Home searches double in London hotspot as Last Night in Soho hits cinemas

London's infamous late-night district is firmly in the spotlight following the recent cinema release of director Edgar Wright's much-anticipated film, 'Last Night In Soho'.

The horror-thriller, which swings between the Sixties and the present day, is set in the heart of London's buzzing club and theatreland.

As well as captivating silver-screen fans, we've also noticed the square mile of Soho has been getting a lot more attention from home-hunters since the film was released.

In fact, searches for homes for sale in Soho have doubled compared to the same week last year, while rental searches in the area jumped by 56%.

In the film, main character Ellie Turner is mysteriously able to transport back to the swinging Sixties. Eagle-eyed viewers familiar with Soho will have spotted several well-known landmarks dotted around the film.

Back then, according to Land Registry data from April 1968, you could buy a house for around £4,418 in Soho. Crazy right? That's more than 100 times less than what an average property in London sells for today.

Films and TV shows often inspire property lovers to reach for Rightmove on their phones or laptops. As our property expert Tim Bannister says: "Earlier this year, we saw a 511% increase in buyer searches for Chadlington after the success of the Amazon Prime series 'Clarkson's Farm', as people were inspired to imagine a life that could be in the countryside due to the show.

"Also, at the start of the year, we saw searches for Morecambe increase by 149% compared to the same week in 2020, after the release of 'The Bay' on ITV, and there's been many more examples".

For Londoners looking to live in the heart of the capital, with buzzing bars, theatres and restaurants and the doorstep and a walk-to-work commute, Soho ticks all the boxes.

Carlos Riveros, Director of Chestertons' Covent Garden branch, says: "Soho is the busiest square mile in the capital, and its diverse and everchanging ambience attracts residents, investors and international purchasers who want to be part of a vibrant neighbourhood.

"Soho residences are being secured by young professionals wanting to be able to walk everywhere as well as City workers who appreciate the central location," he says.

