  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rightmove plc
  News
  Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/19 07:54:23 am
668 GBX   +1.43%
07:42aRIGHTMOVE : Escape to your very own French chateau
PU
07:42aRIGHTMOVE : Thinking of selling your home? New year buyers are waiting
PU
01/17Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
Rightmove : Thinking of selling your home? New year buyers are waiting

01/19/2022 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're just a few weeks into 2022, but New Year home-movers have been quick off the mark already this year.

Many sellers sprang into action before the end of last year. We had our busiest ever Boxing Day for new sellers listing their homes for sale.

These 'early-bird sellers' who got a head start the 2022 housing market are now benefiting from the busiest-ever start to the year, with the number of potential buyers enquiring about homes up 15% on this time last year.

Buyers are moving fast

As a result, competition among buyers is almost double what it was last January, and eager buyers are snapping up homes quickly.

On average, sellers found a buyer for their home two weeks faster in December 2021, compared to the same period the previous year.

"This is a good reminder to buyers to move fast and book a viewing as soon as a property you're interested in comes to market," said Tim Bannister.

"Almost 40% of people enquiring about a home who have a property to sell say that they are yet to list it for sale. In the current market, as you will be competing against other buyers who are able to move more quickly, this is likely to mean you'll miss out on the home you want.

"To put yourself in the best possible position to proceed, you should become a 'power-buyer', by making sure your current home is on the market, or preferably sold subject to contract first, before starting the search for your new home," he added.

READ MORE: How to become a 'power-buyer' in 2022

More choice for home movers in the coming months

The good news if you're looking to move right now is that we're starting to see more homes being put on the market.

"The number of requests from would-be sellers for estate agents to value their home has continued to increase from the end of 2022, and was the busiest ever opening to a year for home valuation requests," said Tim Bannister.

"While this potential new supply will take a little while to appear on the market, it's an encouraging sign of more choice for buyers in the coming months."

READ MORE:Moving home? Here's what we know about the 2022 housing market so far

The header image for this article is provided courtesy of Day Morris, Hampstead

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:41:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2021 178 M 243 M 243 M
Net cash 2021 78,1 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 5 567 M 7 561 M 7 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 658,60 GBX
Average target price 672,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC-17.16%7 561
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.88%554 003
NETFLIX, INC.-15.21%226 260
PROSUS N.V.0.91%214 837
AIRBNB, INC.-7.09%96 865
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.39%74 520