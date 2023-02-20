Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30:28 2023-02-20 am EST
578.20 GBX   +0.14%
08:10aRightmove : House prices remain steady as more home-buyers look to move
PU
07:14aSterling Could Fall as BOE Nears End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
07:11aSterling struggles for direction as market awaits economic data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rightmove : House prices remain steady as more home-buyers look to move

02/20/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're heading into the busiest season of the year for home-movers. More people start their search for a new home in spring, and we start seeing more properties listed for sale.

Which means we also usually see average asking prices rise at this time of year, too. This is because new sellers can price their homes for a competitive buyer market.

Our monthly House Price Index has the most up-to-date monthly data on asking prices in England, Scotland and Wales, so we're able to see what's happening in the housing market right now. This month, new sellers haven't been increasing asking prices, so prices have stayed pretty flat. The average asking price of a home in Great Britain is now £362,452, rising by just £14 (+0.0%).

Although this is the smallest increase from January to February that we've ever recorded, we see it as an early sign of a more positive housing market for home-movers in the year ahead, as we're not seeing significant price falls that some were predicting for this year.

Why have house prices remained steady this month?

One of the main drivers of the house price growth we've seen over the past two years has been the imbalance of supply and demand, with far more people looking to move than there were homes available for sale.

After two and a half years of a fast-paced housing market, with multiple bidders and cash buyers lining up to buy every home for sale, we're now heading into a more settled market.

There's still a shortage of available homes for sale, but the good news is there's more choice for home-buyers, and less competition than a year ago. The number of available homes for sale is up by 48% on the record low levels of last year.

And in a slower market, buyers have the time and space to make sure they find the right home for them. This is why estate agents are advising home-sellers that setting a realistic asking price when first listing their property is key to finding the right buyer more quickly.

Tim Bannister, our property expert, says: "The big question this month was whether we'd see new sellers increasing their asking prices, which is what we usually see as we approach the spring selling season. This month's flat average asking price indicates that many sellers are showing restraint when pricing their homes.

"We're moving into a slower-paced market. Buyers will take longer to find the right home at the right price due to the higher cost of repaying a mortgage," he adds.

More home-buyers are ready to make a move

Many buyers are ready to get on with their moves. We've seen the number of potential buyers making enquiries to estate agents rise by 11% in the last two weeks, compared to the same period in 2019, which is the last time we saw a 'normal' housing market.

Average mortgage rates have also fallen after the uncertainty in the months following the mini-budget. The latest data shows that someone looking to take out a five-year fixed mortgage with a 15% deposit would now be looking at an average rate of 4.82%, compared with 5.90% in October.

Tim says: "Estate agents are now reporting they're increasingly seeing buyers who have more confidence and more choice, albeit with revised budgets to accommodate mortgage rates."

First-time buyers are returning

There are now more sales being agreed than at the start of the year, and during the months following September's mini-Budget. First-time buyers were hit hardest by the rapid increase in mortgage rates. But now, those who are in the market and able to move are motivated to agree a purchase. It's likely this is partly driven by high and increasing rents.

"It's a positive sign for the housing market to see many first-time buyers getting on with their moves. Average mortgage rates have edged down, but some first-time buyers will unfortunately still be priced out of their original plans. They may need to look for a cheaper property, save a bigger deposit, or factor higher monthly mortgage repayments into their budgets now," says Tim.

READ MORE:Want to know the best month to sell your home?

The header image for this article is provided courtesy of Hamptons Sales, Sevenoaks

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RIGHTMOVE PLC
08:10aRightmove : House prices remain steady as more home-buyers look to move
PU
07:14aSterling Could Fall as BOE Nears End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
07:11aSterling struggles for direction as market awaits economic data
RE
02:54aDarktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
12:33aMarketmind: Up, up and away
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: European Shares May Rise -2-
DJ
12:04aUK house prices flat in February, soothing slowdown fear - Rightmove
AN
02/19UK property asking prices show weakest February gai..
RE
02/17Stocks succumb to US interest rate worries
AN
02/17Rightmov Appoints Johan Svanström as CEO
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGHTMOVE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2022 196 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2022 42,6 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 4 754 M 5 703 M 5 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 577,40 GBX
Average target price 587,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC12.91%5 703
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.92%448 134
NETFLIX, INC.18.00%154 963
PROSUS N.V.13.27%100 875
AIRBNB, INC.53.92%83 083
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.60%69 346