  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
549.80 GBX   +0.04%
01:00pIN BRIEF: Rightmove says chair was named independent director at M&S
AN
08:50aBOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound -2-
DJ
06:21aCommerzbank on Overnight Economic News
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Rightmove says chair was named independent director at M&S

12/12/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Rightmove PLC - London-based property portal- Chair Andrew Fisher informs company he will be appointed senior independent director of Marks and Spencer Group PLC. Appointment takes effect from December 31. Fisher been non-executive director at M&S since December 2015. Will continue to chair its remuneration committee.

Rightmove current stock price: 553.41 pence

12-month change: down 28%

M&S current stock price: 118.18 pence

12-month change: down 49%

By Chris Dorrell, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -3.13% 119.2 Delayed Quote.-46.82%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.04% 549.8 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2022 196 M 241 M 241 M
Net cash 2022 41,6 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 4 527 M 5 568 M 5 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
