May 10, 2024 at 02:44 am EDT

(Reuters) - British real-estate portal Rightmove Plc said on Friday that higher mortgage rates and lengthier completion times for property sales are expected to weigh on buyer sentiment but still forecasted a better 2024 for the UK residential market.

Rightmove, kept its annual revenue and profit expectations unchanged but raised its customer numbers forecast.

Rightmove, which runs UK's largest property portal, said it expected its customers to grow by 2% from last year's levels, compared with earlier forecast of a "slight decrease".

