
16:13:28
1287
560.000
16:11:08
1206
560.200
16:09:14
37
560.200
16:09:14
441
560.600
16:07:25
820
560.600
16:07:25
426
560.400
16:04:02
384
560.400
16:04:02
542
560.400
16:04:02
42
560.400
16:03:59
715
561.200
16:02:49
767
561.200
16:02:49
569
561.200
15:59:10
829
561.200
15:59:10
1059
561.800
15:55:07
446
561.800
15:55:07
421
561.800
15:51:36
1000
561.800
15:51:36
1434
561.800
15:48:49
957
561.800
15:45:41
317
561.800
15:45:15
667
562.400
15:39:13
653
562.400
15:39:13
1488
561.600
15:33:55
1174
559.800
15:31:20
184
559.800
15:31:20
1188
560.200
15:26:52
262
560.200
15:26:52
1536
560.600
15:23:04
1542
560.600
15:18:20
1013
559.800
15:15:08
251
559.800
15:15:08
1437
560.400
15:11:35
1490
561.200
15:09:49
1317
561.000
15:05:47
1358
561.000
14:59:56
34
562.000
14:55:43
1237
562.000
14:55:43
900
562.000
14:52:13
575
562.000
14:52:13
1402
562.600
14:48:40
33
562.600
14:48:40
72
562.800
14:48:00
106
562.200
14:45:05
1141
562.200
14:45:05
1445
562.600
14:41:19
1410
562.000
14:37:41
1288
560.800
14:35:18
1244
561.600
14:31:39
396
561.800
14:30:11
1078
561.800
14:30:11
1436
561.800
14:25:13
992
561.200
14:15:45
368
561.200
14:15:45
1359
561.600
14:08:17
1415
562.600
14:03:29
768
564.400
13:56:22
587
564.400
13:56:22
1466
564.200
13:50:35
304
565.000
13:46:20
1162
565.000
13:46:20
1444
565.600
13:39:21
1359
565.600
13:34:01
1441
565.600
13:31:00
1376
565.600
13:31:00
852
562.200
13:23:15
612
562.200
13:23:15
1292
563.200
13:18:40
1000
563.000
13:14:40
369
563.000
13:14:40
235
563.400
12:56:08
1206
563.400
12:56:08
1284
563.600
12:49:44
1477
564.800
12:39:26
32
564.800
12:39:26
1246
563.400
12:25:39
1392
562.400
12:19:55
1326
561.400
12:10:04
1278
563.200
12:00:07
91
564.400
11:51:18
1148
564.400
11:51:18
1434
564.800
11:34:06
770
564.600
11:23:37
721
564.600
11:23:37
72
566.200
11:11:15
1296
566.200
11:11:15
1257
566.800
10:59:50
368
567.600
10:45:57
1000
567.600
10:45:57
456
566.600
10:39:00
842
566.600
10:39:00
1246
568.000
10:23:18
220
568.000
10:23:18
1315
567.800
10:14:25
1438
567.800
10:08:44
1513
566.000
09:48:47
1460
568.000
09:40:46
1463
568.800
09:30:03
395
568.800
09:15:04
1008
568.800
09:15:04
1462
569.600
09:05:35
1239
570.000
08:55:36
882
570.400
08:48:28
640
570.400
08:48:28
1285
571.000
08:36:07
1348
572.200
08:28:23
459
571.800
08:12:26
1000
571.800
08:12:26
1276
572.000
08:09:22
1706
570.200
08:07:46
1320
570.400
08:01:50
1293
570.600
08:00:52