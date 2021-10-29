Log in
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Mallorca tops list of most searched for summer locations abroad

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Mallorca tops list of most searched for summer locations abroad
  • The Spanish island of Mallorca was the most searched for location by buyers looking for a home overseas this summer
  • Naxos in Greece saw the biggest change compared to last summer, with searches soaring by 78% as Greece welcomed tourists early in the summer season
  • The Dordogne in France, Costa Del Sol in Spain and Brittany in France also feature in the most searched for list, with the top ten made up predominantly of sunny locations in Spain

New data from the UK's biggest property website Rightmove reveals that Mallorca in Spain was the most searched for destination by buyers looking for a home abroad this summer.

Looking at buyer searches across June, July and August 2021, Mallorca topped the list, followed by The Dordogne in France and Costa Del Sol in Spain. Six of the top ten locations were in Spain.

The island of Naxos in Greece saw the biggest increase in searches from homebuyers this summer compared to last year. Searches for Naxos increased by 78% compared to last summer, as more buyers looked to this idyllic island paradise after Greece welcomed tourists back in May.

Searches for Barga in Italy jumped 67%, with buyers once again able to browse and visit the 'most Scottish town in Italy' where many Italian Scots can trace their roots. Skopelos, in Greece, came third, with searches rising 36% compared to last summer, while Funchal in Portugal, birthplace of Cristiano Ronaldo, saw searches increase 22%.

Alex Solomon, Director of Rightmove Overseas, said: "After a difficult start to the year given the restrictions on travel, we've really seen searches and interest for property abroad take off again as these have eased. The data really highlights just how much being able to travel again has inspired buyers to search for the life that could be abroad, and we'd expect levels of interest to continue as it becomes easier to travel, and for buyers to view potential homes overseas."

Daniel Arenas Oe, Partner at Mallorca Site, said: "Mallorca's real estate market is characterized by a huge variety of products; there is something for all tastes and budgets. During the pandemic, it was surprising to see that the city of Palma lost little market value compared to other European cities, as a trend toward the countryside and open spaces was expected. With an ideal climate, excellent infrastructure and stable air connections, the island has been possibly the most attractive destination for many international buyers.

In Mallorca, villages were favoured and are now totally in trend. Now and in the future, one of the key challenges is the access to housing for the local population without restricting the international buyer. There are a large number of national and international developers working on very interesting new projects that we believe will be of interest to those thinking of investing in the best island in the Mediterranean."

Most searched for locations, summer 2021

Location Country
Mallorca Spain
Dordogne France
Costa del Sol Spain
Brittany France
Ibiza Spain
Tenerife Spain
Algarve Portugal
Menorca Spain
Normandy France
Alicante Spain

Biggest increase in buyer searches, Summer 2021 vs Summer 2020

Location

Country

Increase in searches

Summer 2021 vs Summer 2020

Naxos Greece 78%
Barga Italy 67%
Skopelos Greece 36%
Funchal Portugal 22%
Madeira Portugal 12%

ENDS

Notes to editor

  • Searches for overseas locations compared June, July & August 2020 with June, July & August 2021

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
