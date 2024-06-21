21 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.931p. The highest price paid per share was 567.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,451,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,184,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the ‘UK MAR’), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
743
564.200
16:20:15
855
564.000
16:15:33
566
564.000
16:15:16
1090
564.000
16:14:01
229
564.000
16:14:01
1191
564.400
16:11:14
327
564.000
16:08:14
119
564.000
16:08:14
600
564.000
16:08:14
126
564.000
16:08:14
1207
564.200
16:03:47
320
564.800
15:59:48
1073
564.800
15:59:48
1396
565.000
15:59:36
1320
564.400
15:55:12
71
564.400
15:55:12
1
564.600
15:54:03
1356
564.200
15:52:26
718
563.400
15:48:03
613
563.400
15:48:03
430
563.400
15:40:03
730
563.400
15:40:03
39
563.400
15:40:03
1254
563.000
15:36:30
754
564.400
15:29:11
394
564.400
15:29:11
65
564.400
15:29:11
1352
564.600
15:27:02
1109
564.400
15:22:29
329
564.400
15:22:29
385
564.000
15:19:12
821
564.000
15:19:12
762
563.800
15:10:32
627
563.800
15:10:32
1313
563.200
15:07:15
1173
563.400
15:07:09
368
562.200
15:02:30
798
562.200
15:02:30
1394
562.000
14:56:05
32
562.000
14:56:05
111
561.400
14:50:47
1100
561.400
14:50:47
875
560.400
14:45:00
315
560.400
14:45:00
1184
561.200
14:41:37
28
561.600
14:39:09
1157
561.600
14:39:09
506
562.000
14:36:43
497
562.000
14:36:43
385
562.000
14:36:43
1074
561.600
14:34:51
337
561.600
14:34:51
583
561.800
14:34:48
1318
561.000
14:29:45
118
561.200
14:29:40
244
561.200
14:29:40
1208
560.800
14:20:41
14
560.800
14:20:41
576
561.000
14:15:45
544
561.000
14:15:45
127
561.000
14:15:45
888
561.400
14:05:44
54
561.400
14:05:44
278
561.400
14:05:44
1417
561.000
13:58:56
1346
561.200
13:52:51
1409
561.400
13:38:14
1169
561.400
13:33:36
1422
561.000
13:28:20
1377
561.800
13:20:40
1222
562.000
13:11:50
1443
561.600
12:57:20
292
562.600
12:45:27
1024
562.600
12:45:27
1318
563.000
12:36:53
1426
562.600
12:20:00
1314
563.200
12:07:02
1255
561.800
11:58:54
360
560.800
11:43:52
1089
560.800
11:43:52
1182
560.000
11:32:13
1334
560.600
11:25:26
1174
560.200
11:13:24
1178
559.800
10:59:30
451
560.600
10:50:02
954
560.600
10:49:48
394
561.400
10:40:54
809
561.400
10:40:54
1418
560.800
10:31:00
134
560.800
10:18:53
1097
560.800
10:18:53
750
561.000
10:16:19
517
561.000
10:16:19
263
561.000
10:15:43
618
561.000
10:15:43
282
561.000
10:15:43
1435
561.000
10:15:43
1465
561.200
10:15:41
6765
561.000
10:15:28
3906
561.000
10:15:28
24
560.600
10:15:18
1141
563.400
10:08:25
117
563.400
10:08:25
1326
564.000
10:02:57
16
564.000
10:02:57
1403
564.400
09:51:20
1338
566.000
09:43:12
1428
566.400
09:35:55
1308
566.400
09:24:32
1203
566.400
09:21:08
668
566.400
09:09:27
521
566.400
09:09:27
1172
565.800
09:03:00
1278
567.800
08:54:30
1407
567.800
08:50:01
1240
566.200
08:35:45
1289
566.600
08:29:52
818
567.600
08:20:47
455
567.600
08:20:47
1282
567.600
08:18:59
783
564.400
08:08:00
528
564.400
08:08:00
957
564.600
08:03:19
335
564.600
08:03:19
1314
566.600
08:01:25
69
566.400
08:00:24