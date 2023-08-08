8 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 574.894. The highest price paid per share was 577.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 570.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,400,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,647,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1202
570.80
08:09:53
989
571.00
08:14:19
1147
571.20
08:45:09
1375
571.80
08:50:47
664
571.80
08:50:47
478
571.80
08:50:47
1213
571.60
09:02:02
1257
572.60
09:07:18
1166
572.60
09:07:18
1049
572.60
09:12:56
1220
572.40
09:20:01
1102
571.40
09:30:55
1072
573.00
09:44:34
1416
572.80
09:45:13
660
573.80
09:55:09
415
573.80
09:55:09
1171
573.80
10:02:02
1064
574.20
10:09:42
772
574.20
10:14:09
321
574.20
10:14:09
540
574.40
10:16:03
644
574.40
10:16:20
1157
575.60
10:26:21
1238
575.60
10:27:30
362
575.60
10:27:30
1186
575.80
10:29:03
1149
575.80
10:36:06
930
575.80
10:40:14
102
575.80
10:40:14
1191
575.80
10:51:40
1146
576.20
10:59:07
979
575.80
11:13:02
1088
575.40
11:22:05
1052
575.00
11:24:21
906
575.40
11:26:53
545
575.40
11:26:53
540
574.60
11:27:02
512
574.60
11:27:08
686
576.40
11:34:02
350
576.40
11:34:02
540
576.00
11:36:02
582
576.00
11:36:02
677
577.20
11:51:20
433
577.20
11:51:20
92
577.20
11:51:20
20
577.20
11:51:20
518
576.80
11:52:08
501
576.80
11:52:08
1040
576.20
12:00:50
1099
576.00
12:10:39
540
576.20
12:16:03
516
576.20
12:16:03
1107
576.00
12:30:02
1146
575.80
12:31:18
1081
574.80
12:43:58
1022
574.80
12:49:54
113
574.80
12:49:54
1069
574.80
13:05:37
1066
574.20
13:13:58
1082
574.60
13:27:36
1016
574.20
13:28:34
648
575.40
13:37:58
533
575.40
13:37:58
206
576.20
13:42:46
143
576.20
13:42:46
951
576.20
13:42:46
1050
576.20
13:42:46
540
576.20
13:48:58
509
576.20
13:48:58
142
576.00
13:54:40
994
576.00
13:54:40
1110
575.60
14:02:42
1002
575.00
14:09:54
1071
574.80
14:16:14
1207
575.00
14:18:19
1396
575.40
14:26:43
99
575.40
14:26:43
1171
575.40
14:28:16
526
575.20
14:31:05
482
575.20
14:31:05
1084
575.60
14:33:33
1040
576.00
14:37:00
218
576.20
14:37:00
582
576.20
14:37:00
421
576.20
14:37:00
1113
576.20
14:40:42
1023
576.00
14:40:56
1208
575.60
14:43:41
1075
574.80
14:47:58
202
574.60
14:50:20
1349
574.60
14:50:20
615
574.80
14:52:48
1020
574.60
14:52:48
56
575.20
14:54:33
970
574.80
14:57:12
61
574.80
14:57:12
1195
574.80
14:57:12
1018
574.60
15:00:10
1827
574.80
15:05:25
378
574.80
15:06:00
711
574.80
15:06:00
1170
575.20
15:08:53
1166
575.00
15:09:53
582
574.80
15:12:00
106
574.80
15:12:00
373
574.80
15:12:00
710
574.40
15:13:57
430
574.40
15:13:57
1118
573.80
15:16:49
793
574.20
15:21:19
320
574.20
15:21:19
1101
575.20
15:26:38
1182
575.20
15:26:38
636
575.40
15:30:05
432
575.40
15:30:05
1110
575.20
15:33:02
1087
576.00
15:36:03
36
575.80
15:38:01
991
575.80
15:38:01
54
575.80
15:38:01
108
575.80
15:38:01
367
575.80
15:38:01
687
575.80
15:38:01
1180
576.60
15:43:09
1165
576.60
15:46:12
1040
576.60
15:46:12
1178
576.00
15:48:28
1195
575.80
15:53:43
1071
575.80
15:56:33
134
575.80
15:56:33
1043
575.80
15:56:33
1133
575.00
16:01:12
206
575.20
16:01:12
583
575.20
16:01:12
231
575.20
16:01:12
67
575.20
16:01:12
1169
575.80
16:04:25
582
574.80
16:05:29
445
574.80
16:05:29
1196
574.60
16:09:29
1006
574.40
16:10:59
1045
574.20
16:12:01
115
574.20
16:12:01
1194
575.00
16:14:31
1127
574.80
16:17:05
1042
575.00
16:20:05
1142
575.40
16:21:52
890
575.40
16:22:52