  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rightmove : Robbie Savage helps to rebuild football club listed on Rightmove

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
Did you know you can find all sorts of things for sale on Rightmove, and not just your dream home? From equestrian centres and vineyards, to restaurants, pubs - and yes, even football clubs.

Many a football fan has surely dreamt of buying their own stadium, but they usually come with multi-million pound price tags. However, in October last year, a local football fan did just that.

Born-and-bred in Macclesfield, businessman Robert Smethurst told BBC Sport this week that he was out with friends having a few drinks when he first heard Macclesfield Town FC was listed for sale on Rightmove - for £500,000.

"I couldn't believe it was on Rightmove. I just saw it and I had to have it. I rang my good mate Robbie Savage and said I've bought Macclesfield Football club," he says.

Smethurst and former Premier League star Robbie Savage set out to build the rebranded club in the space of nine months, in time for the next season. A year later, they've just celebrated the club's first anniversary, after selling out matches in the North West Counties Premier Division and hitting profit for the first time last month.

You can watch the Robbie Savage: Making Macclesfield FC documentary on BBC iPlayer

Take a look at commercial properties for sale on Rightmove

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 406 M 406 M
Net income 2021 178 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2021 75,6 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 6 226 M 8 365 M 8 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 734,40 GBX
Average target price 658,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC12.85%8 375
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.90%614 342
NETFLIX, INC.27.12%300 911
PROSUS N.V.-11.19%272 194
AIRBNB, INC.41.15%129 753
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.27%84 609