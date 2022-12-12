IN BRIEF: Rightmove says chair was named independent director at M&S

Rightmove PLC - London-based property portal- Chair Andrew Fisher informs company he will be appointed senior independent director of Marks and Spencer Group PLC. Appointment takes effect from December 31. Fisher been non-executive director at M&S since December 2015. Will continue to chair its remuneration committee.

Rightmove current stock price: 553.41 pence

12-month change: down 28%

M&S current stock price: 118.18 pence

12-month change: down 49%

By Chris Dorrell, Alliance News reporter

