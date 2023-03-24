Rightmove : AGM 2023 Notice of Meeting

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or the action you should take, you should seek your own advice immediately from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares in Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), please send these documents, as soon as possible, to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your holding of shares in Rightmove plc, please consult the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. Rightmove plc (the 'Company') (Registered in England and Wales No. 6426485) Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 5 May 2023 Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chair of Rightmove plc, which is set out on pages 2 to 3, in Part I of this document and which contains your Board's recommendation to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. Notice of the AGM (the 'Notice') of the Company to be held at 10am on Friday, 5 May 2023 at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS, is set out on pages 4 to 6, in Part I and explanatory notes on the resolutions and voting are set out in Part II of this document. You will be able to appoint a proxy online, via CREST or by post to vote on your behalf. We welcome shareholders' questions in advance of the meeting, either by post or via CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk, and will be pleased to answer any questions prior to voting closing at 10am on 3 May. We will notify our shareholders of any changes to the AGM arrangements in the usual way and recommend that you look out for updates on our website at plc.rightmove.co.uk. A proxy appointment should be completed by ordinary shareholders so that it is received by the Company's registrars by no later than 10am on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. To do this please complete and submit your proxy vote online via the share portal of our Registrar, Link Group, at www.signalshares.com. You will need to log into your Rightmove Signal Shares account or register if you have not previously done so. To register you will need your Investor Code; this can be found on your share certificate or dividend confirmation. In CREST, you may appoint a proxy by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction to our Registrar, Link Group, so that it is received by no later than 10am on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. If you would prefer to receive a paper proxy form, please contact our Registrar, by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on +44 (0) 371 664 0300*. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

PART I LETTER FROM THE CHAIR Rightmove plc (Registered in England and Wales No. 6426485) Directors: Andrew Fisher (Chair) Johan Svanstrom (Chief Executive Officer) Alison Dolan (Chief Financial Officer) Jacqueline de Rojas (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) Rakhi Goss-Custard(Non-Executive Director) Andrew Findlay (Non-Executive Director) Lorna Tilbian (Non-Executive Director) Amit Tiwari (Non-Executive Director) Dear Shareholder I am pleased to invite you to attend the AGM of the Company 5 May 2023 at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS. Registered Office: 2 Caldecotte Lake Business Park Caldecotte Lake Drive Milton Keynes MK7 8LE 24 March 2023 which will be held at 10am on Friday, Your involvement in the AGM is valued either in person or by proxy and is an important part of our dialogue with shareholders. The Directors of the Company and Chairpersons of the Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committees will be available at the AGM or any adjournment to answer your questions about issues that concern the Company. If you have any questions for them or the Board relating to the AGM business, please contact our Company Secretary by email at CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk. If you would like to vote on the resolutions, please submit your voting instructions electronically at www.signalshares.com as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 10am on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. If you would prefer to receive a paper proxy form, please contact our Registrar, Link Group ('Link'), by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on +44 (0) 371 664 0391*. If you are a CREST member, please vote through the CREST system by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction as described in the notes following the AGM Notice, which can be found on pages 10 to 12 in Part II of this document. Institutional investors may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform as described in the notes following the AGM Notice, which can be found on pages 10 to 12 in Part II of this document. The completion and return of your proxy instruction will not prevent you from attending and voting at the AGM in person if permitted. Please note that you may appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to different shares. The full form of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM is set out in the Notice of AGM which follows this letter on pages 4 to 6 in Part I of this document. However, by way of a summary, we will be proposing: that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 be received; that the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, set out on pages 82 to 113 of the Annual Report be approved (this will be an advisory vote); that the Directors' Remuneration Policy (contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report), as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and accounts be approved; that a final dividend of 5.2p per ordinary share be declared for the year ended 31 December 2022; that Ernst & Young LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditor and the Directors be authorised to agree the auditor's remuneration; that Johan Svanstrom be elected as a director; that Andrew Fisher, Alison Dolan, Jacqueline de Rojas, Andrew Findlay, Amit Tiwari and Lorna Tilbian be re- elected as Directors; that the Directors be authorised to allot a percentage of new shares in the Company and that authority be 2

granted for limited share allotments to take place other than in accordance with shareholders' pro-rata entitlements; that the Company be authorised to purchase its own shares in the market; that the Company be authorised to make political donations or incur political expenditure; and that the Company be authorised to call general meetings (other than an AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. Profiles of the Directors of the Company as at the date of this letter, can be found on pages 63 to 65 of the 2022 Annual Report. A full explanation of the proposed resolutions is set out in Part II on pages 7 to 9. The proposed ordinary resolutions numbered 1 - 14, and 18 will be passed if more than 50 percent of the votes cast are in favour and the proposed special resolutions, numbered 15, 16, 17 and 19, will be passed if at least 75 percent of the votes cast are in favour. All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be decided on a poll. This means that a shareholder has one vote for each share held and allows as many shareholders as possible the opportunity to have their votes counted at the meeting. We will publish any questions raised by shareholders in advance of the AGM on our investor website. The final results of the poll will be published in the shareholder section of our investor website at plc.rightmove.co.uk following the meeting. ACTION TO BE TAKEN You can appoint a proxy online, via CREST, the Proxymity platform or by post to vote on your behalf. We welcome shareholders' questions in advance of the meeting, via email to our Company Secretary, and will publish Q & As on our website. We will notify our shareholders of any changes to the AGM arrangements in the usual way and recommend that you look out for updates on the Company's investor website at plc.rightmove.co.uk. Please complete your proxy appointment online at www.signalshares.com, via CREST, or using the Proxymity platform. The submission of a proxy appointment will not prevent you from attending and voting at the AGM or any adjournment in person if you wish. If you have any questions for the Board relating to the AGM business, please contact our Company Secretary by emailing CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider all of the proposed resolutions to be in the best interests of the Company and of its shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, as they intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings. Andrew Fisher Chair Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09.00 - 17.30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. 3

Rightmove plc (Registered in England and Wales No. 6426485) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') of Rightmove plc (the 'Company') will be held at 10am on Friday, 5 May 2023 at UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS. You will be asked to consider and if thought fit, to pass the resolutions below. Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 19 will be proposed as special resolutions, all other resolutions will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. To receive the annual accounts and reports including the reports of the Directors and auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy (contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report), as set out in the

2022 Annual Report and accounts. To declare a final dividend of 5.2p per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. To reappoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the auditor. To elect Johan Svanstrom as a Director of the Company, who was appointed by the Directors during the year and who is seeking election in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. To re-elect Andrew Fisher as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Alison Dolan as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Andrew Findlay as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Amit Tiwari as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. THAT the Board be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to a nominal amount of £274,651 to: ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Board otherwise considers necessary,

and so that the Board may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter, such authority to expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 5 August 2024), but in each case, during this period the Company may make offers or enter into agreements which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Board may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares in pursuance to any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 4