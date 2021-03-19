Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

03/19/2021
19 March 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.496p. The highest price paid per share was 572.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 562.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0230% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 435,246,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 870,522,126, Rightmove holds 13,285,490 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
324 567.000 16:24:32
54 567.000 16:24:32
74 567.000 16:24:17
49 567.000 16:24:17
65 567.000 16:24:17
610 567.000 16:24:02
504 567.000 16:24:02
1002 566.800 16:23:29
284 567.000 16:22:52
237 567.000 16:22:52
115 567.000 16:22:52
32 567.000 16:22:52
425 566.800 16:21:25
534 566.800 16:21:25
115 566.800 16:20:11
908 566.800 16:20:11
1413 567.000 16:19:54
896 566.400 16:17:05
960 566.200 16:16:55
963 566.600 16:15:02
1009 566.800 16:13:59
1017 567.200 16:11:32
901 567.400 16:10:07
865 567.200 16:07:40
94 567.200 16:07:40
1009 567.400 16:07:28
1090 567.400 16:04:21
1077 567.200 16:02:58
1104 567.200 16:01:18
129 567.200 15:59:02
166 567.200 15:59:02
359 567.200 15:59:02
441 567.200 15:59:02
951 567.400 15:57:52
428 567.800 15:55:04
308 567.800 15:55:04
350 567.800 15:55:04
1094 567.800 15:55:04
979 566.600 15:51:26
943 565.600 15:49:06
1069 565.600 15:47:54
133 565.600 15:45:09
949 565.600 15:45:09
890 565.600 15:44:11
71 565.600 15:44:11
1046 565.600 15:41:27
941 565.200 15:39:00
1002 565.200 15:37:53
3 564.800 15:36:36
828 565.400 15:35:18
257 565.400 15:35:18
261 565.600 15:31:00
650 565.600 15:31:00
990 565.600 15:31:00
1030 565.800 15:28:56
1009 565.200 15:26:49
1101 565.200 15:25:07
1085 565.600 15:23:31
975 565.800 15:21:08
979 565.600 15:19:13
914 566.000 15:17:54
106 566.000 15:17:54
989 566.000 15:17:11
8 565.600 15:13:27
691 565.600 15:13:27
132 565.600 15:13:27
124 565.600 15:13:27
1082 566.400 15:11:57
277 565.400 15:09:21
700 565.400 15:09:21
595 566.400 15:07:32
382 566.400 15:07:32
1083 565.800 15:05:13
1028 565.800 15:05:13
196 566.000 15:03:43
810 566.000 15:03:43
1012 566.000 15:03:43
970 565.400 14:57:13
577 566.000 14:56:25
369 566.000 14:56:25
563 566.200 14:56:19
337 566.200 14:56:19
886 565.800 14:53:25
1104 565.400 14:50:56
914 565.200 14:48:54
901 565.800 14:47:13
1102 566.800 14:45:14
936 567.000 14:44:39
977 567.200 14:42:14
703 567.400 14:42:07
297 567.400 14:42:07
744 566.400 14:40:14
442 566.400 14:40:14
1044 565.000 14:36:28
1066 565.000 14:33:39
145 565.200 14:30:51
246 565.200 14:30:51
69 565.200 14:30:28
285 565.200 14:30:28
345 565.200 14:30:28
1101 565.400 14:30:27
831 565.000 14:29:15
242 565.000 14:29:15
172 564.400 14:25:18
432 564.400 14:25:18
395 564.400 14:25:18
886 564.800 14:24:58
1054 564.400 14:22:09
944 564.400 14:20:29
143 564.400 14:20:29
233 563.800 14:18:23
200 563.800 14:16:23
200 563.800 14:16:14
200 563.800 14:16:05
200 563.800 14:16:05
959 564.200 14:13:58
934 564.400 14:12:02
1024 564.400 14:10:37
276 563.800 14:07:42
771 563.800 14:07:42
945 564.200 14:07:26
889 564.600 14:04:00
587 564.400 14:01:31
412 564.400 14:01:31
993 564.800 14:00:38
253 565.400 13:57:43
793 565.400 13:57:43
312 565.600 13:54:54
331 565.600 13:54:54
350 565.600 13:54:54
145 565.800 13:54:05
712 565.800 13:54:05
83 565.800 13:53:52
437 566.000 13:51:39
563 566.000 13:51:39
1051 566.200 13:51:27
1066 564.600 13:47:16
950 565.400 13:44:32
887 566.000 13:42:01
944 566.000 13:39:41
939 566.200 13:37:04
987 566.800 13:35:22
950 566.400 13:34:45
135 566.400 13:34:45
1088 566.600 13:34:24
350 566.400 13:33:09
2 566.400 13:33:07
350 566.400 13:33:07
1005 565.400 13:26:39
1084 566.600 13:23:20
237 566.600 13:20:30
225 566.600 13:20:30
111 566.600 13:20:30
446 566.600 13:20:30
899 566.400 13:18:39
985 565.400 13:10:08
903 565.800 13:07:14
351 564.800 13:00:01
350 564.800 13:00:01
350 564.600 13:00:01
1027 565.800 12:55:31
978 566.600 12:51:33
942 566.400 12:47:51
951 566.400 12:41:11
587 567.600 12:37:27
355 567.600 12:37:27
288 567.000 12:34:39
798 567.000 12:34:39
1048 568.000 12:31:27
943 569.800 12:25:22
895 570.200 12:21:33
207 572.000 12:17:40
594 572.000 12:17:40
157 572.000 12:17:26
24 572.000 12:17:25
993 572.800 12:14:22
1079 572.600 12:11:46
589 572.400 12:05:31
358 572.400 12:05:31
987 572.400 12:00:41
249 572.400 11:57:17
708 572.400 11:57:17
987 572.000 11:53:02
892 571.600 11:47:32
57 571.600 11:47:32
1083 570.800 11:43:04
1097 571.200 11:38:25
1083 569.600 11:33:12
894 569.200 11:29:20
358 570.400 11:23:03
463 570.400 11:23:03
196 570.400 11:23:03
1083 570.600 11:19:14
1094 570.400 11:13:46
1007 570.200 11:07:51
1040 570.400 11:07:41
1029 570.200 11:00:00
1048 569.400 10:56:37
5 569.200 10:55:00
12 569.200 10:54:59
14 569.200 10:54:59
5 569.200 10:54:45
13 569.200 10:54:44
13 569.200 10:54:44
5 569.200 10:54:30
10 569.200 10:54:29
10 569.200 10:54:29
16 569.200 10:54:29
5 569.200 10:54:15
11 569.200 10:54:14
4 569.200 10:54:00
26 569.200 10:53:59
1057 569.000 10:49:03
1001 569.200 10:46:46
906 569.000 10:41:18
102 570.000 10:36:40
940 570.000 10:36:40
467 570.200 10:34:24
525 570.200 10:34:24
919 569.600 10:31:27
1021 568.600 10:24:39
988 568.000 10:18:20
1064 568.200 10:16:21
1020 568.200 10:16:21
246 568.200 10:16:21
326 568.200 10:16:21
389 568.200 10:16:19
982 568.000 10:15:27
333 568.800 10:15:25
652 568.800 10:15:25
452 569.400 10:15:23
328 569.400 10:15:23
1102 569.200 10:15:23
1102 569.200 10:15:23
159 569.400 10:15:19
860 569.400 10:15:19
2469 569.600 10:15:17
4868 569.600 10:15:17
6 569.600 10:15:17
650 569.600 10:15:17
1124 569.400 10:15:17
650 569.400 10:15:17
2374 569.800 10:15:17
3044 569.600 10:15:17
425 569.400 10:07:47
236 569.400 10:07:47
368 569.400 10:07:47
347 570.200 10:03:07
350 570.200 10:03:07
1087 570.800 10:02:20
947 570.800 10:00:25
1066 570.200 09:53:01
474 569.600 09:47:55
479 569.600 09:47:55
1074 570.400 09:43:18
762 571.400 09:38:07
295 571.400 09:38:07
891 571.600 09:35:59
907 570.800 09:31:29
904 571.200 09:31:18
768 569.800 09:24:50
114 569.800 09:24:50
30 569.800 09:24:50
1015 570.000 09:22:01
793 570.200 09:17:55
125 570.200 09:17:55
973 570.200 09:15:32
1034 570.600 09:10:42
1030 570.800 09:07:03
989 570.400 09:03:38
356 569.400 09:00:50
256 569.400 09:00:50
350 569.400 09:00:50
952 569.400 09:00:50
171 569.400 09:00:50
1063 569.400 08:51:48
1004 569.600 08:51:46
944 567.800 08:48:19
967 568.000 08:42:57
1003 568.200 08:39:09
736 567.400 08:35:33
271 567.400 08:35:33
1069 567.600 08:32:30
1089 567.400 08:27:35
61 567.800 08:27:34
752 567.800 08:27:34
123 567.800 08:27:34
1084 566.400 08:24:14
1071 565.400 08:21:48
289 563.400 08:18:03
700 563.400 08:18:03
573 565.800 08:14:56
342 565.800 08:14:56
1038 565.600 08:12:42
534 565.800 08:11:19
365 565.800 08:11:19
976 566.200 08:10:19
267 564.600 08:06:24
700 564.600 08:06:24
926 564.400 08:06:24
1097 562.600 08:02:52
1000 563.200 08:02:48

