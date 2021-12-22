Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Rightmove : The top 10 hotspots for home-sellers in 2021

12/22/2021 | 04:53am EST
What a year it has been for the housing market across Great Britain. Huge levels of demand from home-hunters has meant that sellers have had a better chance of finding a buyer than at any other time over the past decade.

Another pretty staggering statistic is that seven in every ten properties for sale on Rightmove has been marked sold subject to contract (SSTC) this year, compared to just two homes in ten back in 2012.

This has helped to put many home-sellers firmly in the driving seat this year. The top sellers' hotspots - the areas where the highest proportion of the homes that come to market for sale successfully find a buyer and get marked SSTC - include Easton, a suburb of Bristol, and Andover, a market town in Hampshire.

Take a closer look below:

Area % of homes SSTC % of homes available Average asking price 2021 Average asking price change
Easton 83% 17% £299,072 +7%
Andover 83% 17% £296,117 +4%
Mangotsfield 82% 18% £321,438 +7%
Eastleigh 81% 19% £356,412 +5%
Middlewood 81% 19% £214,208 +7%
Brislington 81% 19% £314,605 +5%
Redditch 81% 19% £238,364 +5%
Tilehurst 81% 19% £372,101 +5%
Trowbridge 81% 19% £257,706 +7%
Wickford 81% 19% £392,105 +3%
The top sellers' hotspots of 2021

Easton is just north of Bristol's city centre. Local landmarks include several murals by the artist Banksy who used to live in the area. Property ranges from Victorian townhouses and terraces, to new-build homes. For the average asking price of just under £300,000, you could buy a two- to three-bedroom terrace house within walking distance of the centre of town.

The market town of Andover has a lively town centre and good transport links. For the average price of around £296,000 you could buy a three-bedroom, semi-detached house, or one of the pretty period cottages close to the high street.

Mangotsfield, the next location on the table, is five miles north-east of the centre of Bristol and sits between the city and the south Cotswolds. Here you'll find a mix of period terraces and modern houses. For the average asking price of around £321,000, you could bag a three-bedroom terraced house.

Beyond the south of England, home-sellers in Middlewood in South Yorkshire, and Redditch in Worcestershire, have also enjoyed a strong market this year, with almost four out of five homes reserved by buyers.

Middlewood's popularity is based on its location, just three miles north west of the centre of Sheffield, and its easy access to the Peak District.

Redditch, in Worcestershire, has an appealing mix of old and new: a charming town centre and conservation area, an Edwardian theatre, plus plenty of open space. There has been an intensive programme of new house building which launched in the 1960s and which has provided plenty of family-sized homes.

READ MORE:Thinking of moving in 2022? Here's what you need to know

The header image of Bristol for this article is provided courtesy of Unsplash

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
