Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:04:10 2023-03-24 am EDT
552.30 GBX   -2.07%
08:32aRightmove : AGM 2023 Notice of Meeting
PU
08:32aRightmove : Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
03/21Rightmove : What are the current UK mortgage rates?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rightmove : Annual Financial Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022

Rightmove's purpose is to make home moving easier in the UK. We do this by creating a simpler and more efficient property marketplace. Rightmove is the UK's number one property portal.

Strategic report

  1. Contents
  2. Highlights
  1. Chair's statement
  1. Our business model
  1. Our strategy
  1. Chief Executive's review
  1. Key performance indicators
  1. Financial review
  1. Risk management
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Going concern and viability statement
  2. Section 172 Statement - Working with our stakeholders

35 Sustainability report

Governance

Financial statements

60

Corporate governance report

126

Consolidated statement of

63

Directors and officers

comprehensive income

127

Consolidated statement

71

Audit Committee report

of financial position

79

Nomination Committee report

128

Company statement

82

Directors' remuneration report

of financial position

114

Directors' report

129

Consolidated statement

117

Directors' responsibilities

of cash flows

statement

130

Company statement

118

Auditor's report

of cash flows

131

Consolidated statement of

changes in shareholders' equity

132

Company statement of changes

in shareholders' equity

133

Notes forming part of the financial

statements

167

Advisers and shareholder

information

STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

Creating value for all our shareholders

Page 06

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

A comprehensive review of risks

Page 26

OUR STRATEGY

Our ambition to make home moving easier

Page 08

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Making a difference beyond our direct operations

Page 35

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Financial and operational Page 18

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Excellence in governance Page 60

Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022 | 1

Strategic report | Highlights

Financial highlights

Rightmove's strong financial performance reflects the exceptional returns we offer to customers who continued to rely on our digital products throughout the

REVENUE

+9%

Revenue of £332.6m up 9% compared to 2021 (2021: £304.9m). This reflected the growth in product uptake and package upgrades within Estate Agency and New Homes as well as growth in the other business units

UNDERLYING

OPERATING PROFIT(1)

+6%

Underlying operating profit of £245.4m up 6% compared to 2021 (2021: £231.0m)

year to drive their own businesses.

UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE(2)

+9%

Underlying basic earnings per share of 23.8p up 2.0p on 2021 (2021: 21.8p)

CASH RETURNED TO

SHAREHOLDERS

£197.7m

Cash returned to shareholders through share buy backs and dividends totalled £197.7m (2021: £238.8m). Interim dividend of 3.3p and final dividend

of 5.2p (2021: 3.0p and 4.8p).

Total dividend for 2022 of 8.5p (2021:7.8p)

BASIC EARNINGS

PER SHARE

+10%

Basic earnings per share of 23.4p up 2.1p (2021:21.3p)

OPERATING PROFIT

+7%

Operating profit of £241.3m up 7% compared to 2021 (2021: £226.1m)

  1. Underlying Operating Profit is defined as operating profit before share-based payments charges (including the related National Insurance).
  2. Underlying EPS is defined as underlying profit (profit for the year before share- based payments charges including the related National Insurance and appropriate tax adjustments), divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the year.

Further details of the Underlying Operating Profit and Underlying Earnings per Share (alternative performance measures) is disclosed in Note 1 of the financial statements.

2 | Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022

Operational highlights

Rightmove remains the place home hunters and sellers turn to first and so provides its customers with access to the largest possible home moving audience - this is reflected in the customer numbers, average revenue spent per customer (ARPA), as well as in the consumer traffic statistics.

CUSTOMER NUMBERS

19,014

Membership numbers were broadly flat on 2021 (18,969)

TRAFFIC - VISITS

-8%

Site visits down 8%/£0.2bn compared to 2021 to 2.3 billion(4) (2021: 2.5 billion) - reflecting the return to a more normal market after the high levels of post-pandemic activity during 2021

PROPERTIES ADVERTISED

741,000

Over 741,000 UK residential properties advertised on Rightmove (2021: 692,000) more than any other UK site

AVERAGE REVENUE

PER ADVERTISER(3)

£1,314

Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) up 11% compared to 2021 (2021: £1,189)

TRAFFIC - TIME ON SITE(4)

16.3bn

Time on site is down 11% over the year at 16.3 billion minutes (2021: 18.3 billion)

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

87%

87% of employee respondents think that Rightmove is a great place to work (2021:89%)

STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Average Revenue per Advertiser (ARPA) is calculated as revenue from Agency and New Homes advertisers in a given month divided by the total number of advertisers during the month, measured as a monthly average over the year.
  2. Source: Google Analytics.

Rightmove plc | Annual Report 2022 | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
08:32aRightmove : AGM 2023 Notice of Meeting
PU
08:32aRightmove : Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
03/21Rightmove : What are the current UK mortgage rates?
PU
03/21Tough Call Awaits the Federal Reserve; Bank -2-
DJ
03/21House prices still on up as Camden breaks £1m mark
AQ
03/20FTSE 100 Drops as Credit Suisse Fallout Hits Financials
DJ
03/20No sign of crash in property price data for March
AQ
03/20EMEA Morning Briefing: Continued Banking Sector Worries to Weigh o..
DJ
03/20UK house prices rise 0.8% in March on month, led by larger homes
AN
03/19UK housing market stabilises after "mini-budget" rates spike-Rightmove
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2022 196 M 242 M 242 M
Net cash 2022 41,9 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 4 631 M 5 708 M 5 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 564,00 GBX
Average target price 585,24 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dag Erik Johan Svanstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC10.29%5 708
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.46%449 995
NETFLIX, INC.8.64%142 676
PROSUS N.V.10.92%99 620
AIRBNB, INC.40.70%75 949
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.08%62 669
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer