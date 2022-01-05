Rightmove : Inside the most-viewed homes over Christmas

The festive season is always a great time to check out some of the most amazing homes on the market, especially as lots of new listings are added to Rightmove during the Christmas break.

So we've taken a look to find out which homes were the most-viewed during this year's holiday period, and they're all pretty impressive.

From a magnificent baronial mansion in Scotland, to a contemporary pad in Plymouth, take a closer look and see which one is your favourite.

A seafront home in Lancashire

This stunning six-bedroom house in the town of Lytham St. Annes, in Lancashire, is close to the seafront and overlooks the town's historic windmill. The home was first listed on Boxing Day and it's been one of our most-viewed properties since - and it's easy to see why.

The home has won an award for the best residential conversion and features a handmade fitted kitchen, games room, cinema room, and a bar that's perfect for entertaining.