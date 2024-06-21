 

21 June 2024

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.931p. The highest price paid per share was 567.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,451,676 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,184,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary 

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

743

564.200

16:20:15

855

564.000

16:15:33

566

564.000

16:15:16

1090

564.000

16:14:01

229

564.000

16:14:01

1191

564.400

16:11:14

327

564.000

16:08:14

119

564.000

16:08:14

600

564.000

16:08:14

126

564.000

16:08:14

1207

564.200

16:03:47

320

564.800

15:59:48

1073

564.800

15:59:48

1396

565.000

15:59:36

1320

564.400

15:55:12

71

564.400

15:55:12

1

564.600

15:54:03

1356

564.200

15:52:26

718

563.400

15:48:03

613

563.400

15:48:03

430

563.400

15:40:03

730

563.400

15:40:03

39

563.400

15:40:03

1254

563.000

15:36:30

754

564.400

15:29:11

394

564.400

15:29:11

65

564.400

15:29:11

1352

564.600

15:27:02

1109

564.400

15:22:29

329

564.400

15:22:29

385

564.000

15:19:12

821

564.000

15:19:12

762

563.800

15:10:32

627

563.800

15:10:32

1313

563.200

15:07:15

1173

563.400

15:07:09

368

562.200

15:02:30

798

562.200

15:02:30

1394

562.000

14:56:05

32

562.000

14:56:05

111

561.400

14:50:47

1100

561.400

14:50:47

875

560.400

14:45:00

315

560.400

14:45:00

1184

561.200

14:41:37

28

561.600

14:39:09

1157

561.600

14:39:09

506

562.000

14:36:43

497

562.000

14:36:43

385

562.000

14:36:43

1074

561.600

14:34:51

337

561.600

14:34:51

583

561.800

14:34:48

1318

561.000

14:29:45

118

561.200

14:29:40

244

561.200

14:29:40

1208

560.800

14:20:41

14

560.800

14:20:41

576

561.000

14:15:45

544

561.000

14:15:45

127

561.000

14:15:45

888

561.400

14:05:44

54

561.400

14:05:44

278

561.400

14:05:44

1417

561.000

13:58:56

1346

561.200

13:52:51

1409

561.400

13:38:14

1169

561.400

13:33:36

1422

561.000

13:28:20

1377

561.800

13:20:40

1222

562.000

13:11:50

1443

561.600

12:57:20

292

562.600

12:45:27

1024

562.600

12:45:27

1318

563.000

12:36:53

1426

562.600

12:20:00

1314

563.200

12:07:02

1255

561.800

11:58:54

360

560.800

11:43:52

1089

560.800

11:43:52

1182

560.000

11:32:13

1334

560.600

11:25:26

1174

560.200

11:13:24

1178

559.800

10:59:30

451

560.600

10:50:02

954

560.600

10:49:48

394

561.400

10:40:54

809

561.400

10:40:54

1418

560.800

10:31:00

134

560.800

10:18:53

1097

560.800

10:18:53

750

561.000

10:16:19

517

561.000

10:16:19

263

561.000

10:15:43

618

561.000

10:15:43

282

561.000

10:15:43

1435

561.000

10:15:43

1465

561.200

10:15:41

6765

561.000

10:15:28

3906

561.000

10:15:28

24

560.600

10:15:18

1141

563.400

10:08:25

117

563.400

10:08:25

1326

564.000

10:02:57

16

564.000

10:02:57

1403

564.400

09:51:20

1338

566.000

09:43:12

1428

566.400

09:35:55

1308

566.400

09:24:32

1203

566.400

09:21:08

668

566.400

09:09:27

521

566.400

09:09:27

1172

565.800

09:03:00

1278

567.800

08:54:30

1407

567.800

08:50:01

1240

566.200

08:35:45

1289

566.600

08:29:52

818

567.600

08:20:47

455

567.600

08:20:47

1282

567.600

08:18:59

783

564.400

08:08:00

528

564.400

08:08:00

957

564.600

08:03:19

335

564.600

08:03:19

1314

566.600

08:01:25

69

566.400

08:00:24

 