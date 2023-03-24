Rightmove : Annual Financial Report 2022

Rightmove's purpose is to make home moving easier in the UK. We do this by creating a simpler and more efficient property marketplace. Rightmove is the UK's number one property portal.
Strategic report
Contents
Highlights
Chair's statement
Our business model
Our strategy
Chief Executive's review
Key performance indicators
Financial review
Risk management
Principal risks and uncertainties
Going concern and viability statement
Section 172 Statement - Working with our stakeholders
35 Sustainability report
Governance
Financial statements
60
Corporate governance report
126
Consolidated statement of
63
Directors and officers
comprehensive income
127
Consolidated statement
71
Audit Committee report
of financial position
79
Nomination Committee report
128
Company statement
82
Directors' remuneration report
of financial position
114
Directors' report
129
Consolidated statement
117
Directors' responsibilities
of cash flows
statement
130
Company statement
118
Auditor's report
of cash flows
131
Consolidated statement of
changes in shareholders' equity
132
Company statement of changes
in shareholders' equity
133
Notes forming part of the financial
statements
167
Advisers and shareholder
information
Strategic report | Highlights
Financial highlights
Rightmove's strong financial performance reflects the exceptional returns we offer to customers who continued to rely on our digital products throughout the
REVENUE
+9%
Revenue of £332.6m up 9% compared to 2021 (2021: £304.9m). This reflected the growth in product uptake and package upgrades within Estate Agency and New Homes as well as growth in the other business units
UNDERLYING
OPERATING PROFIT(1)
+6%
Underlying operating profit of £245.4m up 6% compared to 2021 (2021: £231.0m)
year to drive their own businesses.
UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE(2)
+9%
Underlying basic earnings per share of 23.8p up 2.0p on 2021 (2021: 21.8p)
CASH RETURNED TO
SHAREHOLDERS
£197.7m
Cash returned to shareholders through share buy backs and dividends totalled £197.7m (2021: £238.8m). Interim dividend of 3.3p and final dividend
of 5.2p (2021: 3.0p and 4.8p).
Total dividend for 2022 of 8.5p (2021:7.8p)
BASIC EARNINGS
PER SHARE
+10%
Basic earnings per share of 23.4p up 2.1p (2021:21.3p)
OPERATING PROFIT
+7%
Operating profit of £241.3m up 7% compared to 2021 (2021: £226.1m)
Underlying Operating Profit is defined as operating profit before share-based payments charges (including the related National Insurance).
Underlying EPS is defined as underlying profit (profit for the year before share- based payments charges including the related National Insurance and appropriate tax adjustments), divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the year.
Further details of the Underlying Operating Profit and Underlying Earnings per Share (alternative performance measures) is disclosed in Note 1 of the financial statements.
2 | Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022
Operational highlights
Rightmove remains the place home hunters and sellers turn to first and so provides its customers with access to the largest possible home moving audience - this is reflected in the customer numbers, average revenue spent per customer (ARPA), as well as in the consumer traffic statistics.
CUSTOMER NUMBERS
19,014
Membership numbers were broadly flat on 2021 (18,969)
TRAFFIC - VISITS
-8%
Site visits down 8%/£0.2bn compared to 2021 to 2.3 billion(4) (2021: 2.5 billion) - reflecting the return to a more normal market after the high levels of post-pandemic activity during 2021
PROPERTIES ADVERTISED
741,000
Over 741,000 UK residential properties advertised on Rightmove (2021: 692,000) more than any other UK site
AVERAGE REVENUE
PER ADVERTISER(3)
£1,314
Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) up 11% compared to 2021 (2021: £1,189)
TRAFFIC - TIME ON SITE(4)
16.3bn
Time on site is down 11% over the year at 16.3 billion minutes (2021: 18.3 billion)
EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
87%
87% of employee respondents think that Rightmove is a great place to work (2021:89%)
STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Average Revenue per Advertiser (ARPA) is calculated as revenue from Agency and New Homes advertisers in a given month divided by the total number of advertisers during the month, measured as a monthly average over the year.
Source: Google Analytics.
Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022 | 3
