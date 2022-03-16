Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Homes for Ukraine Scheme: how it works if you want to offer a room in your home

03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK government has launched the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, asking people to help by offering a room in their home to refugees fleeing the devastating war in Ukraine.

The scheme aims to provide a route to safety for those who have been forced to escape from their homes.

The government has confirmed the UK will welcome as many arrivals as possible, based on the number of sponsors who come forward under the scheme.

Homes for Ukraine Scheme: how it works

In the first phase, you can offer rent-free space in your home if you can provide the name of the Ukrainian person you're sponsoring, or an immediate family member.

If you don't know anyone who you wish to sponsor, some charities, faith groups or local community groups are starting to make connections between individuals. Future phases of the scheme will also aim to match sponsors with Ukrainian refugees.

You'll be asked to confirm that your home is available for at least six months.

As there will be costs associated with accommodating people, the government is offering sponsors an optional 'thank you' payment of £350 per month (for up to a year). This payment is limited to one payment per residential address, even if you host more than one person.

You won't be expected to cover the costs of food and living expenses, but of course you can provide meals.

What sort of accommodation will be you be expected to provide?

You must have a spare room in your home, or separate self-contained accommodation that is unoccupied. The space must be fit for people to live in, and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated.

When you register, you'll be asked how many adults, or adults with children, you can host.

You'll also be asked how many single or double bedrooms you have available in your home, and if there is access to shared facilities. You can also indicate if you're offering a self-contained home (with at least one bedroom), or multiple properties.

Finally, you'll be asked if you can offer the space for 6-9 months, 10-12 months, or for longer than a year.

What checks will be done?

If you register as a sponsor, security checks - and potentially safeguarding checks - will be carried out on all adults living in your household prior to you hosting anyone.

Your council will also want to check that the accommodation you're offering is appropriate.

Ukrainian nationals and immediate family members are eligible for the scheme if they were residents in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022.

Homes for Ukraine Scheme: how you can register

You can register to offer space in your home here.

You can find out more about the Homes for Ukraine scheme here.

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
12:58pHOMES FOR UKRAINE SCHEME : how it works if you want to offer a room in your home
PU
03/14MARKETMIND : COVID comes back
RE
03/10Lorna Tilbian to Join Board of Premier Foods plc as an Independent Non-Executive Direct..
CI
03/10RIGHTMOVE : Ten property hotspots of 2022 (so far)
PU
03/10RIGHTMOVE : Five homes near the sea
PU
03/03RIGHTMOVE : Searches soar for Holt in Norfolk after Ben Youngs breaks record
PU
03/03RIGHTMOVE : Seven new homes listed for sale in March
PU
03/01Morgan Stanley Lifts Rightmove to Equalweight from Underweight, Boosts PT
MT
02/28Berenberg Lifts Rightmove PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
02/25FTSE 100 Ends Week With Solid Rebound Amid Continuing Russia-Ukraine War
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 303 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2021 178 M 233 M 233 M
Net cash 2021 73,7 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 5 347 M 6 975 M 6 975 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 633,80 GBX
Average target price 690,37 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC-20.28%6 975
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.76%362 741
NETFLIX, INC.-42.94%152 612
PROSUS N.V.-42.34%118 310
AIRBNB, INC.-13.54%91 217
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.93%58 243