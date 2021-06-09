Rightmove : What can you buy for £206,000 across Britain?

Are you a first-time buyer looking for your first home and wondering how far your budget can stretch? We've taken a look at all the different types of homes you can buy in various locations across Britain, based on the average asking price of a first-time buyer home, which is currently £205,925. We've uncovered everything from compact city-centre flats, to big, detached houses with coastal views, and countryside cottages in idyllic villages. Take a look: Tiverton, Devon

£205,000: a two-bedroom cottage

We love this charming cottage in the popular hamlet of Lurley, just three miles from Tiverton in Devon. And what's not to love? From the inglenook fireplace to exposed stone walls, this cosy two-bedroom home has plenty of character. There's also a big living room, separate kitchen and a sunny patio courtyard with an outhouse that could also be used as a utility room. Argyll and Bute, Scotland

£195,000: a three-bedroom detached house Rhuban, Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute, PA21£195,000Waterside Property, Dunoon Go to property

Imagine waking up to this beautiful view from your living room window - every day! This 'upside down' house overlooks the popular sailing coastline close to the picturesque village of Tighnabruaich. The big, open-plan living room is on the upper floor, to make the most of the stunning views, and there's also a wraparound balcony. Downstairs you'll find the shower room and three bedrooms, one of which could be turned into a work-from-home office - so you can spend your lunch break staring at the sea. Brecon, Wales

£200,000: a four-bedroom semi-detached house High Street, Sennybridge, Brecon, LD3£200,000James.Dean, Brecon Go to property

If you're looking for a quiet village with rolling countryside on the doorstep, and a home with plenty of space, this family-sized home might just tick all the boxes for less than the average price of a first-time buyer home. This four-bedroom house with two living rooms is spread across four levels! There's also a big garden and a decked area for summer dining. The home is conveniently located in Sennybridge High Street, a village in the popular Brecon Beacons National Park. Lancashire, England

£189,950: a two-bedroom cottage Ribblesdale Square, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7£189,950Property Shop Sales & Lettings, Accrington Go to property

This cute cottage in the village of Chatburn, near Clitheroe, has a cosy, countryside feel and cool, contemporary interiors. The home has just been renovated, so you can move straight in. There's new wooden flooring throughout, new radiators and a boiler, and a wood burner in the living room. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms with tree-lined views. New Eltham, London

£200,000: a one-bedroom flat in London Southwood Road, New Eltham, SE9£200,000Robinson Jackson, Eltham Go to property