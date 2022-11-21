LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from 'buy'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS cuts Rightmove price target to 630 (670) pence - 'buy'
----------
Panmure cuts Next to 'hold' ('buy') - target 6,800 pence
----------
RBC raises Next price target to 6,000 (5,600) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Next price target to 6,150 (5,600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises AB Foods price target to 1,460 (1,420) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Kingfisher price target to 255 (240) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises B&M European Value Retail to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 490 (420) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Legal & General price target to 290 (285) pence - 'buy'
----------
Credit Suisse raises SSE price target to 1,760 (1,750) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 130 (110) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts BP price target to 690 (700) pence - 'conviction buy list'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Harbour Energy price target to 500 (710) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Sage price target to 775 (720) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
HSBC raises Bodycote price target to 740 (730) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts RHI Magnesita price target to 2,750 (3,100) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Drax price target to 1,000 (820) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Drax price target to 625 (570) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Virgin Money UK price target to 200 (190) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Berenberg raises Beazley price target to 750 (720) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Urban Logistics REIT to 'buy' (hold) - price target 170 (180) pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 130 (125) pence - 'sell'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Panmure cuts boohoo to 'hold' ('buy') - target 120 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts boohoo to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 55 (60) pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Learning Technologies target to 175 (200) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts TT Electronics price target to 250 (275) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Senior price target to 155 (160) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.