Rightmove : The most viewed properties on Rightmove this month
06/25/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Here at Rightmove one of our favourite pastimes is to find out what properties are catching the attention of the nation.
From tiny and quirky homes, to castles and mega mansions - Brits have time for them all.
Today, we reveal the five homes that topped the viewing charts in June.
A fabulous Victorian home in Sheffield
This extraordinary property is on one of Sheffield's most prestigious roads.
On the outside, it's a classic detached Victorian home, with its high-pitched roof, ornate gable trim, and patterned brickwork.
Step inside, however, and you'll see an exquisite modern interior. It's been totally refurbished and extended - clearly to an extremely high standard - and now has all the luxuries you'd expect to find in a contemporary mansion.
It's got everything - including a large swimming pool, full gym, spa, and cinema.
Take a look:
5 bedroom detached house for saleDore Road, Dore, Sheffield£2,750,000Saxton Mee, Sheffield
Brownlee House is part of an estate about 20 miles away from Glasgow. It was built in the 1700s and has its own charming chapel and several outbuildings, including an old smokehouse.
It's a truly remarkable home. The house itself is massive, with seven bedrooms and four reception rooms. Much of the original period features are still intact, such as the timber panelling, exposed beams, and the hexagonal-shaped lead glass windows.
The grounds are equally impressive. Almost 10 acres of lush gardens, an orchard of fruit trees, a vegetable patch, and pond.
The property also includes a stretch of the River Clyde, which - if you're into fishing - comes with the right to fish for trout.
Take a look:
7 bedroom detached house for saleCarluke, South Lanarkshire, ML8£600,000Knight Frank, Edinburgh