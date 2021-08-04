Rightmove : The top hotspots for sellers in every region of Britain

Are you looking to sell your home, but you want to make sure it's the right time? With record numbers of people looking to move, our latest research shows that sellers have the best chance of finding a buyer now than at any other time in the past ten years. We've compared 13 million property listings and tracked the journey of a property going up for sale, to it being marked sold subject to contract, and we have found that seven in ten sellers (68%) across Great Britain found a buyer between June 2020 and June 2021, which is the highest percentage recorded in a decade.

In comparison, just over half of properties up for sale successfully found a buyer between 2012 and early 2020, which highlights just how busy the market has been over the past year.

The hottest locations for sellers are all in Scotland, where 89% of sellers have successfully found a buyer, compared to 48% in London. The two top spots are the local authority areas of Falkirk and East Dunbartonshire.

Outside of Scotland, eight in ten sellers on average have found a buyer in Sheffield, South Yorkshire; Craven, North Yorkshire; and Chorley in Lancashire.

Sellers in the high-end London markets of Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea and Camden are finding it the hardest to secure a buyer.

Our property expert Tim Bannister says: 'While the long-term average shows that typically around half of sellers find a buyer, the increase in 2021 reflects the record numbers of buyers we're seeing in the current market due to the changing priorities of home movers.'

Local Authority Region/Country % of homes selling June 2020 - June 2021 Falkirk Scotland 94% Sheffield Yorkshire & the Humber 83% Chorley North West 81% Torfaen Wales 80% Chesterfield East Midlands 79% Nuneaton and Bedworth West Midlands 78% Weymouth and Portland South West 78% Darlington North East 77% Folkestone and Hythe South East 75% King's Lynn and West Norfolk East of England 74% Bexley Greater London 74%

*Sales that fell through and went on to secure a buyer again were only counted once

Our previous research has shown us that Scotland is often home to areas where sellers are most likely to find a buyer, while London has the least.

However, Tim Bannister explains that as we continue to see buyers widening their scope, the popularity of every area in Great Britain is increasing.

'With sellers finding buyers faster, estate agents are operating on limited stock, and they need more homes to come to market to satisfy all types of buyers,' he says.

READ MORE:Find out how an estate agent will value your home

The header image for this article, which shows the coastal village of Muirhouses in Falkirk, Scotland, is provided courtesy of Gilson Gray LLP, Edinburgh.