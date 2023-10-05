(Alliance News) - The average advertised rent for a home across Britain, excluding London, reached a record high of GBP1,278 per month in the third quarter of this year, according to Rightmove.

It marks the 15th consecutive quarter that average advertised rents have risen to a new record.

In the third quarter of 2023, average advertised rents across Britain but outside London were 10.0% higher than this time last year.

Within London, the average asking rent also reached a new record of GBP2,627 per month, which was 12.1% higher than a year earlier.

One of the factors driving rising rents is not enough available rental properties to meet the demand from prospective tenants looking to move, Rightmove said.

The average rental property across Britain is receiving 25 inquiries from prospective tenants to letting agents, compared with eight on average in pre-pandemic 2019, the website added.

The data measures the total number of inquiries by phone and email sent from would-be tenants to agents.

Ria Laitmer, a lettings manager at Clarkes in Dorset, said: "We're receiving mounting inquiries for each property to rent from would-be tenants, with queues of tenants arriving to open-house viewings."

Debbie Marsden, director at Marsdens Lettings in Wiltshire, said: "Like everywhere else, we've been seeing a huge increase in inquiries per property."

Rightmove said that while the demand it is seeing in the rental sector remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, it has eased compared to last year.

Rightmove's director of property science Tim Bannister said: "Record rents and far more tenants looking to move than there are homes available means it will still feel very difficult for many tenants navigating the market.

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.