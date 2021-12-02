Rightmove : Love Rightmove? Here's your chance to come and work with us

In 2021 Rightmove celebrated its 21st year of helping people find their next happy home.

When we first started out we had a handful of people, dial-up internet was still a thing and we had a few hundred properties for people to search for.

Fast forward to now and we're the only place you can see virtually the whole UK property market in one place, and we recorded our busiest day with over 9 million visits to the site.

We have over 500 people working across everything from software developers and product designers in our Soho office, customer service pros in our head office home of Milton Keynes, and account managers who are based all over the UK.

Best of all, we're recruiting to expand a number of our teams even further, to help with our journey to help making home moving easier for everyone.

This year we're growing our sales team by 25%. This is the team helping you maximize all opportunities on site, updating you on all our new products and keeping everything running smoothly. We also have vacancies in product development, data platforms, marketing and more.

Take a look at our current vacancies

Here are just a few facts about us:

More people than ever turned to Rightmove in 2020 with over 2 billion visits across all our platforms, spending more than 15.9 billion minutes

The property that has received the biggest number of hits on Rightmove was completely purple, and racked up over three million hits in 2013

Activity on Rightmove in inextricably linked to UK events, such as: The return of ITV's Broadchurch in 2015 saw 12 times as many searches on Rightmove for the village of Broadchurch itself, despite it being completely fictional At the 2018 World Cup, Rightmove traffic dipped at the exact minute of each of England's goals during their 6-1 win over Panama Earlier this year searches more than doubled in Morecambe where ITV police drama The Bay is set



If you love Rightmove as much as we do and are ready for your next challenge, why not have a look and see if you think any of the roles are what you're looking for.