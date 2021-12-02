Log in
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/02 07:55:46 am
752.6 GBX   -1.29%
RIGHTMOVE : Love Rightmove? Here's your chance to come and work with us
PU
12/01EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rebound But -2-
DJ
12/01London property price growth set to creep up again
AQ
Rightmove : Love Rightmove? Here's your chance to come and work with us

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
In 2021 Rightmove celebrated its 21st year of helping people find their next happy home.

When we first started out we had a handful of people, dial-up internet was still a thing and we had a few hundred properties for people to search for.

Fast forward to now and we're the only place you can see virtually the whole UK property market in one place, and we recorded our busiest day with over 9 million visits to the site.

We have over 500 people working across everything from software developers and product designers in our Soho office, customer service pros in our head office home of Milton Keynes, and account managers who are based all over the UK.

Best of all, we're recruiting to expand a number of our teams even further, to help with our journey to help making home moving easier for everyone.

This year we're growing our sales team by 25%. This is the team helping you maximize all opportunities on site, updating you on all our new products and keeping everything running smoothly. We also have vacancies in product development, data platforms, marketing and more.

Take a look at our current vacancies

Here are just a few facts about us:

  • More people than ever turned to Rightmove in 2020 with over 2 billion visits across all our platforms, spending more than 15.9 billion minutes
  • The property that has received the biggest number of hits on Rightmove was completely purple, and racked up over three million hits in 2013
  • Activity on Rightmove in inextricably linked to UK events, such as:
    • The return of ITV's Broadchurch in 2015 saw 12 times as many searches on Rightmove for the village of Broadchurch itself, despite it being completely fictional
    • At the 2018 World Cup, Rightmove traffic dipped at the exact minute of each of England's goals during their 6-1 win over Panama
    • Earlier this year searches more than doubled in Morecambe where ITV police drama The Bay is set

If you love Rightmove as much as we do and are ready for your next challenge, why not have a look and see if you think any of the roles are what you're looking for.

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2021 178 M 237 M 237 M
Net cash 2021 78,1 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 6 454 M 8 595 M 8 590 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 97,8%
