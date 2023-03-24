Rightmove : Annual Financial Report 2022

Rightmove remains the place home hunters and sellers turn to first and so provides its customers with access to the largest possible home moving audience - this is reflected in the customer numbers, average revenue spent per customer (ARPA), as well as in the consumer traffic statistics.

CUSTOMER NUMBERS

19,014

Membership numbers were broadly flat on 2021 (18,969)

TRAFFIC - VISITS

-8%

Site visits down 8%/£0.2bn compared to 2021 to 2.3 billion(4) (2021: 2.5 billion) - reflecting the return to a more normal market after the high levels of post-pandemic activity during 2021

PROPERTIES ADVERTISED

741,000

Over 741,000 UK residential properties advertised on Rightmove (2021: 692,000) more than any other UK site