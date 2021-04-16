Log in
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/16 11:35:16 am
610.4 GBX   -1.23%
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

04/16/2021
16 April 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 612.616p. The highest price paid per share was 616.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 608.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0231% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 438,496,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 867,342,671. Rightmove holds 13,214,945 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price Execution Time
1750 609.800 16:23:37
1042 609.800 16:23:37
1114 609.800 16:23:37
171 609.800 16:21:00
215 609.800 16:20:59
116 609.800 16:20:57
197 609.800 16:20:57
38 609.800 16:20:57
379 609.600 16:20:49
1784 609.600 16:20:49
1053 609.400 16:17:41
300 609.200 16:17:07
186 609.200 16:17:07
272 609.000 16:16:52
338 609.000 16:16:52
41 608.600 16:15:37
1059 608.600 16:14:39
75 608.600 16:14:39
778 609.200 16:12:36
300 609.200 16:12:36
229 609.200 16:12:36
791 609.200 16:12:36
600 609.200 16:10:08
300 609.200 16:10:08
15 609.200 16:10:08
886 609.200 16:10:08
1058 609.200 16:10:08
489 609.200 16:06:06
310 609.200 16:06:06
1335 609.200 16:06:06
1206 609.400 16:03:50
1173 609.600 16:01:53
239 609.600 16:01:53
300 609.600 16:01:53
1017 609.600 16:01:53
1116 610.000 15:58:57
1194 610.200 15:56:11
190 610.400 15:54:33
213 610.400 15:54:33
212 610.400 15:54:33
425 610.400 15:54:33
755 610.400 15:54:33
324 610.400 15:54:33
113 610.400 15:54:33
224 610.200 15:51:26
449 610.200 15:51:26
672 610.200 15:51:26
224 610.200 15:51:26
404 610.200 15:51:26
136 610.200 15:48:52
1558 610.200 15:48:52
863 610.200 15:47:43
291 610.200 15:47:21
35 610.000 15:45:04
557 610.200 15:44:42
521 610.200 15:44:42
1190 610.200 15:43:05
1171 610.200 15:41:37
100 610.400 15:39:18
900 610.400 15:39:18
105 610.400 15:39:18
257 610.400 15:38:11
858 610.400 15:38:11
725 610.800 15:34:47
258 610.800 15:34:47
690 611.200 15:34:41
265 611.200 15:34:41
268 611.200 15:34:41
216 611.200 15:34:41
199 611.200 15:34:41
140 611.200 15:34:41
720 610.600 15:31:27
648 611.000 15:29:12
449 611.000 15:29:12
1080 611.400 15:28:10
336 611.400 15:26:34
690 611.400 15:26:34
210 611.400 15:25:17
132 611.400 15:25:17
210 611.400 15:25:17
470 611.800 15:23:20
600 611.800 15:23:20
1098 612.000 15:22:45
215 612.000 15:20:43
274 612.000 15:20:43
215 612.000 15:20:43
214 612.000 15:20:43
215 612.000 15:20:43
6 612.000 15:20:43
214 612.000 15:20:43
931 612.000 15:18:04
31 612.000 15:18:04
217 612.000 15:17:59
1095 612.400 15:15:59
1037 612.600 15:15:47
1119 612.800 15:14:37
1145 612.400 15:10:51
215 612.600 15:10:17
215 612.600 15:10:17
215 612.600 15:10:17
214 612.600 15:10:17
1181 610.800 15:07:17
222 611.400 15:05:47
445 611.400 15:05:47
300 611.400 15:05:47
210 611.400 15:05:02
300 611.400 15:05:02
884 611.400 15:03:10
111 611.400 15:03:10
1023 611.600 15:02:34
1177 612.000 15:01:00
1118 611.800 14:59:09
1196 611.800 14:59:04
1155 612.200 14:58:19
1050 612.000 14:54:51
71 612.000 14:54:51
1146 612.200 14:54:20
979 612.400 14:53:53
1413 612.400 14:52:48
99 612.600 14:52:34
381 611.200 14:46:50
600 611.200 14:46:50
213 611.400 14:45:11
213 611.400 14:45:11
214 611.400 14:45:11
427 611.400 14:45:11
628 611.000 14:43:31
300 611.000 14:43:31
766 611.000 14:43:31
205 611.000 14:43:31
59 611.000 14:43:00
436 611.000 14:41:16
612 611.000 14:41:16
1034 611.200 14:39:00
223 611.600 14:37:11
222 611.600 14:37:11
271 611.600 14:37:11
223 611.600 14:37:11
600 611.800 14:36:12
300 611.800 14:36:12
508 611.600 14:35:41
260 611.600 14:35:41
1028 612.200 14:33:46
928 612.400 14:33:24
154 612.400 14:33:24
991 612.600 14:30:00
1027 612.800 14:28:48
285 612.800 14:25:51
202 612.800 14:25:51
871 612.800 14:25:51
454 612.800 14:25:51
1079 613.200 14:22:55
219 613.400 14:21:01
219 613.400 14:21:01
300 613.400 14:21:01
230 613.400 14:20:41
300 613.400 14:20:41
330 613.400 14:20:31
300 613.400 14:20:31
278 613.400 14:20:25
1 612.800 14:16:39
130 612.800 14:16:39
325 612.800 14:16:39
22 612.200 14:11:41
1 612.200 14:11:41
210 612.200 14:11:41
210 612.200 14:11:41
187 612.200 14:11:41
296 612.200 14:08:51
789 612.200 14:08:51
1177 613.000 14:05:34
1133 612.800 14:02:41
1007 613.800 13:55:49
34 613.800 13:55:49
613 613.800 13:54:15
493 613.800 13:54:15
360 614.000 13:53:41
446 614.000 13:53:41
850 614.000 13:46:22
183 614.000 13:46:22
1055 613.800 13:42:01
699 614.000 13:36:41
1 614.000 13:36:41
367 614.000 13:36:41
1046 613.800 13:36:10
1036 613.800 13:32:55
1119 614.000 13:24:43
244 614.200 13:19:15
956 614.200 13:19:15
826 614.200 13:17:09
710 614.200 13:17:09
211 614.200 13:17:09
852 613.600 13:05:07
166 613.600 13:05:07
1179 614.000 13:05:03
300 614.200 13:04:48
300 614.200 13:04:48
353 613.600 12:51:54
780 613.600 12:51:54
969 613.600 12:49:48
1033 614.000 12:41:41
464 613.800 12:36:36
615 613.800 12:36:36
101 613.800 12:31:50
1066 613.800 12:31:50
714 613.800 12:23:26
490 613.800 12:23:26
1053 614.000 12:20:08
1157 613.800 12:16:02
349 613.800 12:10:29
814 613.800 12:10:29
1120 613.400 12:07:06
1135 612.800 12:02:48
1077 612.800 11:52:57
1027 613.600 11:47:43
473 614.400 11:45:56
509 614.400 11:45:56
856 614.400 11:44:25
246 614.400 11:44:25
441 614.200 11:32:27
600 614.200 11:32:27
671 614.200 11:27:56
300 614.400 11:27:56
18 614.400 11:27:56
989 614.200 11:27:56
974 614.600 11:19:00
1107 615.000 11:15:25
714 614.800 11:08:39
300 614.800 11:08:39
1005 614.800 11:02:58
1015 615.000 10:58:15
41 615.000 10:58:15
210 615.000 10:56:40
600 615.000 10:56:40
801 615.000 10:56:40
300 615.000 10:56:40
384 614.800 10:44:58
802 614.800 10:44:58
282 615.000 10:39:19
658 615.000 10:39:19
402 614.600 10:37:51
589 614.600 10:37:51
211 614.400 10:32:39
210 614.400 10:32:39
210 614.400 10:32:39
600 613.400 10:29:13
300 613.600 10:29:00
1148 613.800 10:25:35
1136 613.400 10:20:08
489 613.800 10:18:50
43 613.800 10:18:50
1362 613.800 10:18:50
1142 613.800 10:18:50
1170 613.800 10:18:50
872 613.800 10:18:50
450 613.800 10:18:50
10815 613.800 10:15:20
1312 613.800 10:15:20
229 613.000 10:01:13
300 613.000 10:01:13
210 613.200 10:00:50
201 613.200 10:00:50
2 613.200 10:00:50
300 612.800 09:57:00
874 612.800 09:57:00
58 612.800 09:57:00
1365 612.600 09:53:54
659 612.800 09:49:50
531 612.800 09:49:50
915 612.800 09:44:44
680 612.800 09:42:00
423 613.200 09:37:49
600 613.200 09:37:49
104 613.200 09:37:49
889 613.200 09:37:49
446 613.200 09:36:20
1105 613.400 09:29:53
1071 613.800 09:27:07
1181 614.000 09:24:21
1030 613.800 09:19:18
1082 612.800 09:14:59
300 613.200 09:14:59
228 613.200 09:14:59
128 613.200 09:14:59
284 613.200 09:14:59
59 613.200 09:14:59
48 613.200 09:14:59
213 613.200 09:14:59
362 613.200 09:14:59
242 611.800 09:06:50
582 611.800 09:06:50
156 611.800 09:06:32
876 612.000 09:06:25
19 612.000 09:06:25
267 612.000 09:06:25
745 612.200 09:00:32
50 612.200 09:00:32
410 612.200 09:00:32
1031 612.600 08:57:42
434 612.800 08:57:12
1175 612.800 08:52:04
295 613.000 08:51:37
693 613.000 08:51:37
780 612.800 08:48:15
360 612.800 08:48:15
464 612.800 08:44:07
576 612.800 08:44:07
1114 613.200 08:41:52
1107 613.600 08:38:58
543 614.400 08:34:47
600 614.400 08:34:47
593 614.400 08:34:47
378 614.400 08:34:47
415 614.600 08:29:22
658 614.600 08:29:22
211 614.600 08:29:22
806 614.600 08:29:22
600 614.800 08:25:38
471 614.800 08:25:38
300 615.000 08:22:57
400 614.800 08:22:57
81 614.800 08:22:57
671 614.800 08:22:57
450 614.800 08:19:20
717 614.800 08:19:20
986 615.000 08:18:49
1010 615.200 08:17:38
604 614.800 08:16:29
765 614.200 08:15:48
618 614.200 08:15:48
1124 614.400 08:08:37
618 614.400 08:08:03
407 614.400 08:08:03
995 616.000 08:05:12
1123 616.800 08:04:32
621 615.000 08:01:07

