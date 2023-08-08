8 August 2023

 

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – transactions in own shares

 

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 574.894. The highest price paid per share was 577.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 570.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

 

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

 

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,400,568 ordinary shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,647,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the “UK MAR”), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

 

 

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary       

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

 

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1202

570.80

 08:09:53

989

571.00

 08:14:19

1147

571.20

 08:45:09

1375

571.80

 08:50:47

664

571.80

 08:50:47

478

571.80

 08:50:47

1213

571.60

 09:02:02

1257

572.60

 09:07:18

1166

572.60

 09:07:18

1049

572.60

 09:12:56

1220

572.40

 09:20:01

1102

571.40

 09:30:55

1072

573.00

 09:44:34

1416

572.80

 09:45:13

660

573.80

 09:55:09

415

573.80

 09:55:09

1171

573.80

 10:02:02

1064

574.20

 10:09:42

772

574.20

 10:14:09

321

574.20

 10:14:09

540

574.40

 10:16:03

644

574.40

 10:16:20

1157

575.60

 10:26:21

1238

575.60

 10:27:30

362

575.60

 10:27:30

1186

575.80

 10:29:03

1149

575.80

 10:36:06

930

575.80

 10:40:14

102

575.80

 10:40:14

1191

575.80

 10:51:40

1146

576.20

 10:59:07

979

575.80

 11:13:02

1088

575.40

 11:22:05

1052

575.00

 11:24:21

906

575.40

 11:26:53

545

575.40

 11:26:53

540

574.60

 11:27:02

512

574.60

 11:27:08

686

576.40

 11:34:02

350

576.40

 11:34:02

540

576.00

 11:36:02

582

576.00

 11:36:02

677

577.20

 11:51:20

433

577.20

 11:51:20

92

577.20

 11:51:20

20

577.20

 11:51:20

518

576.80

 11:52:08

501

576.80

 11:52:08

1040

576.20

 12:00:50

1099

576.00

 12:10:39

540

576.20

 12:16:03

516

576.20

 12:16:03

1107

576.00

 12:30:02

1146

575.80

 12:31:18

1081

574.80

 12:43:58

1022

574.80

 12:49:54

113

574.80

 12:49:54

1069

574.80

 13:05:37

1066

574.20

 13:13:58

1082

574.60

 13:27:36

1016

574.20

 13:28:34

648

575.40

 13:37:58

533

575.40

 13:37:58

206

576.20

 13:42:46

143

576.20

 13:42:46

951

576.20

 13:42:46

1050

576.20

 13:42:46

540

576.20

 13:48:58

509

576.20

 13:48:58

142

576.00

 13:54:40

994

576.00

 13:54:40

1110

575.60

 14:02:42

1002

575.00

 14:09:54

1071

574.80

 14:16:14

1207

575.00

 14:18:19

1396

575.40

 14:26:43

99

575.40

 14:26:43

1171

575.40

 14:28:16

526

575.20

 14:31:05

482

575.20

 14:31:05

1084

575.60

 14:33:33

1040

576.00

 14:37:00

218

576.20

 14:37:00

582

576.20

 14:37:00

421

576.20

 14:37:00

1113

576.20

 14:40:42

1023

576.00

 14:40:56

1208

575.60

 14:43:41

1075

574.80

 14:47:58

202

574.60

 14:50:20

1349

574.60

 14:50:20

615

574.80

 14:52:48

1020

574.60

 14:52:48

56

575.20

 14:54:33

970

574.80

 14:57:12

61

574.80

 14:57:12

1195

574.80

 14:57:12

1018

574.60

 15:00:10

1827

574.80

 15:05:25

378

574.80

 15:06:00

711

574.80

 15:06:00

1170

575.20

 15:08:53

1166

575.00

 15:09:53

582

574.80

 15:12:00

106

574.80

 15:12:00

373

574.80

 15:12:00

710

574.40

 15:13:57

430

574.40

 15:13:57

1118

573.80

 15:16:49

793

574.20

 15:21:19

320

574.20

 15:21:19

1101

575.20

 15:26:38

1182

575.20

 15:26:38

636

575.40

 15:30:05

432

575.40

 15:30:05

1110

575.20

 15:33:02

1087

576.00

 15:36:03

36

575.80

 15:38:01

991

575.80

 15:38:01

54

575.80

 15:38:01

108

575.80

 15:38:01

367

575.80

 15:38:01

687

575.80

 15:38:01

1180

576.60

 15:43:09

1165

576.60

 15:46:12

1040

576.60

 15:46:12

1178

576.00

 15:48:28

1195

575.80

 15:53:43

1071

575.80

 15:56:33

134

575.80

 15:56:33

1043

575.80

 15:56:33

1133

575.00

 16:01:12

206

575.20

 16:01:12

583

575.20

 16:01:12

231

575.20

 16:01:12

67

575.20

 16:01:12

1169

575.80

 16:04:25

582

574.80

 16:05:29

445

574.80

 16:05:29

1196

574.60

 16:09:29

1006

574.40

 16:10:59

1045

574.20

 16:12:01

115

574.20

 16:12:01

1194

575.00

 16:14:31

1127

574.80

 16:17:05

1042

575.00

 16:20:05

1142

575.40

 16:21:52

890

575.40

 16:22:52

 