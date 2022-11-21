Advanced search
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38 2022-11-21 am EST
537.40 GBX   -1.43%
05:10aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from 'buy'
AN
11/17Autumn Statement : what changes have been announced?
PU
11/17Rightmove : Why did house prices fall this month?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from 'buy'

11/21/2022 | 05:10am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS cuts Rightmove price target to 630 (670) pence - 'buy'

----------

Panmure cuts Next to 'hold' ('buy') - target 6,800 pence

----------

RBC raises Next price target to 6,000 (5,600) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Next price target to 6,150 (5,600) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises AB Foods price target to 1,460 (1,420) pence - 'sell'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Kingfisher price target to 255 (240) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises B&M European Value Retail to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 490 (420) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Legal & General price target to 290 (285) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises SSE price target to 1,760 (1,750) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 130 (110) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts BP price target to 690 (700) pence - 'conviction buy list'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Harbour Energy price target to 500 (710) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Sage price target to 775 (720) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

HSBC raises Bodycote price target to 740 (730) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts RHI Magnesita price target to 2,750 (3,100) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Drax price target to 1,000 (820) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Drax price target to 625 (570) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Virgin Money UK price target to 200 (190) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Berenberg raises Beazley price target to 750 (720) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Urban Logistics REIT to 'buy' (hold) - price target 170 (180) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 130 (125) pence - 'sell'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Panmure cuts boohoo to 'hold' ('buy') - target 120 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts boohoo to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 55 (60) pence

----------

Berenberg cuts Learning Technologies target to 175 (200) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC cuts TT Electronics price target to 250 (275) pence - 'outperform'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Senior price target to 155 (160) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -2.25% 1499.5 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 1.38% 403.5 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.03% 158.34 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
BEAZLEY PLC 0.96% 629.5 Delayed Quote.33.61%
BODYCOTE PLC -3.18% 578.5 Delayed Quote.-30.96%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -4.69% 41.014 Delayed Quote.-65.07%
BP PLC -1.02% 470.9 Delayed Quote.44.04%
CENTRICA PLC 1.38% 94.2875 Delayed Quote.30.07%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.89% 4.023 Delayed Quote.-54.28%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.22% 10.238 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
DRAX GROUP PLC 0.48% 622 Delayed Quote.2.31%
FTSE 100 -0.03% 7383.92 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.38% 19355.45 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC -3.45% 316.1 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
KINGFISHER PLC -0.57% 244.7 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC -0.49% 121.7 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -0.15% 261 Delayed Quote.-12.13%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -2.39% 120.39 Delayed Quote.-46.65%
NEXT PLC -1.40% 5652 Delayed Quote.-29.67%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. -4.45% 2146 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -1.36% 537.8 Delayed Quote.-31.42%
SAGE GROUP PLC 0.75% 806.8 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
SENIOR PLC -1.48% 120.2 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
SSE PLC 0.62% 1706.95 Delayed Quote.2.88%
TT ELECTRONICS PLC 8.62% 157.5 Delayed Quote.-43.36%
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC 3.47% 147.5 Delayed Quote.-22.99%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 11.97% 163.024 Delayed Quote.-18.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2022 196 M 234 M 234 M
Net cash 2022 41,7 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 4 497 M 5 361 M 5 361 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 545,20 GBX
Average target price 588,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
