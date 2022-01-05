Log in
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/05 07:22:37 am
785.9 GBX   -0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rightmove : Inside the most-viewed homes over Christmas

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
The festive season is always a great time to check out some of the most amazing homes on the market, especially as lots of new listings are added to Rightmove during the Christmas break.

So we've taken a look to find out which homes were the most-viewed during this year's holiday period, and they're all pretty impressive.

From a magnificent baronial mansion in Scotland, to a contemporary pad in Plymouth, take a closer look and see which one is your favourite.

A seafront home in Lancashire

This stunning six-bedroom house in the town of Lytham St. Annes, in Lancashire, is close to the seafront and overlooks the town's historic windmill. The home was first listed on Boxing Day and it's been one of our most-viewed properties since - and it's easy to see why.

The home has won an award for the best residential conversion and features a handmade fitted kitchen, games room, cinema room, and a bar that's perfect for entertaining.

Take a closer look at the property below:

A 6-bed, semi-detached house on East BeachEast Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8£2.5 millionTyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Go to property

A baronial mansion in Paisley

The magnificent Balgonie House was also one of our most-viewed homes over the festive season. This captivating property was built in 1896 for one of the sons of the famous Paisley pattern textile family.

The grand nine-bedroom home sits within two acres of grounds, with sprawling lawns, a lovely summer house and a unique stone-built garden room with a fireplace. Inside, the original timber wall panelling remains, along with its grand staircase and original fireplaces.

Take a closer look at the property below:

A 9-bed Baronial mansionBalgonie House, Acer Crescent, PaisleyOffers Over £995,000Corum, Bridge Of Weir

Go to property

A stylish pad in Sheffield

This impressive four-bedroom home in Sheffield was first listed on Boxing Day and has been receiving plenty of attention ever since. Some of its standout features include a wide, open-plan kitchen and living room, with floor-to-ceiling doors opening out to the rear garden.

It's also conveniently located near woodland walks and the countryside of North Sheffield.

Take a closer look at the property below:

A 4-bed detached houseWheel Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield S35£480,000Armitage Residential, Barnsley

Go to property

A designer home in Plymouth

This modern four-bedroom house in Plymstock oozes contemporary luxury and style. The large, detached home is warm and welcoming, with four reception rooms - perfect for hosting or entertaining guests. From the kitchen to the chic designer bathroom, each interior feature has been carefully considered to create an immaculately designed dream home.

Take a closer look at the property below:

A 4-bed detached houseDunstone Road, Plymstock£675,000Desmond & Co, Plympton

Go to property

An idyllic cottage in Loch Lomond

Halfton Cottage is in the picturesque village of Luss, on the banks of Loch Lomond, and is truly perfect for anyone looking for peace and quiet, alongside stunning views. It's also close to the world-famous Loch Lomond golf club and loch-side walking routes.

Dating back to 1800, the home has been sensitively modernised with features designed to give it a sense of warmth and comfort, including a spacious kitchen, while still retaining some of the beautiful, original slate walls and fireplaces.

Take a closer look at the property below:

A 2-bed character cottageLuss, Loch Lomond, Argyll and Bute, G83£300,000Slater Hogg & Howison, Helensburgh

Go to property

READ MORE:Take a look inside the most-viewed homes of 2021

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 409 M 409 M
Net income 2021 178 M 241 M 241 M
Net cash 2021 78,1 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 6 683 M 9 047 M 9 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 20,1x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 98,0%
