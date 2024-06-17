17 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.789p. The highest price paid per share was 554.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,011,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,624,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
428
549.600
16:18:05
283
549.600
16:18:05
124
549.600
16:18:05
532
549.600
16:18:05
83
549.600
16:18:05
1219
549.400
16:16:50
1514
549.400
16:16:50
328
549.400
16:16:50
1466
549.600
16:15:27
1240
549.600
16:12:13
906
549.800
16:08:41
495
549.800
16:08:41
328
549.800
16:08:19
384
549.800
16:08:19
961
549.800
16:08:19
1769
550.000
16:06:45
498
550.200
16:05:54
598
550.200
16:05:54
615
550.200
16:05:54
154
549.600
16:01:42
1126
549.600
16:01:42
6
549.600
16:01:42
150
549.600
15:59:33
328
549.600
15:59:33
135
549.600
15:59:33
388
549.600
15:59:33
288
549.600
15:59:33
130
549.600
15:59:33
1486
549.800
15:59:12
1060
549.800
15:59:12
300
549.800
15:59:12
13
549.200
15:54:23
1161
549.200
15:54:23
14
549.200
15:54:23
194
549.200
15:54:23
1172
549.000
15:50:10
293
549.000
15:50:10
516
549.000
15:48:51
911
549.000
15:48:51
1232
548.800
15:44:11
89
549.600
15:39:57
1272
549.600
15:39:57
127
549.600
15:39:57
1463
549.800
15:38:00
141
549.000
15:32:09
1357
549.000
15:32:09
1489
549.600
15:25:14
1355
550.000
15:23:54
1395
550.600
15:17:01
214
550.200
15:12:36
750
550.200
15:12:36
291
550.200
15:12:36
1100
550.200
15:12:36
15
550.200
15:12:36
184
550.200
15:12:36
1291
549.800
15:06:42
1398
550.600
15:00:10
80
550.600
15:00:10
269
551.400
14:52:03
989
551.400
14:52:03
875
550.800
14:49:39
528
550.800
14:49:39
1351
551.000
14:48:21
1226
551.600
14:47:01
1455
551.800
14:47:01
1154
551.800
14:43:44
309
551.800
14:43:44
598
552.600
14:39:31
421
552.600
14:39:31
201
552.600
14:39:31
1231
552.600
14:39:31
1381
551.800
14:35:11
1339
551.800
14:31:41
488
551.800
14:29:28
1003
551.800
14:29:28
1503
551.800
14:27:01
1503
551.600
14:17:58
523
551.600
14:12:11
712
551.600
14:12:11
1442
551.800
14:11:38
750
551.600
14:07:01
623
551.600
14:07:01
840
551.600
14:07:01
1265
549.400
13:48:28
1436
550.200
13:31:47
1368
551.400
13:27:43
1342
551.400
13:15:22
1452
551.600
13:11:23
1320
550.600
13:01:19
699
551.000
12:53:01
677
551.000
12:53:01
343
551.000
12:44:33
968
551.000
12:44:29
291
551.600
12:30:39
8
551.600
12:30:39
6
551.600
12:30:39
196
551.600
12:30:39
365
551.600
12:30:39
277
551.600
12:30:39
290
551.600
12:30:39
60
551.600
12:30:39
15
551.600
12:30:39
1189
551.600
12:30:39
1303
551.800
12:18:33
1448
552.000
12:03:32
1262
551.400
11:58:05
1386
551.200
11:45:13
1491
550.400
11:34:00
1500
550.000
11:23:26
1269
551.200
11:10:31
1268
551.600
11:05:57
424
551.000
10:52:25
1036
551.000
10:52:25
12
551.000
10:40:31
1100
551.000
10:40:31
124
551.000
10:40:31
1429
551.000
10:30:05
1230
551.000
10:30:05
1406
551.000
10:17:56
1478
551.000
10:08:57
1230
550.200
09:49:06
1328
550.200
09:44:48
1261
550.600
09:41:02
1270
551.400
09:31:22
1398
552.200
09:20:43
1322
551.000
09:04:00
1242
550.400
08:55:37
1285
551.400
08:46:39
201
551.600
08:45:27
1164
551.600
08:45:27
205
554.000
08:33:59
1100
554.000
08:33:59
133
554.000
08:33:59
1295
553.600
08:23:10
1280
552.600
08:03:22