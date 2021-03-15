Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

03/15/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
15 March 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.229p. The highest price paid per share was 563.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 552.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0229% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 434,446,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 871,322,126, Rightmove holds 13,285,490 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary                                  CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
114 558.600 16:27:57
350 558.600 16:27:57
448 558.400 16:27:30
192 558.400 16:27:30
448 558.400 16:27:30
1 558.200 16:26:54
1011 557.800 16:26:07
1301 558.200 16:26:02
480 558.600 16:26:02
700 558.600 16:26:02
928 558.800 16:26:02
996 558.000 16:23:57
359 558.000 16:23:38
300 558.000 16:23:38
506 558.200 16:23:38
434 558.200 16:23:38
1056 558.200 16:23:01
191 558.200 16:23:01
363 558.400 16:22:33
844 558.400 16:20:20
941 558.600 16:20:20
1023 558.600 16:19:00
363 558.800 16:18:32
442 558.000 16:17:19
158 558.000 16:16:39
370 558.000 16:16:39
350 558.000 16:16:39
1096 557.800 16:16:39
267 557.400 16:15:58
1025 557.400 16:15:58
445 556.000 16:09:07
93 556.000 16:09:07
223 556.000 16:09:07
108 555.400 16:07:06
850 555.400 16:06:07
33 554.000 16:02:05
564 554.000 16:02:05
325 554.000 16:02:01
1039 554.200 16:01:34
56 554.400 15:59:59
377 554.400 15:59:59
44 554.400 15:59:59
214 554.400 15:59:59
240 554.400 15:59:59
377 554.400 15:59:27
581 554.400 15:59:27
886 554.000 15:55:33
786 553.600 15:52:55
111 553.600 15:52:55
661 553.800 15:52:13
313 553.800 15:52:13
229 553.800 15:50:26
694 553.800 15:50:26
1048 554.200 15:49:09
418 554.400 15:48:03
977 553.600 15:43:48
66 553.600 15:43:48
938 554.000 15:43:02
363 554.000 15:42:36
174 553.800 15:42:04
52 553.800 15:42:04
440 553.800 15:42:04
179 553.800 15:42:04
219 553.800 15:42:04
864 554.000 15:42:04
654 552.600 15:37:56
211 552.600 15:37:56
867 553.000 15:37:00
882 553.000 15:35:47
856 553.200 15:35:09
1010 553.400 15:33:47
937 553.400 15:33:47
928 553.200 15:29:04
971 553.600 15:27:16
949 554.000 15:27:00
526 553.400 15:21:28
336 553.400 15:21:28
997 553.800 15:21:21
1042 553.800 15:21:21
672 553.800 15:18:52
245 553.800 15:18:52
907 553.800 15:18:03
902 554.400 15:16:33
602 554.600 15:15:19
284 554.600 15:15:19
924 554.600 15:14:25
1021 554.400 15:12:24
713 554.800 15:10:19
307 554.800 15:10:19
130 554.600 15:09:08
862 554.600 15:09:08
364 554.200 15:07:58
338 554.200 15:07:25
850 554.400 15:05:45
1016 554.600 15:05:42
1041 554.600 15:02:35
862 555.000 15:00:20
1045 555.600 14:59:06
839 555.400 14:58:14
58 555.400 14:58:14
765 555.600 14:55:32
233 555.600 14:55:26
896 555.600 14:54:43
440 555.600 14:54:43
464 555.600 14:53:52
394 555.400 14:51:53
614 555.400 14:51:53
363 554.800 14:50:42
13 554.800 14:49:51
1029 555.600 14:48:15
404 555.800 14:48:00
582 555.800 14:48:00
290 555.400 14:47:05
659 555.600 14:47:02
385 555.600 14:47:02
367 555.400 14:45:57
841 555.600 14:45:41
137 555.600 14:45:41
513 555.600 14:44:41
729 554.600 14:40:49
143 554.600 14:40:49
8 555.000 14:38:04
905 555.000 14:38:04
975 555.000 14:38:04
665 555.000 14:35:50
318 555.000 14:35:50
1020 555.200 14:33:37
406 555.000 14:32:38
98 555.000 14:31:57
444 555.000 14:31:29
582 555.000 14:31:29
701 554.800 14:28:37
251 554.800 14:28:37
984 554.800 14:26:10
877 555.200 14:24:34
925 556.400 14:22:03
926 556.600 14:22:02
891 556.800 14:18:42
155 556.800 14:18:40
851 557.000 14:18:39
650 557.600 14:16:08
871 557.600 14:16:08
999 557.600 14:13:50
678 557.600 14:12:42
364 557.600 14:12:42
965 557.600 14:09:10
1040 558.000 14:06:26
768 557.400 14:05:14
93 557.400 14:05:14
876 557.600 14:03:38
902 557.800 14:01:08
981 557.600 14:00:04
825 558.000 13:56:57
137 558.000 13:56:57
755 558.400 13:55:14
125 558.400 13:55:14
1020 558.600 13:55:07
997 558.800 13:54:36
293 559.000 13:53:36
363 559.000 13:53:24
437 559.000 13:53:24
941 558.000 13:50:59
159 558.000 13:50:59
762 557.600 13:46:02
209 557.600 13:46:02
994 557.800 13:42:54
888 557.200 13:40:28
971 557.200 13:38:38
936 557.000 13:35:49
153 556.800 13:33:52
892 556.800 13:33:52
1046 556.400 13:30:11
945 556.200 13:25:15
985 556.800 13:22:19
8 556.800 13:22:19
988 556.400 13:18:07
318 557.000 13:12:27
126 557.000 13:12:25
535 557.000 13:12:25
980 557.200 13:11:24
783 557.000 13:09:08
226 557.000 13:09:08
958 556.000 13:03:40
363 555.800 13:02:34
850 555.400 13:00:04
895 554.600 12:53:36
683 554.800 12:47:08
229 554.800 12:47:08
934 555.600 12:44:13
902 555.800 12:43:11
1047 555.200 12:31:41
332 555.600 12:30:44
600 555.600 12:30:44
916 555.800 12:30:13
852 553.400 12:22:47
139 553.600 12:21:48
708 553.600 12:21:48
325 554.000 12:19:29
659 554.000 12:19:29
198 554.600 12:17:52
681 554.600 12:17:52
964 555.400 12:15:50
924 556.000 12:10:27
963 556.400 12:08:10
809 556.400 12:03:35
207 556.400 12:03:35
925 556.800 11:58:51
56 557.000 11:58:49
857 557.000 11:58:49
548 557.000 11:51:31
412 557.000 11:51:31
918 557.200 11:46:53
206 557.200 11:41:54
794 557.200 11:41:54
877 557.600 11:37:03
1050 558.200 11:33:32
676 558.400 11:31:52
268 558.400 11:31:52
850 558.000 11:24:29
964 558.200 11:19:12
817 558.200 11:17:29
181 558.200 11:17:29
219 557.400 11:15:34
636 557.400 11:15:34
487 557.400 11:10:24
479 557.400 11:10:24
500 557.600 11:05:22
360 557.600 11:05:22
538 557.800 11:01:52
421 557.800 11:01:52
140 558.000 10:57:12
760 558.000 10:57:12
929 557.000 10:53:25
973 557.400 10:53:17
154 557.600 10:52:57
711 557.600 10:52:57
1007 557.400 10:45:16
951 557.200 10:42:19
854 557.800 10:37:55
183 557.800 10:37:55
732 558.400 10:36:59
245 558.400 10:36:59
34 557.800 10:30:12
784 557.800 10:30:12
92 557.800 10:30:12
77 558.200 10:29:31
943 558.200 10:29:31
431 558.400 10:25:07
600 558.400 10:25:07
883 558.200 10:23:46
107 558.200 10:23:46
414 558.400 10:17:50
565 558.400 10:17:50
896 559.200 10:10:34
805 559.400 10:10:17
153 559.400 10:10:17
1022 559.400 10:05:13
176 558.600 10:01:49
259 558.600 10:01:29
494 558.600 10:01:24
894 559.000 09:59:08
73 559.000 09:59:08
905 559.600 09:58:18
885 559.400 09:54:03
945 559.600 09:54:00
930 559.600 09:50:42
1045 559.400 09:49:17
201 558.800 09:43:48
1003 559.000 09:40:12
635 559.400 09:39:35
313 559.400 09:39:35
53 558.200 09:32:26
600 558.200 09:32:26
257 558.200 09:32:20
924 559.000 09:29:01
74 559.000 09:29:01
578 559.400 09:27:11
438 559.400 09:27:11
762 559.400 09:25:06
150 559.400 09:25:06
913 559.400 09:23:47
985 559.200 09:17:38
846 559.600 09:14:02
428 559.800 09:13:26
434 559.800 09:13:26
557 559.600 09:06:50
315 559.600 09:06:50
930 559.600 09:03:40
147 559.600 09:03:08
748 559.600 09:03:08
970 559.800 09:00:07
39 559.800 09:00:07
893 558.200 08:55:24
855 558.400 08:53:59
49 558.400 08:53:59
877 558.800 08:48:50
286 559.600 08:46:45
758 559.600 08:46:45
961 559.800 08:45:04
287 559.600 08:43:24
344 559.600 08:42:46
301 559.600 08:41:45
437 559.600 08:38:23
589 559.600 08:38:23
671 559.800 08:35:02
210 559.800 08:35:02
23 559.600 08:35:02
874 560.200 08:33:14
22 561.200 08:32:11
504 561.200 08:32:11
387 561.200 08:32:11
973 561.200 08:32:11
896 561.800 08:25:02
493 562.000 08:22:20
425 562.000 08:22:20
1031 561.800 08:19:59
852 562.200 08:17:42
861 562.800 08:15:10
51 562.800 08:15:10
283 563.400 08:14:27
662 563.400 08:14:27
491 563.600 08:13:52
285 563.600 08:13:52
350 563.600 08:13:52
1236 563.800 08:13:52
4 563.800 08:13:25
1033 561.600 08:09:07
123 561.200 08:08:06
771 561.200 08:08:06
946 561.600 08:07:22
1020 561.400 08:05:44
552 561.400 08:04:03
430 561.400 08:04:03
12 561.400 08:04:03
862 561.400 08:03:25
1094 562.000 08:03:05
968 562.600 08:02:51
1021 563.400 08:00:34

© PRNewswire 2021
