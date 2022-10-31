Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:02 2022-10-31 am EDT
498.30 GBX   +1.24%
07:50aUK Housing Demand Drops a Third as Mortgage Rate Hikes Bite
DJ
07:32aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Gore Street Energy Storage buys project
AN
05:44aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises Centrica and Drax to 'buy'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Housing Demand Drops a Third as Mortgage Rate Hikes Bite

10/31/2022 | 07:50am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Demand for U.K. homes has dropped by a third in the five weeks since former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his mini-budget, as higher mortgage rates squeeze out new buyers, according to new research from Zoopla.

Political turmoil over the last few weeks has compounded the rise in borrowing costs, leading to a spike of more than 6% in mortgage rates following the tax cuts announced on Sept. 23 and their subsequent reversal, the real estate company said.

The sudden increase in mortgage rates--the largest interest rate shock for new buyers since the late 1980s--has led to a drop in buyer interest across all U.K. markets, as the number of buyers with cheap mortgage offers shrinks. The south east of England saw the largest drop of 40%, followed by the west midlands, down 38%.

Zoopla doesn't expect any pricing impact to materialize until the first quarter of 2023, as it usually takes several months for pricing to adjust when faced with weaker demand.

The average price of a home has increased 8.1% over the last year, due to strong demand and a persistent shortage of homes for sale, so prices will likely be higher for the rest of 2022, the company said.

Earlier this month, online property portal Rightmove PLC reported the price of the average British home rose 0.9% in October to a new record high of 371,158 pounds ($431,174), though the growth was below the five-year average for the month and was largely driven by the high-end market sector.

"The annual rate of growth is starting to slow across all areas, and this will accelerate further into 2023," Zoopla said.

Separately, Zoopla said it expects mortgage rates to fall to 4% to 5% from next year, though these rates are set to become the norm in the future, rather than the ultra low-level enjoyed in recent years.

"The housing market in 2023 mainly looks set to be one of re-adjustment as we return to normal levels of mortgage rates," Zoopla said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0750ET

Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 196 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2022 41,7 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 4 066 M 4 712 M 4 712 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 492,20 GBX
Average target price 588,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC-38.09%4 712
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.04%240 983
NETFLIX, INC.-50.91%131 601
AIRBNB, INC.-30.80%73 677
PROSUS N.V.-43.82%55 819
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.41%54 448