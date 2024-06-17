 

17 June 2024

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.789p. The highest price paid per share was 554.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,011,676 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,624,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

428

549.600

16:18:05

283

549.600

16:18:05

124

549.600

16:18:05

532

549.600

16:18:05

83

549.600

16:18:05

1219

549.400

16:16:50

1514

549.400

16:16:50

328

549.400

16:16:50

1466

549.600

16:15:27

1240

549.600

16:12:13

906

549.800

16:08:41

495

549.800

16:08:41

328

549.800

16:08:19

384

549.800

16:08:19

961

549.800

16:08:19

1769

550.000

16:06:45

498

550.200

16:05:54

598

550.200

16:05:54

615

550.200

16:05:54

154

549.600

16:01:42

1126

549.600

16:01:42

6

549.600

16:01:42

150

549.600

15:59:33

328

549.600

15:59:33

135

549.600

15:59:33

388

549.600

15:59:33

288

549.600

15:59:33

130

549.600

15:59:33

1486

549.800

15:59:12

1060

549.800

15:59:12

300

549.800

15:59:12

13

549.200

15:54:23

1161

549.200

15:54:23

14

549.200

15:54:23

194

549.200

15:54:23

1172

549.000

15:50:10

293

549.000

15:50:10

516

549.000

15:48:51

911

549.000

15:48:51

1232

548.800

15:44:11

89

549.600

15:39:57

1272

549.600

15:39:57

127

549.600

15:39:57

1463

549.800

15:38:00

141

549.000

15:32:09

1357

549.000

15:32:09

1489

549.600

15:25:14

1355

550.000

15:23:54

1395

550.600

15:17:01

214

550.200

15:12:36

750

550.200

15:12:36

291

550.200

15:12:36

1100

550.200

15:12:36

15

550.200

15:12:36

184

550.200

15:12:36

1291

549.800

15:06:42

1398

550.600

15:00:10

80

550.600

15:00:10

269

551.400

14:52:03

989

551.400

14:52:03

875

550.800

14:49:39

528

550.800

14:49:39

1351

551.000

14:48:21

1226

551.600

14:47:01

1455

551.800

14:47:01

1154

551.800

14:43:44

309

551.800

14:43:44

598

552.600

14:39:31

421

552.600

14:39:31

201

552.600

14:39:31

1231

552.600

14:39:31

1381

551.800

14:35:11

1339

551.800

14:31:41

488

551.800

14:29:28

1003

551.800

14:29:28

1503

551.800

14:27:01

1503

551.600

14:17:58

523

551.600

14:12:11

712

551.600

14:12:11

1442

551.800

14:11:38

750

551.600

14:07:01

623

551.600

14:07:01

840

551.600

14:07:01

1265

549.400

13:48:28

1436

550.200

13:31:47

1368

551.400

13:27:43

1342

551.400

13:15:22

1452

551.600

13:11:23

1320

550.600

13:01:19

699

551.000

12:53:01

677

551.000

12:53:01

343

551.000

12:44:33

968

551.000

12:44:29

291

551.600

12:30:39

8

551.600

12:30:39

6

551.600

12:30:39

196

551.600

12:30:39

365

551.600

12:30:39

277

551.600

12:30:39

290

551.600

12:30:39

60

551.600

12:30:39

15

551.600

12:30:39

1189

551.600

12:30:39

1303

551.800

12:18:33

1448

552.000

12:03:32

1262

551.400

11:58:05

1386

551.200

11:45:13

1491

550.400

11:34:00

1500

550.000

11:23:26

1269

551.200

11:10:31

1268

551.600

11:05:57

424

551.000

10:52:25

1036

551.000

10:52:25

12

551.000

10:40:31

1100

551.000

10:40:31

124

551.000

10:40:31

1429

551.000

10:30:05

1230

551.000

10:30:05

1406

551.000

10:17:56

1478

551.000

10:08:57

1230

550.200

09:49:06

1328

550.200

09:44:48

1261

550.600

09:41:02

1270

551.400

09:31:22

1398

552.200

09:20:43

1322

551.000

09:04:00

1242

550.400

08:55:37

1285

551.400

08:46:39

201

551.600

08:45:27

1164

551.600

08:45:27

205

554.000

08:33:59

1100

554.000

08:33:59

133

554.000

08:33:59

1295

553.600

08:23:10

1280

552.600

08:03:22

 