Rightmove : The most viewed properties on Rightmove this month

Here at Rightmove one of our favourite pastimes is to find out what properties are catching the attention of the nation. From tiny and quirky homes, to castles and mega mansions - Brits have time for them all. Today, we reveal the five homes that topped the viewing charts in June. A fabulous Victorian home in Sheffield This extraordinary property is on one of Sheffield's most prestigious roads. On the outside, it's a classic detached Victorian home, with its high-pitched roof, ornate gable trim, and patterned brickwork. Step inside, however, and you'll see an exquisite modern interior. It's been totally refurbished and extended - clearly to an extremely high standard - and now has all the luxuries you'd expect to find in a contemporary mansion. It's got everything - including a large swimming pool, full gym, spa, and cinema.

Take a look: 5 bedroom detached house for saleDore Road, Dore, Sheffield£2,750,000Saxton Mee, Sheffield Go to property

A cottage on the edge of the sea in Cornwall Right in the heart of the historic village of Kingsand is this idyllic terraced cottage by the sea. When we say 'by the sea' be mean literally by the sea - as in, the sea is the backyard. The views are stunning, and you can see them from just about anywhere in the house, including the living room, bedrooms, and balcony. It all looks so lovely and cosy. Picture yourself having your breakfast as you take in those views and listen to the gentle sound of the sea in your own back garden.

Take a look: 3 bedroom terraced house for saleGarrett Street , Kingsand£800,000Ideal Homes, Torpoint Go to property

A home by a sandy beach with ridiculous views This end of terrace - very appropriately named 'Sandy Beach House' - is right next to the sand dunes of Mawgan Porth, one of Cornwall's most popular surfing spots. It's an impressively spacious home, with four double bedrooms over two stories. It's got plenty of large windows and glass doors which allow loads of natural light to flood in. But the biggest selling point is the unbelievable scenery surrounding it. Either from the balcony on the first floor or the terrace on the ground floor, the views are simply breath-taking. And it's not just pretty to look at. The back garden has a small gate leading straight onto the glorious white-sanded beach.

Take a look: 4 bedroom end of terrace houseMawgan Porth, TR8£850,000Jackie Stanley, Padstow Go to property

A stately home with a rich history Brownlee House is part of an estate about 20 miles away from Glasgow. It was built in the 1700s and has its own charming chapel and several outbuildings, including an old smokehouse. It's a truly remarkable home. The house itself is massive, with seven bedrooms and four reception rooms. Much of the original period features are still intact, such as the timber panelling, exposed beams, and the hexagonal-shaped lead glass windows. The grounds are equally impressive. Almost 10 acres of lush gardens, an orchard of fruit trees, a vegetable patch, and pond. The property also includes a stretch of the River Clyde, which - if you're into fishing - comes with the right to fish for trout.

Take a look: 7 bedroom detached house for saleCarluke, South Lanarkshire, ML8£600,000Knight Frank, Edinburgh Go to property

A Lochside villa in Scotland This lovely home is set on the peaceful banks of Loch Goil. It's attracted attention from across the UK because of its idyllic location, the views, and reasonable price tag. One of the parts of the home that most stands out is the double-height living room with the huge fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls and windows. The entire place is beautifully bright. The property also has its own private jetty for mooring, which is a major selling point for sailing enthusiasts. Currently interest in rural locations is at an all-time high, so our guess is that this gem won't remain on the market for very long.