RIGHTMOVE PLC    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/20 06:32:37 am
682.8 GBX   +0.95%
10/01RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/30A TALE OF TWO BRITAINS : homes market boom deepens social divide
RE
09/28British house price boom to fizzle out next year
RE
UK's housing market booms through October, Rightmove says

10/20/2020 | 06:16am EDT
New houses under construction are pictured in Aylesbury

LONDON (Reuters) - A surge in Britain's housing market pushed up asking prices for homes this month by the most in more than four years, with buyers ready to pay a premium for larger properties after their lockdown experience this year, a survey showed on Monday.

Property website Rightmove said asking prices were 5.5% higher than in October last year. The average asking price now stands at a record 323,530 pounds.

In October alone, asking prices rose by 1.1% from September.

"Previous records are tumbling in this extraordinary market, and there are still some legs left in the upwards march of property prices," Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said.

Rightmove said it expected the annual growth rate for asking prices to peak at around 7% at the end of the year.

Other surveys of the housing market have painted a similar picture, with demand driven by pent-up demand following the coronavirus lockdown and a temporary cut to property taxes, as well as the hunt for bigger properties.

The outlook for the housing market in 2021 looks tougher, with unemployment likely to rise sharply in the final months of this year amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic and an easing of government support measures for businesses.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)


Financials
Sales 2020 201 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2020 102 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2020 81,4 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,2x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 5 887 M 7 645 M 7 632 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Fisher Chairman
Alison Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
