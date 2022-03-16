Homes for Ukraine Scheme: how it works if you want to offer a room in your home

The UK government has launched the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, asking people to help by offering a room in their home to refugees fleeing the devastating war in Ukraine.

The scheme aims to provide a route to safety for those who have been forced to escape from their homes.

The government has confirmed the UK will welcome as many arrivals as possible, based on the number of sponsors who come forward under the scheme.

In the first phase, you can offer rent-free space in your home if you can provide the name of the Ukrainian person you're sponsoring, or an immediate family member.

If you don't know anyone who you wish to sponsor, some charities, faith groups or local community groups are starting to make connections between individuals. Future phases of the scheme will also aim to match sponsors with Ukrainian refugees.

You'll be asked to confirm that your home is available for at least six months.

As there will be costs associated with accommodating people, the government is offering sponsors an optional 'thank you' payment of £350 per month (for up to a year). This payment is limited to one payment per residential address, even if you host more than one person.

You won't be expected to cover the costs of food and living expenses, but of course you can provide meals.

You must have a spare room in your home, or separate self-contained accommodation that is unoccupied. The space must be fit for people to live in, and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated.

When you register, you'll be asked how many adults, or adults with children, you can host.

You'll also be asked how many single or double bedrooms you have available in your home, and if there is access to shared facilities. You can also indicate if you're offering a self-contained home (with at least one bedroom), or multiple properties.

Finally, you'll be asked if you can offer the space for 6-9 months, 10-12 months, or for longer than a year.

If you register as a sponsor, security checks - and potentially safeguarding checks - will be carried out on all adults living in your household prior to you hosting anyone.

Your council will also want to check that the accommodation you're offering is appropriate.

Ukrainian nationals and immediate family members are eligible for the scheme if they were residents in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022.

You can register to offer space in your home here.

You can find out more about the Homes for Ukraine scheme here.