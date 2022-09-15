Open House Festival 2022: a neighbourhood guide to Battersea

The Open House Festival runs until 21 September, and is a great opportunity to visit some of the capital's incredible buildings, homes and communities.

Tickets are free and can be booked through the Open House website. Some of the most popular venues get booked up quickly, but many offer entry on a drop-in basis, so there's no need to book a ticket before you go.

Battersea has been selected as one of the spotlighted London neighbourhoods for this year's festival. You'll find a host of incredible places to visit, as well as lots of local favourite spots.

Take a look at our guide to visiting Battersea.

Where is Battersea?

This vibrant south-west London neighbourhood is found right on the banks of the River Thames.

It's home to the sprawling greenery of Battersea Park, which has its own boating lake, peace pagoda, children's zoo and Dog Walk of Fame (yes, really). It's in the London borough of Wandsworth, and is bordered by Clapham and Vauxhall, while just across the river you'll find Chelsea.

It's famous for its Art Deco power station, and for the animal rescue charity, The Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. After being closed for almost 40 years, Battersea Power Station is set to open to the the public on 14th October 2022.

What can I see in Battersea during Open House Festival 2022?

You can visit Blackbook Winery, which is tucked inside a converted Victorian railway arch. See first-hand how this local wine is processed, fermented and aged on-site. There's also a 150-year-old pumping station, which still plays a big part in draining London's waste water.

While you're there, you can also take a look at some residential homes in the area. Ethelburga Tower - a 1960s Battersea tower block - and Battersea Exchange, a pedestrian-friendly housing development.

What do Battersea locals say?

Christos has lived in and around Battersea for seven years, originally moving to the area to be closer to work.

He says: "I used to live in north London, but was looking for an area that would have an easier commute to Surrey, where my job is based. I was hesitant to move to a completely new area to begin with, but now I'm 100% converted!"

There are many reasons Christos loves the local area: "I like the buzz and diversity here, the choice of restaurants and bars, as well as green spaces. You have everything you need at your fingertips without feeling overwhelmed," he says.

Christos is also opening his home, a project by Ludwig Willis Architects on Killyon Road, to Open House festival-goers for the first time this year. Though it's the first time he's taken part as a contributor, he's been a long-time fan of the festival, having visited venues in previous years.

"I knew Open House as a visitor. I always enjoyed visiting people's homes in particular, as they are such an expression of their owners. There is a lot of care and attention to detail that goes into private residences. Entering these spaces is such a rare opportunity to walk through someone else's' microcosm that they've created for themselves. Having now completed the work on our home, this is the first time we're opening our home to visitors with Open House."

Christos loves the network of local independent shops and restaurants to choose from in Battersea.

"Paradise Cove is a local Caribbean restaurant that is just around our corner. It started as a pop-up during the pandemic, and serves amazing jerk chicken and curried goat. We also love Cher Tai in neighbouring Clapham, and M.Moet & Sons is a great local butchers. Battersea Arts Centre is a great space for smaller theatre productions, to see comedy shows, or just for a drink in the bar."

What do the local experts say about Battersea?

Lucy Pendleton, Co-Founder Director at James Pendleton Estate Agents, says Battersea is an area that ticks all the boxes, with lots of things that make it special.

"It's the first postcode south of the river, so if they want to, people that live here can hop in and out of the city centre very easily. That said, everything you need can be found in SW11. There are lots of independent shops and restaurants here, which help give the area a community feel, and there's a handful of gastropubs surrounding the park."

The 200-acre expanse of Battersea Park is widely regarded as one of the capital's best green spaces.

"Battersea has some amazing green spaces, but Battersea Park is particularly special. It's peaceful, has amazing cafes and leisure facilities - even a Go Ape! - and is one of London's few river parks. It might even be on a par with Hyde Park in terms of things to do - there's always something going on. The Pear Tree Café is a gem, run by Annabel and Will, who both used to work at Petersham Nurseries,"says Lucy.

In terms of socialising, many of Battersea's local favourite spots are within easy walking distance, so the area's highlights can be explored in one outing.

"You can wander the park then have drinks on Northcote Road, and dinner in Battersea Park, with everything walkable. There are also lots of bike parks in the area - whereas you might only see 10 or so in some areas, you'll see banks of 20-30 in areas of Battersea, meaning cycling to and from the area is a great option," she adds.

There's a range of different property types in the area, from new-build homes to restored historic buildings.

"The pretty cottage-style homes around the Shaftesbury Estate are always popular with home-hunters. There's a good variation of homes with lots of different types of properties. You have the new-build flats, apartments with high ceilings and park views, and Victorian terraces," says Lucy.

What's the average house price in Battersea?

The average house price in Battersea in July 2022 is £948,993: that's a 7% rise from the £889,020 it was at the same time a year ago, and it's increased by over £350,000 since 2012.

The average rental property costs £3,444 per calendar month.

You can also take a look at recent sold prices in Battersea