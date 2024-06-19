(Alliance News) - UK house price growth picked up in April, according to the official measure by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

The ONS said the average UK house price rose 1.1% on-year in April, picking up speed from a 0.9% increase in March. The prior reading was downwardly revised from an initially reported 1.8% rise.

The average UK house price stood at GBP281,000 in April, the statistics agency said.

Numbers from Rightmove on Monday had showed UK house prices tread water on-month in June.

The property portal said the average UK house asking price was largely flat on-month at GBP375,110 in June, compared to May's record high of GBP375,131.

On-year, house prices grew 0.6% in June, the same pace of growth in May.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

